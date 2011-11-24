------------------------------(08:17 a.m.)----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 11,257.55 -236.17 Nikkei 8,199.69 -115.05
NASDAQ 2,460.08 -61.20
S&P 500 1,161.79 -26.25 Hang Seng 17,941.16 +76.73
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.883 -0.040
US 30 YR Bond 2.827 -0.059
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3343 1.3468 Yen US$ 77.38 76.95
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1681.00 Silver (Lon) 31.510
Gold (NY) 1699.79 Light Crude 96.55
------------------------------(Nov 24)--------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of
losses on Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt
crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented
investor sentiment.
A weak German bond sale sparked fears the debt crisis was
even beginning to threaten Berlin, with the leaders of France
and Germany still at odds over a longer-term structural
solution. For details, see
The Dow Jones industrial average sank 236.17 points,
or 2.05 percent, to 11,257.55 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 26.25 points, or 2.21 percent,
to 1,161.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.20
points, or 2.43 percent, to 2,460.08.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent to its
lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday, hurt by a worrying
German bond sale and expectations that mounting European debt
concerns will continue to push overseas equities markets lower.
The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 8,198.51, while
the broader Topix index slipped 1 percent to 710.82.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Thursday, with weakness in property stocks dragging the Hang
Seng Index below a technical support, with turnover likely to
stay low amid sustained risk aversion in global markets.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.16 percent
at 17,657.69. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down down
1.13 percent at 9,369.35.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the
dollar in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a
"disastrous" German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt
crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.
The common currency stood at $1.3340, after falling
over 1 percent to as far as $1.3318 overnight. It was on track
to reverse all of October's $1.3144-$1.4247 rally, now that it
has retraced more than 78.6 percent of that move.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday,
pushing benchmark yields to the lowest in seven weeks as worries
over the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 10/32 higher in
price to yield 1.88 percent, marking the lowest yield since Oct.
6 and down from 1.92 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds
gained 1-3/32 to yield 2.83 percent from 2.88
percent late Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell further on Thursday as declines in
equities blamed on the euro zone crisis prompted investors to
sell bullion to cover losses, while a firmer U.S. dollar also
put pressure on prices.
Spot gold fell 0.27 percent to $1,688.19 an ounce by
0020 GMT, having slipped on Wednesday on falling equities, weak
Chinese factory data and a contracting euro zone economy.
Bullion struck a record of around $1,920 an ounce in September.
U.S. gold December futures dropped $4.8 an ounce to
$1,691.1 an ounce.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper edged higher on Thursday after falling to
one-month lows in the previous session, although a gloomy
outlook for the global economy restrained gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.4 percent to $7,268.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after
falling as low as $7,168 on Wednesday, its weakest since Oct.
21.
Down 9 percent so far in November, LME copper is heading for
its third loss in four months.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange eased 0.3 percent to 54,130 yuan
($8,500) a tonne, extending losses to a fifth session.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures slumped nearly 2 percent on
Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe, China and the
United States painted a somber outlook for global oil demand.
In London, ICE January Brent futures settled at
$107.02 a barrel, down $2.01, or 1.84 percent, having fallen to
a session low of $106.82. Brent crude has weakened for the fifth
day out of six.
U.S. January crude closed $1.84 lower, or 1.88
percent, at $96.17, after skidding to a session low of $95.35.
U.S. crude has fallen for the fourth time in five sessions.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)