------------------------(09:23 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,228.16 -13.47 Nikkei 10,151.32 -103.83
NASDAQ 3,126.72 +4.15 FTSE 5,869.55
-33.15 S&P 500 1,415.19 -1.32 Hang Seng 20.959.98
-0.41 SPI 200 Fut 4,307.00 -21.00 CRB Index
315.44 +0.43
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.176 -0.077
US 30 YR Bond 3.289 -0.055
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3329 1.3343 Yen US$ 83.11 82.91
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1692.00 Silver (Lon) 33.010
Gold (NY) 1691.74 Light Crude 106.97
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks
on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs,
with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers
near the end of the quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 43.90 points,
or 0.33 percent, to close at 13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index dropped 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to
1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.22 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 3,120.35.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Heavyweight oil stocks dragged Britain's top shares
lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains that had been driven
by strength in banks and miners, as investors proved loath to
push the blue-chip index back up to 2012 highs.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 33.15 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,869.55, near session lows having swung around from
the day's peak at 5,941.90, just 50 points away from the year's
high.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after
rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close since
last year's massive earthquake, as a majority of the companies
in the index went ex-dividend.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 103.83
points, or 1 percent, at 10,151.32, as dealers said 195 out of
225 companies passed the deadline for purchasers of stock to get
rights to dividends for the business year to March 31. Dealers
had expected the ex-dividend impact to shave off 86 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Wednesday, with Li & Fung Ltd among the top drags on
the Hang Seng Index after it announced plans to raise about $500
million through a share placement.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down
0.41 percent at 20,959.98. The China Enterprises Index
of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.47 percent at 10,760.79.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The yen inched higher against the dollar on
Wednesday, supported by seasonal flows from Japanese exporters
who bought the yen with the end of their financial year
approaching.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3331, inching back in
the direction of a one-month high near $1.3386 hit at one point
on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, assisted
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's signal early this
week that the U.S. central bank would keep monetary policy
accommodative in order to quicken economic growth and cut
unemployment.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 15/32 in late trade, their
yields easing to 2.20 percent, below the 200-day moving average
of 2.2170 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around $1,680 an ounce on Wednesday,
as investors awaited more trading cues from U.S. data after
recent hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on more
stimulus propelled bullion to a two-week high near $1,700 in the
previous session.
Spot gold was flat at $1,680.09 an ounce by 0307 GMT,
after falling more than half a percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,680.10.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Copper slipped on Wednesday with investor focus
shifting to upcoming U.S. manufacturing data for fresh insight
into the health of the world's top economy, while hopes for
further monetary policy easing continued to cushion prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.6 percent to $8,485 a tonne by 0231 GMT. The
most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell half a percent to 60,410 yuan ($9,600) a
tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE- Brent crude fell for a second session on
Wednesday, breaching $125, on the possibility of a release of
strategic oil reserves by the United States even after crude
stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more than
expected last week.
Brent May crude fell 71 cents to $124.83 a barrel by
0254 GMT. U.S. crude was down 60 cents to $106.73.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)