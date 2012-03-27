-----------------------(07:54 a.m.)-----------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,241.63 +160.90 Nikkei 10,187.85 +169.61
NASDAQ 3,122.57 +54.65 FTSE 5,902.70 +47.81
S&P 500 1,416.51 +19.40 Hang Seng 20,973.14 +304.28
CRB Index 315.01 +0.54
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.235 +0.002
US 30 YR Bond 3.320 +0.013
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3354 1.3252 Yen US$ 82.75 82.64
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1680.25 Silver (Lon) 32.230
Gold (NY) 1662.14 Light Crude 107.08
-----------------------(March 27)-------------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far
this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary
policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to
improve.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 160.90
points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,241.63 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 19.40 points, or 1.39 percent,
to 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 54.65
points, or 1.78 percent, to 3,122.57.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index posted its biggest
daily gain in two weeks on Monday, as expectations of looser
U.S. monetary policy and brighter German data gave investors
fresh reason to push the market towards a retest of recent
eight-month highs.
The FTSE 100 closed up 47.81 points, or 0.8 percent,
at 5,902.70.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit its highest level in more
than eight months on Tuesday, lifted by gains on Wall Street
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive
policy may continue despite a brightening job picture.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.6 percent to
10,181.51, its highest level since early July, after jumping as
high as 10,193.04 in early morning trade.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled that supportive monetary policy would remain in place
and as investors cover some bearish bets after the recent pick
up in short-selling.
The Hang Seng Index was set to rise 1.22 percent to
20,921.8 at the open. The China Enterprises Index was
indicated to open higher for the first time in 10 days, set to
open up 1.36 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held near a near one-month low against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled supportive monetary policy would
remain and kept alive hopes of more stimulus for the U.S.
economy.
The dollar index was at 78.925, not far off a low of
78.870 plumbed overnight when Bernanke said the central bank's
policy of very low interest rates was needed to reduce
unemployment and made it clear he was in no rush to reverse
course.
The euro rose as high as $1.3367 from Monday's low of
$1.3190, bringing it close to resistance at $1.3372, the 76.4
percent retracement of its late February to mid-March fall. The
single currency last stood at $1.3360.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday on
reduced bids for lower-risk Treasuries as worries about Europe
eased, snapping a four-session winning streak ahead of this
week's $99 billion in coupon supply.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell
13/32 to yield 2.28 percent, up 5 basis points from Friday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Tuesday, with speculators
booking profits after prices jumped more than 1 percent in the
previous session when the Federal Reserve signaled supportive
monetary policy could continue in the United States.
Spot gold had fallen $2.60 an ounce to $1,689.14 by
0023 GMT.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper was steady on Tuesday, after comments by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that raised hopes of a
fresh round of monetary easing, which helped to propel prices
nearly 2 percent higher in the prior session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,534 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after gains of nearly 2
percent in the previous session. Copper has been building on
gains since it hit a two-week trough of $8,262.50 a tonne last
week, on fears over a growth slowdown in top commodity consumer
China.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged up on Monday as the
dollar weakened after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations interest rates
will be kept low.
Brent crude edged up 16 cents to $125.29 a barrel
at 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT), having fallen to $124.58, just
above the 20-day moving average of $124.45, and having reached
$125.89.
U.S. crude was unchanged at $106.87 a barrel, having
seen tug-of-war trading from $106.19 and $107.32.
- - - -
