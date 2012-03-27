-----------------------(07:54 a.m.)----------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,241.63 +160.90 Nikkei 10,187.85 +169.61 NASDAQ 3,122.57 +54.65 FTSE 5,902.70 +47.81 S&P 500 1,416.51 +19.40 Hang Seng 20,973.14 +304.28 CRB Index 315.01 +0.54 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.235 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.320 +0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3354 1.3252 Yen US$ 82.75 82.64 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1680.25 Silver (Lon) 32.230 Gold (NY) 1662.14 Light Crude 107.08 -----------------------(March 27)------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 160.90 points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,241.63 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 19.40 points, or 1.39 percent, to 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 54.65 points, or 1.78 percent, to 3,122.57. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index posted its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Monday, as expectations of looser U.S. monetary policy and brighter German data gave investors fresh reason to push the market towards a retest of recent eight-month highs. The FTSE 100 closed up 47.81 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,902.70. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit its highest level in more than eight months on Tuesday, lifted by gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive policy may continue despite a brightening job picture. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.6 percent to 10,181.51, its highest level since early July, after jumping as high as 10,193.04 in early morning trade. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy would remain in place and as investors cover some bearish bets after the recent pick up in short-selling. The Hang Seng Index was set to rise 1.22 percent to 20,921.8 at the open. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to open higher for the first time in 10 days, set to open up 1.36 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar held near a near one-month low against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled supportive monetary policy would remain and kept alive hopes of more stimulus for the U.S. economy. The dollar index was at 78.925, not far off a low of 78.870 plumbed overnight when Bernanke said the central bank's policy of very low interest rates was needed to reduce unemployment and made it clear he was in no rush to reverse course. The euro rose as high as $1.3367 from Monday's low of $1.3190, bringing it close to resistance at $1.3372, the 76.4 percent retracement of its late February to mid-March fall. The single currency last stood at $1.3360. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday on reduced bids for lower-risk Treasuries as worries about Europe eased, snapping a four-session winning streak ahead of this week's $99 billion in coupon supply. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 13/32 to yield 2.28 percent, up 5 basis points from Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Tuesday, with speculators booking profits after prices jumped more than 1 percent in the previous session when the Federal Reserve signaled supportive monetary policy could continue in the United States. Spot gold had fallen $2.60 an ounce to $1,689.14 by 0023 GMT. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper was steady on Tuesday, after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that raised hopes of a fresh round of monetary easing, which helped to propel prices nearly 2 percent higher in the prior session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,534 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after gains of nearly 2 percent in the previous session. Copper has been building on gains since it hit a two-week trough of $8,262.50 a tonne last week, on fears over a growth slowdown in top commodity consumer China. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged up on Monday as the dollar weakened after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations interest rates will be kept low. Brent crude edged up 16 cents to $125.29 a barrel at 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT), having fallen to $124.58, just above the 20-day moving average of $124.45, and having reached $125.89. U.S. crude was unchanged at $106.87 a barrel, having seen tug-of-war trading from $106.19 and $107.32. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)