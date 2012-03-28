------------------------(09:23 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,228.16 -13.47 Nikkei 10,151.32 -103.83 NASDAQ 3,126.72 +4.15 FTSE 5,869.55 -33.15 S&P 500 1,415.19 -1.32 Hang Seng 20.959.98 -0.41 SPI 200 Fut 4,307.00 -21.00 CRB Index 315.44 +0.43 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.176 -0.077 US 30 YR Bond 3.289 -0.055 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3329 1.3343 Yen US$ 83.11 82.91 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1692.00 Silver (Lon) 33.010 Gold (NY) 1691.74 Light Crude 106.97 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 43.90 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,120.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Heavyweight oil stocks dragged Britain's top shares lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains that had been driven by strength in banks and miners, as investors proved loath to push the blue-chip index back up to 2012 highs. The FTSE 100 index closed down 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,869.55, near session lows having swung around from the day's peak at 5,941.90, just 50 points away from the year's high. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close since last year's massive earthquake, as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend. By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 103.83 points, or 1 percent, at 10,151.32, as dealers said 195 out of 225 companies passed the deadline for purchasers of stock to get rights to dividends for the business year to March 31. Dealers had expected the ex-dividend impact to shave off 86 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with Li & Fung Ltd among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index after it announced plans to raise about $500 million through a share placement. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.41 percent at 20,959.98. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.47 percent at 10,760.79. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by seasonal flows from Japanese exporters who bought the yen with the end of their financial year approaching. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3331, inching back in the direction of a one-month high near $1.3386 hit at one point on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, assisted by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's signal early this week that the U.S. central bank would keep monetary policy accommodative in order to quicken economic growth and cut unemployment. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 15/32 in late trade, their yields easing to 2.20 percent, below the 200-day moving average of 2.2170 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around $1,680 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors awaited more trading cues from U.S. data after recent hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on more stimulus propelled bullion to a two-week high near $1,700 in the previous session. Spot gold was flat at $1,680.09 an ounce by 0307 GMT, after falling more than half a percent in the previous session. U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,680.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper slipped on Wednesday with investor focus shifting to upcoming U.S. manufacturing data for fresh insight into the health of the world's top economy, while hopes for further monetary policy easing continued to cushion prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to $8,485 a tonne by 0231 GMT. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell half a percent to 60,410 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching $125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more than expected last week. Brent May crude fell 71 cents to $124.83 a barrel by 0254 GMT. U.S. crude was down 60 cents to $106.73. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)