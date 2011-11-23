---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,484.87 -62.44 Nikkei Holiday NASDAQ 2,519.89 -3.25 FTSE 5,206.82 -15.78 S&P 500 1,187.41 -5.57 Hang Seng 17,857.60 -393.99 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.939 -0.026 US 30 YR Bond 2.910 -0.039 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3503 1.3490 Yen US$ 76.97 77.07 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1699.00 Silver (Lon) 31.850 Gold (NY) 1678.50 Light Crude 97.85 ---------------------------(Nov 23)----------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.59 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,493.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,188.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.86 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,521.28.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top shares index hit a seven-week closing low on Tuesday, led lower by energy stocks on worries slower U.S. growth would crimp demand for crude while Commerzbank's funding concerns hit Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group.

The FTSE 100 fell for the seventh straight session on Tuesday and closed down 15.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,206.82, after trading as high as 5,281.95. The UK benchmark has lost nearly 12 percent this year on worries over slower global growth and the euro zone debt turmoil.

- - - -

TOKYO - Holiday on account of Labour Thnaksgiving Day.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with weakness in materials and industrial companies and lower-than-expected U.S. growth data compounding risk aversion over Europe's debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.63 percent at 17,954.58. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.89 percent at 9,561.34.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took comfort in news the International Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending instruments to help shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.

The common currency stood at $1.3514, having come close to retesting Tuesday's session peak of $1.3568 after the IMF said it was establishing a flexible liquidity line.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker stocks and indications the Federal Reserve is mulling further economic stimulus underpinned a bid for government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 5/32 higher in price with their yields dipping to 1.93 percent from 1.95 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 30/32 in price, their yields dipping to 2.89 percent, marking the lowest since Oct. 6 and down from 2.95 percent late Monday.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Wednesday, after buying related to options' expiration lifted prices by more than 1 percent in the previous session, as investors continue to watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,700.39 an ounce by 0041 GMT, as heavy buying related to the expiry of COMEX December options boosted prices in the previous session.

U.S. gold barely moved at $1,702.10.

- - - -

BASE METALS

KUALA LUMPUR - Copper rose for a second day on Wednesday as this month's decline of more than 6 percent made the metal more attractive, offsetting concerns that Europe's sovereign debt crisis will slow a global economic recovery.

Gains may be limited as the World Bank warned that China, the world's top consumer of the metal, faces growing risks from the euro zone crisis and forecast that its economic growth will moderate from next year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.6 percent to $7,450.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. Prices are down 22 percent this year, the first annual decline since 2008.

The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 55,330 yuan ($8,700) per tonne.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday after the United States posted slower economic growth, stoking fears of weaker demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

U.S. crude futures hit an intraday low of $97 a barrel, down $1.01.

(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)