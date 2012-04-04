---------------------------(07:58 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,199.55 -64.94 Nikkei 9,901.13
-149.26 NASDAQ 3,113.57 -6.13 FTSE
5,838.34 -36.55 S&P 500 1,413.31 -5.73
CRB Index 310.75 -1.49
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.290 +0.109
US 30 YR Bond 3.426 +0.103
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3232 1.3338 Yen US$ 82.83 82.03
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1676.25 Silver (Lon) 32.970
Gold (NY) 1677.25 Light Crude 104.09
---------------------------(07:55 a.m.)-------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo. Hong Kong markets
closed.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 64.94
points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,199.55 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index slipped 5.73 points, or 0.40 percent,
to 1,413.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.13
points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,113.57.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index beat a retreat on
Tuesday, falling back after strong U.S. data-led gains on Monday
as investors awaited more clues to the state of the world's
biggest economy, notably minutes from the last Fed meeting due
at 1800 GMT.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 36.55 points, or 0.6
percent at 5,838.34 after recording its biggest daily rise in
two months on Monday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped for a second
session on Wednesday to fall below 10,000 as investors took
profits in Tokyo stocks that have logged massive gains this
year, while the softer yen provided some support to exporter
shares.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 9,960.35,
its lowest level since mid-March.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held onto hefty gains in Asia on
Wednesday after the market took comments from the Federal
Reserve as lessening the chance of further economic stimulus,
sending Treasury yields sharply higher.
The dollar index, which tracks its performance
against a basket of major currencies, was hovering around 10-day
highs of 79.388, having bounced all the way back from a
one-month low of 78.664 on Tuesday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting showed
policymakers appeared less keen to launch a fresh round of
monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 22/32 in
price to yield 2.27 percent, up from around 2.18 percent before
the minutes were released.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rebounded slightly on Wednesday after
tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as the
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed
diminishing appetite for further monetary stimulus.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,646.96 an ounce
by 0008 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in three
weeks.
U.S. gold fell 1.4 percent to $1,648.50, tracking
weaker spot prices.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday,
pulling away from near two-month highs, as waning hopes for more
stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve cut investors'
appetite for risk assets.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.7 percent to $8,557 a tonne by 0119 GMT. Copper rose as high
as $8,702.75 on Tuesday, its loftiest since Feb. 10, on the back
of Monday's encouraging U.S. and Chinese factory data.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Tuesday as caution
about lackluster demand, lowered expectations for more U.S.
central bank stimulus and the possibility of oil reserves being
released countered worries about supply disruptions.
Brent May crude fell 57 cents, or 0.45 percent, to
settle at $124.86 a barrel, having traded from $124.30 to
$125.97.
