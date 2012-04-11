----------------------------(07:35 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,715.93 -213.66 Nikkei 9,429.95 -108.07 NASDAQ 2,991.22 -55.86 FTSE 5,595.55 -128.12 S&P 500 1,358.59 -23.61 Hang Seng 20,083.86 -272.38 CRB Index 300.45 -4.37 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.982 -0.065 US 30 YR Bond 3.127 -0.070 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3080 1.3088 Yen US$ 80.68 81.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1644.00 Silver (Lon) 31.550 Gold (NY) 1640.63 Light Crude 101.21 ----------------------------(April 11)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season. The losses, in terms of both points and percentage declines, were the worst this year for each of the three major U.S. stock indexes. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 213.66 points, or 1.65 percent, to end unofficially at 12,715.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index tumbled 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 55.86 points, or 1.83 percent, to close unofficially at 2,991.22. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index plunged on Tuesday to surrender almost all its remaining 2012 gains, led by falls in risk-sensitive miners, oils, and banking stocks after last Friday's weak U.S. jobs data undermined global economic expectations. The FTSE 100 index closed down 128.12 points, or 2.2 percent, at 5,595.55, its second biggest percentage fall of the year after dropping 2.3 percent last Thursday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell o n Wednesday and appeared on track to log its seventh consecutive session of losses as rising bond yields of indebted Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth concerns. The benchmark Nikkei lost 135.58 points to 9,401.95 after hitting 9,395.24, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 17. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, dragged by a 2.2 percent loss in HSBC Holdings Plc , with the Hang Seng Index nearing its 200-day moving average seen at about 20,017. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.29 percent at 20,092.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.33 percent at 10,455.83. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen hovered at multi-week highs against many currencies in Asia on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar floundered as worries about global growth took another bite at risk sentiment. A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic landing in the world's second biggest economy. Coupled with a big fall on Wall Street and a steep fall in Treasury yields, the yen climbed across the board. This knocked the dollar to a five-week low of 80.60 yen. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, pushing benchmark yields below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks, as worries about the pace of global economic growth bolstered demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 18/32 in price to yield 1.984 percent, marking the lowest since March 8 and down from 2.05 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds gained 1-8/32 in price to yield 3.13 percent, down from 3.20 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, taking a pause after four days of gains on concerns about global growth and revived worries about the euro-zone debt crisis. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,657.90. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent to three-month lows on Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in London in the prior session, fueled by worries over a potential slowdown in demand from China where overall imports grew less than expected in March. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to as low as 57,900 yuan a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 16. It stood at 58,140 yuan by 0114 GMT, down 2.1 percent. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained half a percent to $8,079 a tonne, after falling nearly 4 percent to three-month lows on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil suffered its biggest one-day percentage loss of the year o n T uesday, hitting a seven-week low as concerns about a potential slowdown in the economy of No. 2 crude consumer China added to worries about global demand. Brent crude fell $2.79 to settle at $119.88 a barrel, the weakest close since Feb. 17, having dropped below the 50-day moving average of $121.84. The 2.27 percent slide was the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. The front-month Brent May contract expires on Friday. U.S. crude dropped $1.44 to settle at $101.02 a barrel, the lowest close since Feb. 14, having pushed below the 100-day moving average of $101.65. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)