Stock Markets
U.S. markets holiday
Nikkei 8,173.31 +8.13
Hang Seng 17,752.03 -183.07
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3334 1.3366 Yen US$ 77.11 77.09
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1692.50 Silver (Lon) 31.940
Gold (NY) 1692.79 Light Crude 97.05
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
* EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market closed on Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average held near a
two-and-a-half-year low on Friday as statements by German and
French officials convinced markets that leaders were no closer
to a consensus on how to contain the region's debt crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,171.33. It
earlier fell to 8,135, a fresh two-and-a-half year low.
The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to
707.44.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker open on
Friday and poised for a fourth-straight weekly loss as weakness
in Chinese cyclicals dragged the Hang Seng Index below chart
support and further into oversold territory.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.54 percent
at 17,658.78. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down down
1.83 percent at 9,391.18.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low, carrying
over its weakness triggered after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said the previous day she still does not think common
euro zone bonds are necessary.
The euro fell to as far as $1.3315, its lowest since
early October, with a macro hedge fund said to be selling the
common currency.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Markets closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving Day
holiday on Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched down on Friday, heading for its
second weekly fall, as investors cashed in to cover losses
triggered by the euro zone debt crisis in other markets.
Spot gold slipped 0.13 percent to $1,692.09 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, down from a lifetime high around $1,920 struck in
September.
U.S. gold for December contract fell $2.1 an ounce
to $1,693.8 ounce.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Friday but is on track
for a fourth straight week of decline as a deepening euro zone
debt crisis, which is hurting the demand outlook for industrial
metals, remained at the core of investor concerns.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.2 percent to $7,280 a tonne by 0148 GMT. For the
week, LME copper is down more than 3 percent, having fallen to a
one-month low of $7,100.25 on Thursday.
Down about 9 percent so far in November, LME copper is
heading for its third loss in four months.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 54,120 yuan a
tonne, on track for a third consecutive week of decline.
OIL
LONDON - Oil prices rose modestly in holiday-thinned trading
on Thursday after France said it was pushing for a Europe-wide
ban on crude imports from Iran, ratcheting up geopolitical risk
in a tightening market.
Brent crude oil futures rose 76 cents to $107.76 a
barrel at 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT) after earlier pushing up over
$1 to an intraday high of $108.09. Trading volume of 130,000
lots was about one-quarter its recent average.
U.S. crude rose 86 cents to $97.03 a barrel in
mid-afternoon trading. Because of the holiday the New York,
theMercantile Exchange will not issue a settlement price.
Turnover of just 44,000 lots was the lowest this year, less than
one-tenth of its norm.
