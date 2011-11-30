---------------------------(8:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,555.63 +32.62 Nikkei 8,410.17 -67.65 NASDAQ 2,515.51 -11.83 FTSE 5,337.00 +24.24 S&P 500 1,195.19 +2.64 Hang Seng 18,119.68 -136.52 CRB Index 310.46 +2.49 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.976 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.931 +0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3341 1.3345 Yen US$ 77.88 77.92 INR US$ 52.0150 52.0250 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1717.00 Silver (Lon) 31.960 Gold (NY) 1710.59 Light Crude 99.74 -----------------------( Nov 30 )------------------------------

Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.62 points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,555.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,195.19. The Nasdaq composite index was down 11.83 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,515.51.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's blue chip index rose on Tuesday, building on two straight sessions of gains as strong consumer confidence data from the United States offset renewed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

London's added 24.24 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 5,337 after turning higher in the afternoon, when data showed U.S. consumer confidence rose much more than expected in November.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains as worries over the euro zone spread and it looked likely that the International Monetary Fund would take a more active role in stemming the crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,407.83. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 725.76.

For a full report, double click on

- - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by consumer and exporter names that led gains in the last two sessions and lifted the benchmark index off oversold levels on the charts.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.35 percent at 18,192.29. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.29 percent at 9,685.76 points.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.

Dealers said the talk of more money for the International Monetary Fund seemed to be a positive development, but the Asian market was choosing to defer judgement until Europe opened. That left the euro hanging at $1.3320, little changed from New York's close and still off Tuesday's high of $1.3443.

The U.S. dollar was less in demand as a safe-haven and eased 0.3 percent to 79.015 against a basket of major currencies. The dollar also drifted off on the yen to 77.91 , having failed to hold a 78.27 high on Tuesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption encouraged investors to buy stocks, though worries about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis kept markets cautious.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 3.96 percent, up from 2.94 percent late Monday.

Ten-year yields have been locked in a range of 15 basis points on either side of 2 percent since the beginning of November, as investors monitor developments in Europe in an effort to gauge the potential global impact of the crisis.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as investors continue to watch developments in Europe after euro zone finance ministers agreed on expanding the bloc's rescue fund and proposed to ask the IMF for help.

* Spot gold rose as much as 0.6 percent to a more than one week high of $1,725 and breached above the 100-day moving average at $1,720.54, before easing to $1,718.89 an ounce by 0044 GMT.

* U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,718.50 in thin volume.

* Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund but couldn't say by how much and raised the possibility of asking the International Monetary Fund for more help after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent.

* A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro zone debt crisis.

* Americans shook off some of their concerns about the economy this month but a surprise fall in house prices in September underscored the weak foundations of the recovery.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday as investors looked past upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data and instead worried that a concrete solution to the euro zone debt crisis remained elusive.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.3 percent to $7,470.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT,

* The most briskly traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 55,500 yuan a tonne.

* A meeting among euro zone ministers pointed to the possibility of seeking the International Monetary Fund's help to boost the region's rescue fund after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent, suggesting far more needs to be done to resolve the European sovereign debt crisis.

* Italy has had preliminary discussions with the IMF about financial support to cope with the euro zone's debt crisis, possibly co-funded by national European central banks, but no decision has been taken, several sources close to the situation said. The IMF on Monday denied a media report that suggested it was preparing a rescue fund of up to 600 billion euros for Italy.

* A Reuters poll of economists forecast a 60 percent chance of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates next week and a 40 percent possibility of the ECB stepping up bond-buying within six months from struggling euro zone economies using freshly created money.

* The continuing uncertainty in Europe eclipsed U.S. data that showed consumer confidence rebounding in November from a 2-1/2-year low last month, easily topping economists' forecasts, as worries about jobs and income prospects eased. The data comes ahead of Thursday's private ADP employment report and the crucial non-farm payrolls on Friday.

* In Japan, factory output rose more than expected in October in a tentative sign that flooding in Thailand had a smaller impact on supply chains than initially feared.

* LME copper has fallen more than 6 percent in November and is down 22 percent this year, its first annual decline since 2008 when the global financial crisis tripped the global economy.

* Despite the gloomy economic outlook, LME copper stockpiles MCU-STOCKS continued to drop, pointing to firm demand. At 390,525 tonnes, they are at their lowest level since January.

* Industrial action at several copper mines had disrupted copper output this year. Chile's giant Collahuasi mine said on Tuesday its copper concentrate output has been halted and its copper cathode output was limited due to a workers' stoppage that started on Monday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures fell early trade on Wednesday, after steep gains in the previous ion, as an unexpected jump in crude inventories weighed on prices.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude for January was down 37 cents at $99.42 a barrel at 0018 GMT. It rose $1.58 on Tuesday to settle at $99.79 a barrel.

* U.S. crude stockpiles rose 3.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25, compared with analysts' expectations for a 200,000-barrel fall, weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its weekly report on Wednesday.

* Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banking companies, mostly in the Europe and United States, on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.

* Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund but couldn't say by how much and raised the possibility of asking the IMF for more help after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent.

* In the Middle East, Iranian protesters stormed two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Tuesday, smashing windows, torching a car and burning the British flag in protest against new sanctions imposed by London. Britain said it was outraged and warned of "serious consequences."

For a full report, double click on