------------------------------(08:17 a.m.)---------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,257.55 -236.17 Nikkei 8,199.69 -115.05 NASDAQ 2,460.08 -61.20 S&P 500 1,161.79 -26.25 Hang Seng 17,941.16 +76.73 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.883 -0.040 US 30 YR Bond 2.827 -0.059 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3343 1.3468 Yen US$ 77.38 76.95 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1681.00 Silver (Lon) 31.510 Gold (NY) 1699.79 Light Crude 96.55 ------------------------------(Nov 24)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor sentiment.

A weak German bond sale sparked fears the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten Berlin, with the leaders of France and Germany still at odds over a longer-term structural solution. For details, see

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 236.17 points, or 2.05 percent, to 11,257.55 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 26.25 points, or 2.21 percent, to 1,161.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.20 points, or 2.43 percent, to 2,460.08.

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday, hurt by a worrying German bond sale and expectations that mounting European debt concerns will continue to push overseas equities markets lower.

The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 8,198.51, while the broader Topix index slipped 1 percent to 710.82.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with weakness in property stocks dragging the Hang Seng Index below a technical support, with turnover likely to stay low amid sustained risk aversion in global markets.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.16 percent at 17,657.69. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down down 1.13 percent at 9,369.35.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the dollar in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

The common currency stood at $1.3340, after falling over 1 percent to as far as $1.3318 overnight. It was on track to reverse all of October's $1.3144-$1.4247 rally, now that it has retraced more than 78.6 percent of that move.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, pushing benchmark yields to the lowest in seven weeks as worries over the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded 10/32 higher in price to yield 1.88 percent, marking the lowest yield since Oct. 6 and down from 1.92 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds gained 1-3/32 to yield 2.83 percent from 2.88 percent late Tuesday.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell further on Thursday as declines in equities blamed on the euro zone crisis prompted investors to sell bullion to cover losses, while a firmer U.S. dollar also put pressure on prices.

Spot gold fell 0.27 percent to $1,688.19 an ounce by 0020 GMT, having slipped on Wednesday on falling equities, weak Chinese factory data and a contracting euro zone economy. Bullion struck a record of around $1,920 an ounce in September.

U.S. gold December futures dropped $4.8 an ounce to $1,691.1 an ounce.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - Copper edged higher on Thursday after falling to one-month lows in the previous session, although a gloomy outlook for the global economy restrained gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.4 percent to $7,268.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after falling as low as $7,168 on Wednesday, its weakest since Oct. 21.

Down 9 percent so far in November, LME copper is heading for its third loss in four months.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3 percent to 54,130 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, extending losses to a fifth session.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures slumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe, China and the United States painted a somber outlook for global oil demand.

In London, ICE January Brent futures settled at $107.02 a barrel, down $2.01, or 1.84 percent, having fallen to a session low of $106.82. Brent crude has weakened for the fifth day out of six.

U.S. January crude closed $1.84 lower, or 1.88 percent, at $96.17, after skidding to a session low of $95.35. U.S. crude has fallen for the fourth time in five sessions.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)