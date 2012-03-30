--------------------------(07:35 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,145.82 +19.61 Nikkei 10,094.07 -20.72 NASDAQ 3,095.36 -9.60 FTSE 5,742.03 -66.96 S&P 500 1,403.28 -2.26 Hang Seng 20,511.14 -98.25 CRB Index 305.94 -5.53 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.155 -0.046 US 30 YR Bond 3.265 -0.044 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3293 1.3331 Yen US$ 82.42 82.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1657.50 Silver (Lon) 31.790 Gold (NY) 1663.12 Light Crude 103.20 --------------------------(March 30)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,145.82 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 2.26 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,403.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,095.36. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Heightened worries over global economic growth after more disappointing data from the United States and UK dragged Britain's leading shares lower on Thursday, with energy and banking stocks taking the biggest hit. The FTSE 100 index closed down 66.96 points or 1.2 percent at 5,742.03, extending its falls into a third straight session and reaching a new low point for the month at 5,726.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower for a third day on Friday as many investors locked in profits in Tokyo stocks that have rallied in the January-March period, but the index is still expected to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 10,088.96, but it is up more than 19 percent since January. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 856.44. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 15.4 percent plunge in Sun Hung Hai Properties Ltd after the company's two chairmen were arrested by the territory's anti-corruption commission. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.11 percent at 20,380.06. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.21 percent at 10,511.30. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen eased from multi-week peaks against many currencies in Asia on Friday with investors opting to book profits as demand linked to the end of Japan's financial year was fading. This week was dominated by yen repatriation and position squaring which breached a range of key stop-loss levels. The U.S. dollar bought 82.33 yen, having fallen to a three-week low of 81.90 on Thursday, while the euro stood at 109.54, off a trough of 108.73, its lowest in one week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after jobless claims figures undercut optimism about U.S. job growth and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said again the economy's recovery was relatively weak. In late trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 11/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.16 percent from 2.20 percent on Wednesday. The 30-year bond was up 21/32, its yield easing to 3.27 percent from 3.31 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro could encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was on track for a 6 percent increase this quarter. Spot gold steady at $1,661.26 an ounce by 0037 GMT. It hit a two-week high near $1,700 this week on expectations of monetary easing in the United States after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke cautioned it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. recovery. U.S. gold June contract rose $8.1 to $1,663 an ounce. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a more than ten percent first quarter gain, although an early advance this year has been hampered by signs of slowing growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed half a percent to $8,394.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, having traded flat the previous session. A strong start to the week, which saw copper rally more than two percent on prospects of protracted easy monetary policy in the U.S., ran out of steam. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell for a third straight session o n T hursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking. Brent crude futures fell $1.77 to settle at $122.39 a barrel, extending losses after dropping 1.09 percent the previous session. U.S. crude futures lost $2.63 to settle at $102.78 a barrel, having dropped 1.8 percent o n W ednesday and marking the biggest two-day slide since mid-December. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to $19.61 a barrel, based on settlements. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)