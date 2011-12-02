---------------------------(8:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,020.03 -25.65 Nikkei 8,619.76 +22.38 NASDAQ 2,626.20 +5.86 FTSE 5,489.34 -16.08 S&P 500 1,244.58 -2.38 Hang Seng 18,947.37 -54.89 CRB Index 313.31 -0.51 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.107 +0.035 US 30 YR Bond 3.130 +0.075 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3476 1.3479 Yen US$ 77.81 77.86 INR US$ 51.46 51.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1752.00 Silver (Lon) 33.280 Gold (NY) 1746.14 Light Crude 100.06 ---------------------------( Dec 2 )---------------------------

Overnight market action with Friday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.65 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,020.03. The S&P 500 lost 2.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,244.58. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,626.20.

LONDON - Britain's leading share index closed lower on Thursday, led by weaker commodity issues as earlier gains were reversed in tandem with a weaker showing on Wall Street as Wednesday's boost from central bank intervention moves proved short-lived.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 16.08 points or 0.3 percent at 5,489.34, just off the day's low of 5,486.87, having reversed from a session peak of 5,553.89 in choppy trade following a 3.2 percent leap on Wednesday.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average edged up on Friday, with investors focused on whether the benchmark can hold above its 25-day moving average ahead of crucial U.S. employment data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 8,630.10, above its 25-day moving average of 8,577 though market participants warn if it falls below that level, it could prompt a sell-off later in the session.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to inch lower at Friday's open, dragged down by weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc and Belle International Holdings Ltd, with investors seen cautious ahead of fresh U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.13 percent at 18,977.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.03 percent at 10,279.2.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Due at 1330 GMT, the labour data is expected to show an increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent. A positive surprise is likely to underpin risk sentiment, while a weaker-than-expected outcome could prompt investors to take more profits on recent gains.

The euro stood at $1.3460 versus $1.3457 late in New York. It was off a one-week peak of $1.3531 set on Wednesday after major central banks moved to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone debt crisis.

With the euro on the front foot for now, the dollar index slipped 0.1 percent to 78.305. Against the yen, the dollar was at 77.75, still hemmed in a 77-78 range with investors wary of more massive intervention by Japan.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday on reduced investor worries over the state of the U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis, although the lack of a comprehensive policy solution to solve Europe's fiscal woes curbed the losses.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.11 percent, up from 2.08 percent late Wednesday and from 1.89 percent just over a week ago. Yields reached just above 2.14 percent to the highest in a month.

The 30-year bond traded 1-1/32 lower in price to yield of 3.12 percent, up from 3.06 percent late Wednesday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded flat on Friday, after the euphoria around a coordinated effort to inject liquidity by central banks faded, as investors await a key U.S. employment report for more clues on the health of the world's biggest economy.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,743.19 an ounce by 0015 GMT, set to rise 3.8 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly gain in a month.

* U.S. gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,747.40.

* A day after joint action by the world's major central banks to boost dollar liquidity in the markets, the new head of the European Central Bank signalled that it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight the debt crisis if policymakers agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the euro zone.

* Manufacturing activity contracted in the euro zone and much of Asia in November, pointing to a global slowdown even as growth in the United States appears to be shifting into higher gear.

* The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show that employers probably stepped up hiring in November, which could add to expectations of stronger economic growth in the fourth quarter.

* South Korea's central bank said on Friday it bought 15 tonnes of gold in November to diversify its foreign reserves, following purchases of 25 tonnes earlier this year and boosting its gold holdings to 54.4 tonnes.

* Norilsk Nickel expects autocatalyst metal palladium to be in a deficit in 2012 due to sharply lower Russian supplies, the world's biggest palladium producer's marketing chief said on Thursday.

* Spot palladium gained 0.4 percent to $627.97, on course for its biggest weekly gain in a year with a nearly 12 percent rise.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures steadied near $7,800 a tonne on Friday as investors marked time ahead of a U.S. employment report, while prices eyed their first weekly gain in five weeks spurred by some positive steps aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,795 a tonne by 0106 GMT,

* LME copper surged more than 5 percent on Wednesday in its best showing since Oct. 27 after a concerted action by global central banks to provide cheaper liquidity to distressed European lenders fueled hopes bolder measures are being taken to resolve a two-year-old euro zone debt crisis.

* But the boost proved short-lived as investors realised that far more needs to be done to put the euro zone back on its feet, shifting focus on slowing growth in Europe and China, eclipsing even Beijing's move to cut bank reserve requirement for the first time in three years, announced late on Wednesday.

* The most-active February copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.6 percent to 57,620 yuan a tonne.

* Manufacturing activity contracted in the euro zone and China in November, underscoring the ripple effects from Europe's debt crisis. But the United States bucked the trend, with its manufacturing sector rebounding to its strongest level since June on the strength of new orders.

* All eyes are on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due later on Friday, and are expected to have increased 122,000 last month after October's 80,000 gain. But a higher-than-expected ADP employment report, which showed U.S. companies adding 76,000 jobs more than forecast, could point to a stronger figure.

OIL

SEOUL - U.S. crude futures eased on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as signs of slowing manufacturing growth in Europe and China eclipsed upbeat U.S. data.

All eyes are on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day which may show a stronger-than-expected increase after private employers hired more than forecast in November.

* U.S. crude fell 18 cents at $100.02 a barrel as of 0033 GMT.

* Global manufacturing activity edged lower last month, dragged down by factories in Europe and Asia despite stronger than expected growth in the United States, a report showed on Thursday.

* U.S. factories shrugged off weakness in the global economy in November as manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in five months, a fresh sign the domestic economy was accelerating. Recent data on consumer spending and private-sector job creation has also boosted optimism on the path of growth.

* The European Union tightened its sanctions against Tehran on Thursday and laid out plans for a possible embargo on Iranian oil in response to mounting concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear work.

* Experts say global crude prices could rise if the EU bans Iranian oil, increasing economic pain as Europe struggles with a debt crisis and the spectre of recession.

* The new head of the European Central Bank signalled on Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

