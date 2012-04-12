---------------------------(07: 49 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,805.39 +89.46 Nikkei 9,473.24 +14.50 NASDAQ 3,016.46 +25.24 FTSE 5,634.74 +39.19 S&P 500 1,368.71 +10.12 Hang Seng 20,160.96 +20.29 CRB Index 302.10 +1.65 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.037 +0.051 US 30 YR Bond 3.197 +0.067 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3109 1.3127 Yen US$ 80.86 80.77 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1658.00 Silver (Lon) 31.700 Gold (NY) 1659.85 Light Crude 102.62 ---------------------------(April 12)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.46 points, or 0.70 percent, to 12,805.39 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,368.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,016.46. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rebounded from a three-session slide on Wednesday as a rise in banking stocks following a positive broker comment and gains in mining shares boosted the index. The FTSE 100 index closed up 39.19 points, or 0.7 percent, reversing a downward spiral when the index surrendered almost all its remaining 2012 gains after it fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday, its second biggest percentage fall of the year. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dipped back into negative territory on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of a possible missile launch by neighboring North Korea, while a stronger yen against the dollar sapped demand for Tokyo equities. The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.04 percent at 9,455.40 after a seven-session losing streak. The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 804.82. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday as financials recovered but investors remained cautious following profit warnings from shippers and more potential secondary share placements that could sap demand for equities. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 20,179.72. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open little changed. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely. The dollar fetched 80.91 yen, up from a six-week low around 80.57, while the euro rose to 106.15 from Wednesday's low of 105.45. The Australian dollar bounced off a nine-week trough around 82.50 yen to 83.40. The single currency also crept higher on the greenback, reaching a one-week high of $1.3158, before retreating to $1.3116. That kept it well within the $1.3030-$1.3165 range seen in the past week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, giving back much of the previous day's gains as diminished worries over Europe's fiscally troubled countries and new Treasury supply weighed on the market. The benchmark 10-year note was last down 12/32 in price, yielding 2.03 percent. The 30-year bond was last off 1-3/32 in price and yielding 3.19 percent, up from 3.13 percent at Tuesday's close. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Thursday, tracking modest gains in the euro as worries about Spain's debt restructuring eased after a European Central Bank official signalled the bank was ready to intervene in debt markets. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,659.49 an ounce by 0000 GMT, standing above the 20-day moving average at $1,655.58. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,660.80. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied near $8,000 a tonne on Wednesday after the previous session's 4-percent plunge, but traders said the twin concerns of slowing U.S. and Chinese growth could soon prompt another bout of selling. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper fell as low as $8,018.00 a tonne, its cheapest since Jan. 16, before recovering to end the day up $4 at $8,040. In New York, the May COMEX contract shed 1.05 cents to settle at $3.6395 per lb after dealing from a 3-month trough at $3.6305 to $3.6730. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing two days of losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, which overshadowed an increase in crude inventories. By 1835 GMT, ICE Brent crude for May delivery traded in London was up 22 cents at $120.10 a barrel, after falling to $119.05, the lowest since Feb. 17. On Tuesday, the contract fell 2.27 percent, front-month Brent's biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. U.S. May crude settled at $102.70 a barrel, gaining $1.68, narrowing Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to $17.40, from $18.86 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, U.S. May crude had settled down $1.44 at $101.02, an eight-week low. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)