---------------------------(07:58 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,199.55 -64.94 Nikkei 9,901.13 -149.26 NASDAQ 3,113.57 -6.13 FTSE 5,838.34 -36.55 S&P 500 1,413.31 -5.73 CRB Index 310.75 -1.49 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.290 +0.109 US 30 YR Bond 3.426 +0.103 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3232 1.3338 Yen US$ 82.83 82.03 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1676.25 Silver (Lon) 32.970 Gold (NY) 1677.25 Light Crude 104.09 ---------------------------(07:55 a.m.)------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo. Hong Kong markets closed. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average declined 64.94 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,199.55 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 5.73 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,413.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.13 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,113.57. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index beat a retreat on Tuesday, falling back after strong U.S. data-led gains on Monday as investors awaited more clues to the state of the world's biggest economy, notably minutes from the last Fed meeting due at 1800 GMT. The FTSE 100 index closed down 36.55 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,838.34 after recording its biggest daily rise in two months on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped for a second session on Wednesday to fall below 10,000 as investors took profits in Tokyo stocks that have logged massive gains this year, while the softer yen provided some support to exporter shares. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 9,960.35, its lowest level since mid-March. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held onto hefty gains in Asia on Wednesday after the market took comments from the Federal Reserve as lessening the chance of further economic stimulus, sending Treasury yields sharply higher. The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of major currencies, was hovering around 10-day highs of 79.388, having bounced all the way back from a one-month low of 78.664 on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting showed policymakers appeared less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 22/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, up from around 2.18 percent before the minutes were released. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rebounded slightly on Wednesday after tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed diminishing appetite for further monetary stimulus. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,646.96 an ounce by 0008 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in three weeks. U.S. gold fell 1.4 percent to $1,648.50, tracking weaker spot prices. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday, pulling away from near two-month highs, as waning hopes for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve cut investors' appetite for risk assets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7 percent to $8,557 a tonne by 0119 GMT. Copper rose as high as $8,702.75 on Tuesday, its loftiest since Feb. 10, on the back of Monday's encouraging U.S. and Chinese factory data. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Tuesday as caution about lackluster demand, lowered expectations for more U.S. central bank stimulus and the possibility of oil reserves being released countered worries about supply disruptions. Brent May crude fell 57 cents, or 0.45 percent, to settle at $124.86 a barrel, having traded from $124.30 to $125.97. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)