----------------------------(08:07 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 11,796.16 +25.43 Nikkei 8,365.04 -9.87
NASDAQ 2,572.50 -15.49 FTSE 5,362.94 -60.20
S&P 500 1,215.65 -0.48 Hang Seng 18,136.65 -352.59
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.005 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 2.993 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3501 1.3480 Yen US$ 76.75 76.84
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 32.250
Gold (NY) 1725.38 Light Crude 97.67
----------------------------(Nov 21)----------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday,
with Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures briefly dropping more than 1
percent, as a congressional committee looked set to concede
failure in its bid to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the
deficit over the next ten years.
While the group has until midnight on Wednesday to bridge
deep partisan differences over taxes and spending, comments from
congressional aides suggested the group would admit defeat on
Monday, adding another element of uncertainty to an economy that
continues to struggle to gain traction. For details, see
S&P 500 futures fell 8.4 points while Dow Jones
industrial average futures lost 100 points. Nasdaq 100
futures were flat, dipping 1.75 points.
For a full report on Friday's market, double click on.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with investors
fearing a lack of unity among European Union politicians on how
to deal with the debt crisis was worsening the situation, while
corporates such as Capita felt the impact of the ongoing debt
problems.
In light and volatile trade, London's blue chips
shed 60.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,362.94 -- its fifth
daily loss in a row to end the week down 3.3 percent.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average slipped on Monday, closing in on
key support as newly installed European leaders grapple with
parlous finances and a U.S. bipartisan committee inches nearer
to a deficit reduction deadline.
The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,365.99, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 718.41.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Monday, with Chinese energy counters among the top drags and
breaking below a technical support level, starting a week of
likely choppy trading driven by headlines out of Europe and the
United States.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent
at 18,213.72. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.69
percent at 9,789.24.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on
Monday after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of
steam and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's
centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.
The euro drifted up to $1.3524, from $1.3519 late in
New York, but stayed well off Friday's peak of $1.3614. Traders
said a move towards $1.3600 would be seen as a selling
opportunity, while key support is found at the base of the
weekly ichimoku cloud at $1.3407.
Against the yen, the common currency was steady at 103.96
.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as Italian
government bond yields eased and the European Central Bank
intervened in markets to lean against the higher premiums
investors have been demanding for European debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 13/32 in
price, their yields edging up to 2.01 percent from 1.97 percent
on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold fell half a percent on Monday after
its biggest weekly loss since September, as investors remained
cautious even after Spain's centre-right opposition won a
landslide victory in the election and is expected to launch
drastic austerity measures.
Spot gold eased half a percent to $1,717.79 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, after a weekly decline of more than 3 percent.
On the chart, the 50-day moving average is near crossing
below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical
signal.
U.S. gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,719.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Monday on the apparent failure of
U.S. politicians to agree on trimming the country's deficit, and
Spain's election of an austerity-minded government failed to
ally fears about the health of the euro zone.
Investors are also waiting to see if the European Central
Bank would step up and take a bigger role in tackling the debt
crisis, as efforts to beef up the European Financial Stability
Facility remain mired in delays.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.9 percent to $7,460 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after falling 2.5
percent in the previous session.
The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 1 percent to 55,020 yuan
($8,657.21) per tonne, after falling 0.6 percent on Friday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell on Friday as a bout of profit-taking
following big moves in spreads this week overtook early euro
zone optimism.
In London, ICE Brent crude dipped 66 cents to settle
at $107.56 a barrel, off the session high of $109.99.
Trade in the front-month December U.S. crude oil futures
contract was light ahead of expiry at the settlement on
Friday as volumes moved to the January contract. December U.S.
crude slid $1.41 to settle at $97.41 a barrel, while January
futures fell $1.26 to settle at $97.67 a barrel.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)