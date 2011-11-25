---------------------------(08:10 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets U.S. markets holiday Nikkei 8,173.31 +8.13 Hang Seng 17,752.03 -183.07 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3334 1.3366 Yen US$ 77.11 77.09 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1692.50 Silver (Lon) 31.940 Gold (NY) 1692.79 Light Crude 97.05 ---------------------------(Nov 25)----------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

* EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average held near a two-and-a-half-year low on Friday as statements by German and French officials convinced markets that leaders were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the region's debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,171.33. It earlier fell to 8,135, a fresh two-and-a-half year low.

The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 707.44.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker open on Friday and poised for a fourth-straight weekly loss as weakness in Chinese cyclicals dragged the Hang Seng Index below chart support and further into oversold territory.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.54 percent at 17,658.78. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down down 1.83 percent at 9,391.18.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low, carrying over its weakness triggered after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the previous day she still does not think common euro zone bonds are necessary.

The euro fell to as far as $1.3315, its lowest since early October, with a macro hedge fund said to be selling the common currency.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Markets closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold inched down on Friday, heading for its second weekly fall, as investors cashed in to cover losses triggered by the euro zone debt crisis in other markets.

Spot gold slipped 0.13 percent to $1,692.09 an ounce by 0021 GMT, down from a lifetime high around $1,920 struck in September.

U.S. gold for December contract fell $2.1 an ounce to $1,693.8 ounce.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Friday but is on track for a fourth straight week of decline as a deepening euro zone debt crisis, which is hurting the demand outlook for industrial metals, remained at the core of investor concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $7,280 a tonne by 0148 GMT. For the week, LME copper is down more than 3 percent, having fallen to a one-month low of $7,100.25 on Thursday.

Down about 9 percent so far in November, LME copper is heading for its third loss in four months.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 54,120 yuan a tonne, on track for a third consecutive week of decline.

OIL

LONDON - Oil prices rose modestly in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday after France said it was pushing for a Europe-wide ban on crude imports from Iran, ratcheting up geopolitical risk in a tightening market.

Brent crude oil futures rose 76 cents to $107.76 a barrel at 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT) after earlier pushing up over $1 to an intraday high of $108.09. Trading volume of 130,000 lots was about one-quarter its recent average.

U.S. crude rose 86 cents to $97.03 a barrel in mid-afternoon trading. Because of the holiday the New York, theMercantile Exchange will not issue a settlement price. Turnover of just 44,000 lots was the lowest this year, less than one-tenth of its norm.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)