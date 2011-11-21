----------------------------(08:07 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 11,796.16 +25.43 Nikkei 8,365.04 -9.87 NASDAQ 2,572.50 -15.49 FTSE 5,362.94 -60.20 S&P 500 1,215.65 -0.48 Hang Seng 18,136.65 -352.59 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.005 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.993 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3501 1.3480 Yen US$ 76.75 76.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 32.250 Gold (NY) 1725.38 Light Crude 97.67 ----------------------------(Nov 21)---------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures briefly dropping more than 1 percent, as a congressional committee looked set to concede failure in its bid to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the deficit over the next ten years.

While the group has until midnight on Wednesday to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes and spending, comments from congressional aides suggested the group would admit defeat on Monday, adding another element of uncertainty to an economy that continues to struggle to gain traction. For details, see

S&P 500 futures fell 8.4 points while Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 100 points. Nasdaq 100 futures were flat, dipping 1.75 points.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with investors fearing a lack of unity among European Union politicians on how to deal with the debt crisis was worsening the situation, while corporates such as Capita felt the impact of the ongoing debt problems.

In light and volatile trade, London's blue chips shed 60.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,362.94 -- its fifth daily loss in a row to end the week down 3.3 percent.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average slipped on Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European leaders grapple with parlous finances and a U.S. bipartisan committee inches nearer to a deficit reduction deadline.

The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,365.99, while the broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 718.41.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, with Chinese energy counters among the top drags and breaking below a technical support level, starting a week of likely choppy trading driven by headlines out of Europe and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 18,213.72. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.69 percent at 9,789.24.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.

The euro drifted up to $1.3524, from $1.3519 late in New York, but stayed well off Friday's peak of $1.3614. Traders said a move towards $1.3600 would be seen as a selling opportunity, while key support is found at the base of the weekly ichimoku cloud at $1.3407.

Against the yen, the common currency was steady at 103.96 .

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as Italian government bond yields eased and the European Central Bank intervened in markets to lean against the higher premiums investors have been demanding for European debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 13/32 in price, their yields edging up to 2.01 percent from 1.97 percent on Thursday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold fell half a percent on Monday after its biggest weekly loss since September, as investors remained cautious even after Spain's centre-right opposition won a landslide victory in the election and is expected to launch drastic austerity measures.

Spot gold eased half a percent to $1,717.79 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after a weekly decline of more than 3 percent.

On the chart, the 50-day moving average is near crossing below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical signal.

U.S. gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,719.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Monday on the apparent failure of U.S. politicians to agree on trimming the country's deficit, and Spain's election of an austerity-minded government failed to ally fears about the health of the euro zone.

Investors are also waiting to see if the European Central Bank would step up and take a bigger role in tackling the debt crisis, as efforts to beef up the European Financial Stability Facility remain mired in delays.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $7,460 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after falling 2.5 percent in the previous session.

The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1 percent to 55,020 yuan ($8,657.21) per tonne, after falling 0.6 percent on Friday.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil fell on Friday as a bout of profit-taking following big moves in spreads this week overtook early euro zone optimism.

In London, ICE Brent crude dipped 66 cents to settle at $107.56 a barrel, off the session high of $109.99.

Trade in the front-month December U.S. crude oil futures contract was light ahead of expiry at the settlement on Friday as volumes moved to the January contract. December U.S. crude slid $1.41 to settle at $97.41 a barrel, while January futures fell $1.26 to settle at $97.67 a barrel.

