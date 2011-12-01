---------------------------(8:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,045.68 +490.24 Nikkei 8,614.70+180.09 NASDAQ 2,620.34 +104.83 FTSE 5,505.42 +168.42 S&P 500 1,246.96 +51.77 Hang Seng 18,976.19 +986.84 CRB Index 313.82 +3.37 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.066 +0.078 US 30 YR Bond 3.051 +0.095 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3448 1.3450 Yen US$ 77.59 77.67 INR US$ 52.20 52.21 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1746.00 Silver (Lon) 31.350 Gold (NY) 1714.29 Light Crude 100.34 ------------------------------( Dec 1 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a full-blown credit crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 490.05 points, or 4.24 percent, to end at 12,045.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 51.77 points, or 4.33 percent, to 1,246.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index soared 104.83 points, or 4.17 percent, to close at 2,620.34.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose by the most in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday after central banks announced coordinated global action to provide liquidity to the financial system and China cut its banks' reserve requirement ratios.

The UK's FTSE 100 rose 168.42 points, or 3.2 percent to 5,505.42, the highest close in two weeks, having been as low as 5,274.95. The extension of a rally to four sessions, during which the benchmark rose 7.4 percent, saw the losses for November cut to just 0.7 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average surged above its 25-day moving average to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks caused by the debt crisis in Europe.

The Nikkei faces more resistance from its 75-day moving average around 8,687 and above that the daily Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,704-8,747.

The broader Topix index rose 1.9 percent to 742.44.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to surge higher at Thursday's open, propelled by strong gains in Chinese companies after Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years late on Wednesday, signalling a policy shift.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 5.81 percent at 19,033.96. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 7.06 percent at 10,180.34.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies stayed sharply higher in Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro, last at $1.3438, jumped to a one-week high of $1.3531 after central banks of the United States, euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland lowered the cost of dollar loans to the banking system.

The dollar index slumped to a two-week trough at 77.923, before recovering a bit of ground to last stand at 78.378.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as six top central banks moved to prevent a global credit crunch stemming from Europe, and encouraging U.S. economic data drove investors into equity markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 25/32 in price to yield 2.07 percent, up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday. Yields earlier rose to 2.11 percent, their highest since Nov. 14.

Thirty-year bonds slid 2-3/32 points in price to yield 3.07 percent, compared to 2.97 percent late Tuesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold prices traded steady on Thursday, retaining their 1.7 percent gain in the previous session, as joint action by the world's major central banks to boost dollar liquidity spurred rallies in commodities and equities.

* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,748.46 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after finishing November with a 1.9-percent rise, the seventh month of gain so far this year.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland joined force to provide cheap dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch.

* U.S. gold also inched up 0.1 percent to $1,748, building on a rally of nearly 2 percent on Wednesday.

* China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, seen as a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

* Platinum group metals also moved higher, encouraged by rallies in prices of industrial metals. Spot palladium gained 1.5 percent to $615.25, but eased from a two-week high of $622.50 hit in the previous session. Spot platinum rose nearly 1 percent to $1,567.50.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper fell 1 percent on Thursday after rising the most in a month in the previous session as poor Chinese manufacturing data trimmed some of the optimism spurred by a move by major central banks to aid distressed European lenders.

Copper and zinc in Shanghai surged by their 6 percent daily limit, chasing steep gains in London on Wednesday when copper soared as much as 6.8 percent to a near one-month top of $8,000 a tonne.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped $80.75 to $7,804.25 a tonne by 0150 GMT.

In Shanghai, the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit an early high of 58,180 yuan a tonne, before trimming gains to 57,640 yuan.

Shanghai zinc rose to a session high of 16,080 yuan a tonne, before paring gains to 15,745 yuan.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - U.S. crude futures edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday on the news that top central banks took coordinated steps to prevent a global liquidity crunch, although the rise was trapped by an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude was up 16 cents at $100.52 a barrel as of 0041 GMT.

* The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers to urge more IMF help to avert financial disaster.

* U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week as crude imports increased and refineries scaled back their processing rates, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose 3.93 million barrels to 334.75 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25, while analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 200,000 barrel drawdown, on average.

For a full report, double click on