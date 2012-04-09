Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo. Hong Kong markets shut.

EQUITIES

U.S. markets shut on Friday.

UK markets shut on Friday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.4 percent on Monday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report showed the U.S. economic recovery remained sluggish, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

The Nikkei was down 138.15 points at 9,550.30, holding above its 50 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year, near 9,511.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a one-month low versus the yen on Monday, extending losses after last week's lower-than-expected U.S. jobs figures bolstered views the Federal Reserve could yet adopt more monetary easing to support the economy.

The dollar fell to as low as 81.19 yen on trading platform EBS at one point, its lowest level since early March, before changing hands at 81.46 yen, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. government debt prices surged on Friday, pushing yields to more than three-week lows after surprisingly weak job growth in March rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would embark on another round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped 1-8/32 in price to yield of 2.05 percent, down from 2.19 percent late Thursday. Ten-year notes were on track for the biggest single-day drop in yield in more than five months.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold rebounded on Monday, after disappointing U.S. employment data revived expectations that the U.S. central bank may ease monetary policy further and helped burnish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose as much as 1 percent in early hours before easing to $1,642.16 an ounce by 0023 GMT.

U.S. gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,643.50.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper fell 0.8 percent on Monday after data showed a much slower pace in U.S. jobs creation and inflation in China rising faster than expected, dimming the global outlook for copper demand.

The most active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 59,980 yuan ($9,500) per tonne by 0142 GMT, after falling 0.7 percent on Friday.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped more than $1 on Monday as Iran agreed to resume talks with top world powers this week on the country's nuclear programme, raising hopes of a peaceful end to the standoff that has rattled oil market for months.

Front-month Brent crude fell $1.07 a barrel to $122.36 by 2346 GMT, after slipping as low as $122.17. It had settled at $123.43 per barrel, up $1.09, on Thursday.

U.S. oil traded $1.08 a barrel lower at $102.23, after slipping as low as $102.03. The benchmark settled at $103.31 a barrel on Thursday, rising 29 cents for the week and ending three successive weeks of losses.

Oil markets were closed on Friday due to Good Friday.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)