----------------------------(08:04 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,046.14 -78.48 Nikkei 10,027.72 -99.72
NASDAQ 3,063.32 -12.00 FTSE 5,845.65 -46.30
S&P 500 1,392.78 -10.11 Hang Seng 20,737.90 -163.66
SPI 200 Fut 4,247.00 -48.00 CRB Index 312.27 -3.71
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.280 -0.016
US 30 YR Bond 3.369 -0.015
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.3196 1.3198 Yen US$ 82.88 82.90
INR US$ 51.17 51.18
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1635.50 Silver (Lon) 31.790
Gold (NY) 1649.95 Light Crude 105.49
--------------------------( March 23 )-------------------------
Overnight market action with Friday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong
open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on
Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in
six, after factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone
and China.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.48 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 13,046.14 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 10.11 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,392.78. The
Nasdaq Composite lost 12.00 points, or 0.39 percent, to
3,063.32.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain top share index fell on Thursday, heading
for its biggest weekly loss so far this year as signs of slower
growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, weighed on
cyclical stocks.
The FTSE 100 index shed 46.30 points to close 0.8 percent
lower at 5,845.65.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent on Friday,
on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop in two months,
on concerns about global economic growth after factory activity
data showed a slowdown in China and the euro zone's two largest
economies.
The Nikkei was down 107.32 points at 10,019.76 and
the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 854.08, while the
yen was last traded at 82.670 to the dollar after hitting
a one-week high of 82.329 on Thursday, well off an 11-month low
of 84.187 on March 15.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on
Friday and poised to end the week lower as signs of shrinking
manufacturing in Europe and China raised concern over the
sustainability of the year-to-date rally.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.77 percent
at 20,740.6. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to open 1.1 percent lower.
Bucking the weaker trend consumer goods exporter Li & Fung
was set to start higher after reporting strong
earnings.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in
Asia on Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave
risk currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on
worries about the health of the global economy.
Surveys on Thursday showed manufacturing shrank for a fifth
month in China, while factory activity in Germany and France --
Europe's two biggest economies -- suffered big falls.
This prompted investors to dump growth-linked currencies and
take shelter in the yen, which rose against the dollar, euro,
Aussie and kiwi. The dollar fell more than 1 percent on Thursday
to a 1-1/2 week low of 82.31 yen, before recovering a bit
of ground to last stand at 82.60.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday,
retracing some of their recent losses, as a decline in
manufacturing in China and the euro zone's two largest economies
raised demand for safe-haven assets and hurt stocks on worries
that global growth was faltering.
Price gains were tempered, however, and the benchmark
10-year note's yield held a bit above the 200-day moving
average, after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits fell to a four-year low last week.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
6/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.30 percent late
Wednesday, while the 30-year bond gained 10/32 to
yield 3.37 percent, down from 3.39 percent on Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged up on Friday, after hitting a
two-month low in the previous session on global growth concerns
triggered by weak manufacturing data from both China and the
euro zone.
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,646.89 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for its fourth consecutive week of
losses with a 0.4-percent decline.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,647.
* Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and
commodities after weak data on manufacturing activity in China
and the euro zone.
* Weighing on market sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 0.59 percent, or 7.553 tonnes, to 1,282.69 tonnes
on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day drop in tonnage terms in
three months.
* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits
dropped to a four-year low last week, bolstering hopes a recent
pick-up in job growth will prove lasting.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday, retracing some
of their recent losses, as a decline in manufacturing in China
and the euro zone's two largest economies raised demand for
safe-haven assets including government debt.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper bounced on Friday, coming off
two-week lows hit in the previous session, but prices were on
track for a weekly loss as global growth concerns and tepid
demand from top consumer China kept a lid on gains.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $8,355.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT. It touched a
two-week low of $8,262 a tonne and closed down about 2 percent
in the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was unchanged at 59,750 yuan ($9,500) a
tonne, after a 0.5 percent drop on Thursday.
* Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and
commodities on Thursday after weak data on manufacturing
activity in China and the euro zone.
* The gap between the Federal Reserve's dovish core and its
hawkish wing was on display on Thursday as a top Fed official
said the economy is in better shape even as Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke focused on a source of weakness.
* Ecuador's President Rafael Correa insisted on Thursday he
will push ahead with plans to develop large-scale mining,
seeking to ride out the arrival in Quito of indigenous
demonstrators who fear their lands will be wrecked.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures were steady above $105 a
barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous
session, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offset fears
that weak manufacturing data from China and Europe would hit oil
demand.
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose
36 cents a barrel to $105.71 as of 0038 GMT after settling down
1.8 percent at $105.35 a barrel.
* In London, ICE May Brent crude edged up 33 cents to
$123.47 a barrel. In the previous session, it closed at $123.14,
down 0.9 percent.
* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits
dropped to a four-year low last week, offering further evidence
the jobs market recovery was gaining traction.
* Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight
month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of
wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to
weakening global demand.
* In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded
crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his
pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the
Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted
Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast.
* The European Union will allow some insurance on Iranian oil
shipments before the bloc's full embargo starts on July 1,
member states agreed on Thursday in response to concerns from
Asian importers heavily reliant on the EU for their cover.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)