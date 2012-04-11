----------------------------(07:35 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,715.93 -213.66 Nikkei 9,429.95 -108.07
NASDAQ 2,991.22 -55.86 FTSE 5,595.55 -128.12
S&P 500 1,358.59 -23.61 Hang Seng 20,083.86 -272.38
CRB Index 300.45 -4.37
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.982 -0.065
US 30 YR Bond 3.127 -0.070
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3080 1.3088 Yen US$ 80.68 81.29
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1644.00 Silver (Lon) 31.550
Gold (NY) 1640.63 Light Crude 101.21
----------------------------(April 11)--------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on
Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with
the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season.
The losses, in terms of both points and percentage declines,
were the worst this year for each of the three major U.S. stock
indexes.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 213.66 points, or 1.65 percent, to end
unofficially at 12,715.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
tumbled 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slid 55.86 points, or 1.83 percent, to close unofficially at
2,991.22.
LONDON - Britain's top share index plunged on Tuesday to
surrender almost all its remaining 2012 gains, led by falls in
risk-sensitive miners, oils, and banking stocks after last
Friday's weak U.S. jobs data undermined global economic
expectations.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 128.12 points, or 2.2
percent, at 5,595.55, its second biggest percentage fall of the
year after dropping 2.3 percent last Thursday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell o n Wednesday and
appeared on track to log its seventh consecutive session of
losses as rising bond yields of indebted Spain and Italy spooked
investors amid slowing global growth concerns.
The benchmark Nikkei lost 135.58 points to 9,401.95
after hitting 9,395.24, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 17.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Wednesday, dragged by a 2.2 percent loss in HSBC Holdings Plc
, with the Hang Seng Index nearing its 200-day moving
average seen at about 20,017.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.29 percent
at 20,092.96. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.33
percent at 10,455.83.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen hovered at multi-week highs
against many currencies in Asia on Wednesday, while the
Australian dollar floundered as worries about global growth took
another bite at risk sentiment.
A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the
fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing
imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic
landing in the world's second biggest economy.
Coupled with a big fall on Wall Street and a steep fall in
Treasury yields, the yen climbed across the board. This knocked
the dollar to a five-week low of 80.60 yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, pushing
benchmark yields below 2 percent for the first time in over four
weeks, as worries about the pace of global economic growth
bolstered demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 18/32 in
price to yield 1.984 percent, marking the lowest since March 8
and down from 2.05 percent late Monday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 1-8/32 in price to
yield 3.13 percent, down from 3.20 percent late Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, taking a pause
after four days of gains on concerns about global growth and
revived worries about the euro-zone debt crisis.
Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an
ounce by 0045 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the
previous session.
U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,657.90.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent to
three-month lows on Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in London
in the prior session, fueled by worries over a potential
slowdown in demand from China where overall imports grew less
than expected in March.
The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell to as low as 57,900 yuan a tonne, its
weakest since Jan. 16. It stood at 58,140 yuan by 0114 GMT, down
2.1 percent.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained half a percent to $8,079 a tonne, after falling nearly 4
percent to three-month lows on Tuesday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil suffered its biggest one-day percentage loss
of the year o n T uesday, hitting a seven-week low as concerns
about a potential slowdown in the economy of No. 2 crude
consumer China added to worries about global demand.
Brent crude fell $2.79 to settle at $119.88 a
barrel, the weakest close since Feb. 17, having dropped below
the 50-day moving average of $121.84. The 2.27 percent slide was
the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.
The front-month Brent May contract expires on Friday.
U.S. crude dropped $1.44 to settle at $101.02 a
barrel, the lowest close since Feb. 14, having pushed below the
100-day moving average of $101.65.
