------------------------------(08:10 a.m.)---------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,547.31 -248.85 Nikkei 8,337.52 -10.75 NASDAQ 2,523.14 -49.36 FTSE 5,222.60 -140.34 S&P 500 1,192.98 -22.67 Hang Seng 18,224.89 -0.96 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.958 -0.047 US 30 YR Bond 2.939 -0.054 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3502 1.3518 Yen US$ 76.93 76.80 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1702.00 Silver (Lon) 30.900 Gold (NY) 1725.59 Light Crude 96.29 ------------------------------(Nov 22)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 248.85 points, or 2.11 percent, to end at 11,547.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 22.67 points, or 1.86 percent, to finish at 1,192.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 49.36 points, or 1.92 percent, to close at 2,523.14.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 slid to its lowest close in six weeks, with worries mounting over the health of the global economy as the U.S. and Europe wrestled with their respective debt problems.

London's blue chip index fell 140.34 points, or 2.6 percent to 5,222.60 on Monday, its sixth straight day of losses and adding to the previous week's drop of 3.3 percent.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average clawed back lost ground after tumbling to an 8-month intraday low on Tuesday as investors sold risk assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems, though a two-and-a-half-year low set in March was holding for now.

The Nikkei was flat at 8,347.54 after earlier falling as low as 8,261.01, below support at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with strength in property names negating weakness in materials, but trading is seen bounded on the charts with debt fears on both sides of the Atlantic likely to keep turnover thin.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 18,225.48 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down up 0.35 percent at 9,760.19.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

Commodity currencies, like the Australian dollar, bore the brunt of the market's fears, while the euro escaped with only modest losses as bears stayed cautious given the common currency's uncanny ability to squeeze higher.

Talk of ongoing repatriation of foreign assets by European banks has helped put a floor under the single currency and discourage short-sellers.

The dollar index rose as high as 78.516 overnight, reaching levels not seen since Oct. 10, as European and U.S. stocks skidded and funds fled to Treasuries. It last stood at 78.352.

In the eye of the storm, the euro was remarkably steady at $1.3485, having drifted in a $1.3420-$1.3610 range over the last few days.

The greenback roared higher against commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar, which shed more than a full cent to hit a six-week trough of $0.9809 overnight.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as stock market losses and the difficulties some euro zone countries face selling debt in the capital markets spurred a flight to safe-haven assets like Treasuries.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32, with their yields easing to 1.97 percent from 2.01 percent on Friday, when the note price fell 13/32.

The 30-year Treasury bond was up 21/32, its yield easing to 2.96 percent from 2.99 percent Friday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending a decline of more than 2 percent from the previous session, as worries about a debt crisis in both the United States and euro zone spurred selling across markets.

Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,674.79 an ounce by 0009 GMT, off the four-week low of $1,665.88 hit on Monday.

U.S. gold also inched down 0.2 percent to $1,675.80.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Tuesday, regaining ground after hitting one-month lows in the previous session, although a cloudy outlook for the global economy amid swelling debt in Europe and the United States may keep gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1 percent to $7,387.50 a tonne by 0115 GMT, following three sessions of losses. LME copper fell as low as $7,252 on Monday, its weakest since Oct. 24.

Third month copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.7 percent to 54,700 yuan a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trading on fears that persistent debt problems in Europe and the United States and governments' inability to tackle them will stunt global economic growth and curb demand for petroleum.

A U.S. congressional committee charged with attempting to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the U.S. deficit over the next decade was expected to announce it had been unable to reach an agreement.

ICE Brent January crude fell 68 cents to settle at $106.88 a barrel. Monday's $105.65 low was just above front-month Brent's 300-day moving average of $105.61.

U.S. January crude fell 75 cents to settle at $96.92 a barrel, having traded as low as $95.24, just below the 200-day moving average of $95.34.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)