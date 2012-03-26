--------------------------(07:38 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,080.73 +34.59 Nikkei 10,039.66 +28.19 NASDAQ 3,067.92 +4.60 FTSE 5,854.89 +9.24 S&P 500 1,397.11 +4.33 Hang Seng 20,658.38 -10.42 CRB Index 314.47 +2.20 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.234 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.308 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3267 1.3197 Yen US$ 82.40 82.77 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1664.00 Silver (Lon) 31.540 Gold (NY) 1657.74 Light Crude 106.87 --------------------------(March 26)---------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The S&P 500 Index rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,067.92.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent. It was the Nasdaq's sixth-straight week of gains, following a dip of 0.06 percent early last month.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed slightly higher on Friday, as a late-session rebound in heavyweight mining stocks pushed it back up above a key technical support level, slightly brightening the outlook for coming sessions.

The rebound in the basic resources sector, which accounts for around 14 percent of the FTSE 100, helped London's blue-chip index close up 9.24 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,854.89 points - just above the 50-day moving average - after falling as low as 5,801.72 during the session.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index edged up on Monday after last week's slight correction as investors bought back blue-chips and picked up laggard stocks, while the softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 17.05 points to 10,029.56, while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 854.28.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on Monday, with China Construction Bank Corp and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) among the leading drags after posting subpar earnings over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start flat at 20,672.37. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.11 percent at 10,646.47.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains.

The euro stood at $1.3275, not far off Friday's peak of $1.3293. There is talk of selling interest around $1.3290/00, ahead of resistance at $1.3302, a level representing a 61.8 percent retracement of the late February to mid-March fall.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as nagging concerns about Europe's debt problems and jitters about slowing global growth stoked demand for low-risk government debt.

Benchmark yields were on track to fall 6 basis points for the week, retracing about 25 percent of last week's spike, which was the biggest one-week rise since late June 2011.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, building on gains in the previous session, as the dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of currencies and supported sentiment for bullion.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.89 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent last Friday.

U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,666.70.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday after closing down 1.5 percent last week, finding some support from stronger stock markets and a sturdier euro on reviving sentiment following worries about slowing growth in top commodity consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.30 percent to $8,405 a tonne by 0104 GMT, building on 1 percent gains in the prior session.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was close to unchanged at 60,130 yuan ($9,500) a tonne, up 0.17 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases.

Brent crude rose $1.99 to settle at $125.13 a barrel, having swung from $123.10 to $127.06. Brent posted 68-cent weekly loss, a second straight weekly decline.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)