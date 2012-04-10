(Refiles to fix formatting) ---------------------------(07:49 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,929.59 -130.55 Nikkei 9,626.46 +80.20 NASDAQ 3,047.08 -33.42 FTSE 5,723.67 +19.90 S&P 500 1,382.20 -15.88 Hang Seng 20,437.63 -155.37 CRB Index 304.82 -1.67 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.047 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.195 -0.013 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3109 1.3063 Yen US$ 81.55 81.32 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1631.00 Silver (Lon) 31.270 Gold (NY) 1630.22 Light Crude 102.21 ---------------------------(April 10)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.55 points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 3,047.08. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Markets closed for holiday. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Tuesday, on track to end a five-session losing run, ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the yen coming off a one-month high against the dollar hit the pervious day. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,615.12 after shedding more than 5 percent in the previous five sessions and hitting the lowest closing level since Feb. 21 on Monday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower after a four-day holiday weekend on Tuesday, with Chinese names the top drags ahead of more data this week that is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is slowing but not crashing. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1 percent at 20,387.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.09 percent at 10,627.3. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro was largely steady against the dollar on Tuesday as the market awaits China's trade data and an announcement by the Bank of Japan following a two-day monetary policy meeting. The euro clung to $1.3111, having bounced from a four-week low of $1.30330 hit on Monday but stopped short of resistance around $1.3130. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, driving long yields to a four-week low, after a disappointing U.S. payrolls report reignited economic concerns and raised bets on extra easing measures by the Federal Reserve. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.04 percent, down from 2.06 percent at Friday's close. Thirty-year Treasury bonds gained 11/32 in price to yield 3.19 percent, down from 3.22 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after disappointing U.S. jobs data breathed new life into hopes for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,643.69 an ounce by 0027 GMT. It rose as much as 1 percent to $1,648.5 an ounce in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,645.20. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper retreated on Tuesday as investors digested data showing a rise in China's inflation rate, while anticipating more figures indicating a slowdown in the country's import and export numbers due later in the day. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent to $8,325 tonne by 0121 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent at its previous session last Thursday ahead of the Easter break. * The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.02 percent to 59,830 yuan ($9,500) per tonne, after falling 0.1 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - - Oil prices fell in light volume on Monday as revived talks on Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruption, while slowing U.S. jobs growth sparked concern about demand for fuel. U.S. May crude lost 85 cents to settle at $102.46 a barrel, after testing below the 100-day moving average of $101.61 and recovering from a low of $100.81. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)