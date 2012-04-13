---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,986.58 +181.19 Nikkei 9,644.15 +119.36 NASDAQ 3,055.55 +39.09 FTSE 5,710.46 +75.72 S&P 500 1,387.57 +18.86 Hang Seng 20,611.15 +283.83 CRB Index 305.61 +3.51 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.056 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.213 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3186 1.3133 Yen US$ 80.85 81.04 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1668.50 Silver (Lon) 31.470 Gold (NY) 1674.98 Light Crude 103.69 ---------------------------(April 13)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market. Rumors about strong growth figures due overnight from China helped wash away some of the worries that hit stocks during a five-day streak of losses that ended with Wednesday's rebound. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, to 12,986.58 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.09 points, or 1.30 percent, to 3,055.55. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a one-week closing high on Thursday as mining stocks jumped on market talk that China, the world's biggest metals consumer, could report strong economic growth numbers on Friday. The FTSE 100 index to finish 75.72 points, or 1.3 percent, higher at 5,710.46 points, the highest close since April 5. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.6 percent on Friday as talk of stronger-than-expected GDP figures from China eased concern over slowing global growth, lifting risk appetite after a seven-session losing run to Thursday. Shrugging off a rocket launch by North Korea, the Nikkei was up 154.15 points at 9,678.94, and the broader Topix advanced 1 percent to 817.97. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG Hong Kong shares are set for a stronger open on Friday and could end the week higher after data showed Chinese banks extended more than a trillion yuan ($158.6 billion) in new loans in March with lending to small businesses a key driver. Chinese first-quarter GDP data, expected around 0200 GMT, was also expected to come in ahead of the 8.3 percent rise from a year earlier figure expected by the market, said traders, which could further boost locally listed mainland shares. The Hang Seng Index was set to rise 1.54 percent to 20,640.50. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.9 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with markets already positioning for a strong number. Markets showed no immediate reaction to news of a rocket launch by North Korea, but were keeping an eye on developments there. Risk sentiment was bolstered on Thursday by robust Chinese loans data and after the outcome of a closely watched Italian bond sale helped soothe jittery markets. This saw the euro reach a one-week high of $1.3213. It last stood at $1.3185. Against the yen, the single currency powered to 106.68, leaving Wednesday's 7-week trough around 105.45 in the rear-view mirror. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday but the main driver for their declines seemed to be positioning ahead of the afternoon's 30-year Treasury bond auction, after which losses in the market faded somewhat. The U.S. Treasury sold $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.23 percent, which matched the 30-year yield in the open market at the time.  Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 7/32 lower to yield 2.06 percent, up from 2.04 percent late Thursday, while the 30-year bond was 14/32 lower to yield 3.22 percent from 3.19 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Friday, clinging to its 1-percent gains from the previous session, as investors await key China growth data for better understanding of the global growth picture. Spot gold was flat at $1,675.06 an ounce by 0053 GMT, on course for 2.2-percent weekly rise, its biggest one-week gain since late February. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,676.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper rolled back some gains on Friday after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session as investors exercised caution ahead of China's gross domestic product data. The Chinese economy, the world's second biggest, is forecast to have grown by 8.3 percent in the first quarter, the slowest in nearly three years, although gains across commodities and equities on Thursday suggested investors were betting on a higher number. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked down 0.2 percent to $8,202 tonne by 0125 GMT. The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.7 percent to 58,640 yuan ($9,300) per tonne, tracking prior gains on London, after rising a modest 0.7 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose for a second straight day on Thursday as rumours that data will show strong growth in China's GDP boosted investor appetite in riskier assets across several markets. ICE Brent crude for May delivery, which is expiring on Friday, settled up $1.53 at $121.71 a barrel, after dropping to an early low of $119.28. U.S. May crude settled up 94 cents at $103.64, briefly topping the 50-day moving average during intraday activity before profit taking eroded gains late in the session. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)