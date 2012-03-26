--------------------------(07:38 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,080.73 +34.59 Nikkei 10,039.66 +28.19
NASDAQ 3,067.92 +4.60 FTSE 5,854.89 +9.24
S&P 500 1,397.11 +4.33 Hang Seng 20,658.38 -10.42
CRB Index 314.47 +2.20
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.234 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.308 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3267 1.3197 Yen US$ 82.40 82.77
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1664.00 Silver (Lon) 31.540
Gold (NY) 1657.74 Light Crude 106.87
--------------------------(March 26)----------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday,
buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P
500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second
negative week so far this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.59 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,397.11. The
Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to
3,067.92.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 lost
0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent. It was the
Nasdaq's sixth-straight week of gains, following a dip of 0.06
percent early last month.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed slightly higher
on Friday, as a late-session rebound in heavyweight mining
stocks pushed it back up above a key technical support level,
slightly brightening the outlook for coming sessions.
The rebound in the basic resources sector, which accounts
for around 14 percent of the FTSE 100, helped London's blue-chip
index close up 9.24 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,854.89
points - just above the 50-day moving average - after falling as
low as 5,801.72 during the session.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index edged up on Monday after
last week's slight correction as investors bought back
blue-chips and picked up laggard stocks, while the softer yen
continued to underpin market sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 17.05 points to 10,029.56,
while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at
854.28.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on
Monday, with China Construction Bank Corp and China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) among the leading
drags after posting subpar earnings over the weekend.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start flat at
20,672.37. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.11 percent at
10,646.47.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro held near a three-week high against the
greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though
persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid
on their gains.
The euro stood at $1.3275, not far off Friday's peak
of $1.3293. There is talk of selling interest around $1.3290/00,
ahead of resistance at $1.3302, a level representing a 61.8
percent retracement of the late February to mid-March fall.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for a fourth
straight session on Friday as nagging concerns about Europe's
debt problems and jitters about slowing global growth stoked
demand for low-risk government debt.
Benchmark yields were on track to fall 6 basis points for
the week, retracing about 25 percent of last week's spike, which
was the biggest one-week rise since late June 2011.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, building on
gains in the previous session, as the dollar wallowed near a
two-week low against a basket of currencies and supported
sentiment for bullion.
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.89 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent last Friday.
U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,666.70.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday after closing
down 1.5 percent last week, finding some support from stronger
stock markets and a sturdier euro on reviving sentiment
following worries about slowing growth in top commodity consumer
China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.30 percent to $8,405 a tonne by 0104 GMT, building on 1
percent gains in the prior session.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was close to unchanged at 60,130 yuan ($9,500)
a tonne, up 0.17 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian
oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.
Brent crude rose $1.99 to settle at $125.13 a
barrel, having swung from $123.10 to $127.06. Brent posted
68-cent weekly loss, a second straight weekly decline.
