Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to
end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to
buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.61 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 13,145.82 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 2.26 points, or 0.16 percent, to
1,403.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.60 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 3,095.36.
LONDON - Heightened worries over global economic growth
after more disappointing data from the United States and UK
dragged Britain's leading shares lower on Thursday, with energy
and banking stocks taking the biggest hit.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 66.96 points or 1.2
percent at 5,742.03, extending its falls into a third straight
session and reaching a new low point for the month at 5,726.50.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower for a third
day on Friday as many investors locked in profits in Tokyo
stocks that have rallied in the January-March period, but the
index is still expected to log its best first-quarter
performance in 24 years.
The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to
10,088.96, but it is up more than 19 percent since January. The
broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 856.44.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Friday, dragged by a 15.4 percent plunge in Sun Hung Hai
Properties Ltd after the company's two chairmen were
arrested by the territory's anti-corruption commission.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down
1.11 percent at 20,380.06. The China Enterprises Index
of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.21 percent at 10,511.30.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen eased from multi-week peaks against many
currencies in Asia on Friday with investors opting to book
profits as demand linked to the end of Japan's financial year
was fading.
This week was dominated by yen repatriation and position
squaring which breached a range of key stop-loss levels.
The U.S. dollar bought 82.33 yen, having fallen to a
three-week low of 81.90 on Thursday, while the euro stood at
109.54, off a trough of 108.73, its lowest in one
week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday
after jobless claims figures undercut optimism about U.S. job
growth and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said again the
economy's recovery was relatively weak.
In late trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 11/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.16
percent from 2.20 percent on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 21/32, its yield easing
to 3.27 percent from 3.31 percent on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday after falling
more than 1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro
could encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was
on track for a 6 percent increase this quarter.
Spot gold steady at $1,661.26 an ounce by 0037 GMT.
It hit a two-week high near $1,700 this week on expectations of
monetary easing in the United States after Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke cautioned it is too soon to declare
victory in the U.S. recovery.
U.S. gold June contract rose $8.1 to $1,663 an ounce.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a
more than ten percent first quarter gain, although an early
advance this year has been hampered by signs of slowing growth
in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed half a percent to $8,394.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, having
traded flat the previous session. A strong start to the week,
which saw copper rally more than two percent on prospects of
protracted easy monetary policy in the U.S., ran out of steam.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell for a third straight session o n
T hursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of
a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer
nations spurred profit-taking.
Brent crude futures fell $1.77 to settle at $122.39
a barrel, extending losses after dropping 1.09 percent the
previous session.
U.S. crude futures lost $2.63 to settle at $102.78 a
barrel, having dropped 1.8 percent o n W ednesday and marking
the biggest two-day slide since mid-December. Brent's premium to
U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to $19.61 a barrel, based on
settlements.
