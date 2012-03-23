----------------------------(08:04 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,046.14 -78.48 Nikkei 10,027.72 -99.72 NASDAQ 3,063.32 -12.00 FTSE 5,845.65 -46.30 S&P 500 1,392.78 -10.11 Hang Seng 20,737.90 -163.66 SPI 200 Fut 4,247.00 -48.00 CRB Index 312.27 -3.71 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.280 -0.016 US 30 YR Bond 3.369 -0.015 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3196 1.3198 Yen US$ 82.88 82.90 INR US$ 51.17 51.18 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1635.50 Silver (Lon) 31.790 Gold (NY) 1649.95 Light Crude 105.49 --------------------------( March 23 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.48 points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,046.14 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.11 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,392.78. The Nasdaq Composite lost 12.00 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,063.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain top share index fell on Thursday, heading for its biggest weekly loss so far this year as signs of slower growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, weighed on cyclical stocks. The FTSE 100 index shed 46.30 points to close 0.8 percent lower at 5,845.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent on Friday, on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop in two months, on concerns about global economic growth after factory activity data showed a slowdown in China and the euro zone's two largest economies. The Nikkei was down 107.32 points at 10,019.76 and the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 854.08, while the yen was last traded at 82.670 to the dollar after hitting a one-week high of 82.329 on Thursday, well off an 11-month low of 84.187 on March 15. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Friday and poised to end the week lower as signs of shrinking manufacturing in Europe and China raised concern over the sustainability of the year-to-date rally. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.77 percent at 20,740.6. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open 1.1 percent lower. Bucking the weaker trend consumer goods exporter Li & Fung was set to start higher after reporting strong earnings. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries about the health of the global economy. Surveys on Thursday showed manufacturing shrank for a fifth month in China, while factory activity in Germany and France -- Europe's two biggest economies -- suffered big falls. This prompted investors to dump growth-linked currencies and take shelter in the yen, which rose against the dollar, euro, Aussie and kiwi. The dollar fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to a 1-1/2 week low of 82.31 yen, before recovering a bit of ground to last stand at 82.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday, retracing some of their recent losses, as a decline in manufacturing in China and the euro zone's two largest economies raised demand for safe-haven assets and hurt stocks on worries that global growth was faltering. Price gains were tempered, however, and the benchmark 10-year note's yield held a bit above the 200-day moving average, after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to a four-year low last week. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.30 percent late Wednesday, while the 30-year bond gained 10/32 to yield 3.37 percent, down from 3.39 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged up on Friday, after hitting a two-month low in the previous session on global growth concerns triggered by weak manufacturing data from both China and the euro zone. * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,646.89 an ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for its fourth consecutive week of losses with a 0.4-percent decline. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,647. * Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and commodities after weak data on manufacturing activity in China and the euro zone. * Weighing on market sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.59 percent, or 7.553 tonnes, to 1,282.69 tonnes on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day drop in tonnage terms in three months. * The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week, bolstering hopes a recent pick-up in job growth will prove lasting. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday, retracing some of their recent losses, as a decline in manufacturing in China and the euro zone's two largest economies raised demand for safe-haven assets including government debt. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper bounced on Friday, coming off two-week lows hit in the previous session, but prices were on track for a weekly loss as global growth concerns and tepid demand from top consumer China kept a lid on gains. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $8,355.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT. It touched a two-week low of $8,262 a tonne and closed down about 2 percent in the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 59,750 yuan ($9,500) a tonne, after a 0.5 percent drop on Thursday. * Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and commodities on Thursday after weak data on manufacturing activity in China and the euro zone. * The gap between the Federal Reserve's dovish core and its hawkish wing was on display on Thursday as a top Fed official said the economy is in better shape even as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke focused on a source of weakness. * Ecuador's President Rafael Correa insisted on Thursday he will push ahead with plans to develop large-scale mining, seeking to ride out the arrival in Quito of indigenous demonstrators who fear their lands will be wrecked. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures were steady above $105 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offset fears that weak manufacturing data from China and Europe would hit oil demand. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose 36 cents a barrel to $105.71 as of 0038 GMT after settling down 1.8 percent at $105.35 a barrel. * In London, ICE May Brent crude edged up 33 cents to $123.47 a barrel. In the previous session, it closed at $123.14, down 0.9 percent. * The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week, offering further evidence the jobs market recovery was gaining traction. * Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to weakening global demand. * In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast. * The European Union will allow some insurance on Iranian oil shipments before the bloc's full embargo starts on July 1, member states agreed on Thursday in response to concerns from Asian importers heavily reliant on the EU for their cover. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)