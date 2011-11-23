---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 11,484.87 -62.44 Nikkei Holiday
NASDAQ 2,519.89 -3.25 FTSE 5,206.82 -15.78
S&P 500 1,187.41 -5.57 Hang Seng 17,857.60 -393.99
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.939 -0.026
US 30 YR Bond 2.910 -0.039
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3503 1.3490 Yen US$ 76.97 77.07
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1699.00 Silver (Lon) 31.850
Gold (NY) 1678.50 Light Crude 97.85
---------------------------(Nov 23)-----------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on
Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as
borrowing costs in Spain hit another record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.59
points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,493.72. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,188.04.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.86 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,521.28.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares index hit a seven-week closing
low on Tuesday, led lower by energy stocks on worries slower
U.S. growth would crimp demand for crude while Commerzbank's
funding concerns hit Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking
Group.
The FTSE 100 fell for the seventh straight session
on Tuesday and closed down 15.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at
5,206.82, after trading as high as 5,281.95. The UK benchmark
has lost nearly 12 percent this year on worries over slower
global growth and the euro zone debt turmoil.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TOKYO - Holiday on account of Labour Thnaksgiving Day.
For an earlier report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Wednesday, with weakness in materials and industrial companies
and lower-than-expected U.S. growth data compounding risk
aversion over Europe's debt crisis.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.63 percent
at 17,954.58. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.89
percent at 9,561.34.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on
Wednesday as investors took comfort in news the International
Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending instruments to help
shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.
The common currency stood at $1.3514, having come
close to retesting Tuesday's session peak of $1.3568 after the
IMF said it was establishing a flexible liquidity line.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker
stocks and indications the Federal Reserve is mulling further
economic stimulus underpinned a bid for government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 5/32
higher in price with their yields dipping to 1.93 percent from
1.95 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose
30/32 in price, their yields dipping to 2.89 percent, marking
the lowest since Oct. 6 and down from 2.95 percent late Monday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Wednesday, after
buying related to options' expiration lifted prices by more than
1 percent in the previous session, as investors continue to
watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,700.39 an ounce by
0041 GMT, as heavy buying related to the expiry of COMEX
December options boosted prices in the previous session.
U.S. gold barely moved at $1,702.10.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - Copper rose for a second day on Wednesday as
this month's decline of more than 6 percent made the metal more
attractive, offsetting concerns that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis will slow a global economic recovery.
Gains may be limited as the World Bank warned that China,
the world's top consumer of the metal, faces growing risks from
the euro zone crisis and forecast that its economic growth will
moderate from next year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 1.6 percent to $7,450.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, extending
gains from the previous session. Prices are down 22 percent this
year, the first annual decline since 2008.
The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 55,330 yuan
($8,700) per tonne.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel on
Wednesday after the United States posted slower economic growth,
stoking fears of weaker demand in the world's largest oil
consumer.
U.S. crude futures hit an intraday low of $97 a
barrel, down $1.01.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)