------------------------(07:43 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,104.49 -93.24 Nikkei 10,182.57 -72.58 NASDAQ 3,101.74 -18.61 FTSE 5,808.99 -60.56 S&P 500 1,402.84 -9.68 Hang Seng 21,046.91 -161.49 SPI 200 Fut 4,330.00 -25.00 CRB Index 311.47 -3.96 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.198 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.306 +0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3321 1.3325 Yen US$ 82.80 82.73 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1676.00 Silver (Lon) 32.430 Gold (NY) 1680.04 Light Crude 105.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokya and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares. A sharp fall in U.S. crude oil futures hit energy stocks, prompted by talk of a release of some U.S. and European strategic oil reserves. A weaker-than-expected report on February durable goods orders deflated some of the recent investor optimism. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.52 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,126.21 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 15.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,104.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index ended lower on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. economic data pushed investors to cash in their quarterly gains, setting the index on course for its first monthly loss of the year. The FTSE 100 closed 60.56 points, or 1 percent, lower at 5,808.99 points, extending losses in the afternoon after breaking below its 50-day moving average at around 5,850. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, slipping further from a one-year high hit earlier this week, although it is heading for its best January-March quarter performance in 14 years. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.9 percent to 10,090.16 after losing 0.7 percent on Wednesday as the deadline expired for investors to buy stocks in the most companies to gets rights for the current year's dividend. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares opened lower dragged by the Chinese energy sector, with Chinese companies listed in the territory poised for an eleventh loss in 12 sessions. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.13 percent at 20648.77. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slid against the dollar on Wednesday as investors discounted dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman earlier in the week and refocused on the euro zone after comments from an ECB official warning about resolving the debt crisis. The euro fell as low as $1.3275 against the dollar before recovering to change hands down 0.1 percent at $1.3301 in volatile trade, with a full cent separating the session high from the low. The dollar bought 82.94 yen, down from Tuesday's high of 83.38, while the euro fetched 110.43 yen versus this week's peak of 111.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after weak demand for a debt sale dampened gains built on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's assurances U.S. interest rates will remain low. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 5/32, its yield rising to 2.20 percent from 2.18 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices fell towards $1,670 an ounce on Wednesday, extending the previous day's retreat from a two-week peak, after data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in new U.S. manufactured goods orders lifted the dollar to session highs versus the euro. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,675.19 an ounce at 1406 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down $9.40 an ounce at $1,675.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, caught up in the broad retreat in risk assets, after disappointing U.S. durable goods data cast doubt about the recovery pace in the world's largest economy. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper sank $186 or nearly 2.2 percent to close at $8,349 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract plunged 8.75 cents or 2.3 percent to settle at $3.7925 per lb, after dealing between $3.7825 and $3.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday on a sharp rise in crude inventories in the United States and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European strategic oil reserves. Brent May crude fell $1.38, or 1.10 percent, to settle at $124.16 a barrel, having traded from $123.53 to $125.18. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)