----------------------------(8:07 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,720.48 +96.50 Nikkei 8,782.16 +15.80 NASDAQ 2,786.70 -1.63 FTSE 5,728.55 -12.60 S&P 500 1,315.38 +0.88 Hang Seng ---mkts closed--- CRB Index 309.91 -2.05 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.025 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.102 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2897 1.2902 Yen US$ 77.04 77.09 INR US$ 50.32 50.33 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1653.00 Silver (Lon) 30.360 Gold (NY) 1666.14 Light Crude 98.33 ---------------------------( Jan 23 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Monday midsession Tokyo. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with Google's disappointing report. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 96.50 points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,720.48 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.88 of a point, or 0.07 percent, to 1,315.38. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.63 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 2,786.70. For the week, the Nasdaq climbed 2.8 percent, making this its best week in seven. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip gauge snapped a four-session rally on Friday, weighed down by weak Chinese macro-economic data, disappointing earnings from key U.S. companies and uncertainty over the outcome of Greece's debt negotiations. The FTSE 100 ended the session 0.2 percent lower at 5,728.55 points, but recorded a 1.6 gain for the week, which saw trading volume pick up momentum, especially among financials, after a sluggish start to January. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Monday, extending gains for the fifth straight session, although the failure over the weekend of Greece and its private creditors to reach a deal on avoiding a messy default limited its advance. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,780.22 in mid-morning trade after rising 3.1 percent last week, with investors remaining vigilant over Europe. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets are closed from Monday to Wednesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday, Jan. 26. For the latest stock market reports, double-click on the following code in brackets: For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece. The euro stood at $1.2882, down some 40 pips from $1.2930 late in New York on Friday. It fell as low as $1.2856 in thin early dealings. Trading is expected to be subdued in Asia with many centres including China, Hong Kong and Singapore closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Against the yen, the euro was at 99.11, well down from last week's peak around 100.32. On the Australian dollar, it fetched A$1.2281, not far off a record low around A$1.2220 set on Jan. 17. Renewed euro weakness helped the dollar index climb 0.2 percent to 80.387. Against the yen, the greenback bought 76.95, having retreated from last week's high of 77.31. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries debt prices fell on Friday as investors took a more optimistic tone on Greece's debt restructuring talks, reducing the demand for safe-haven bonds, and ahead of $99 billion in new supply planned for next week. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 14/32, with the yield at 2.0299 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday to track Tokyo futures higher but gains could be limited by a weaker euro after Greece and its private creditors failed to reach a deal over the weekend to avoid a messy default. * Spot gold rose 0.34 percent to $1,663.39 an ounce by 0025 GMT. Bullion has gained more than 6 percent so far this year, but stayed below a lifetime high of around $1,920 an ounce hit last September. * Trading was slow in Asia, with physical markets in China, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia closed for the Lunar New Year break. The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, December, added 13 yen a gram to 4,128 yen. * Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer. * German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday the crucial factor in negotiations over a debt-swap plan for Greece was that Athens should by 2020 have a sustainable level of borrowing. * The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman, Ben Bernanke. * U.S. February gold was steady at $1,664.6 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell further away from four-month highs on Monday in subdued trading in Asia, where many markets including China are shut for the Lunar New Year break and the rest cautiously eyeing Greece's next steps to avoid a debt default. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $8,211.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT. * Copper rose as high as $8,428.50 on Friday, its loftiest since last September, before cutting gains towards the close after data showed China's manufacturing sector was off to a slow start in 2012. The metal still climbed nearly 3 percent last week, its second straight weekly gain. * Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer. * Supply constraints and falling inventories of copper have helped keep copper's losses in check. * Copper stockpiles monitored by the London Metal Exchange fell to their lowest since October 2009, data showed on Friday, highlighting dwindling supply in a market that some analysts expect to see in deficit this year. LME copper stocks MCU-STOCKS dropped by 2,450 tonnes to 348,750 tonnes. * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, switched to a net long position in copper during the week of Jan. 17, reversing a long-standing bearish bet in the metal in place since late September 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest in more than a month in early Asian trade on Monday on concerns over demand growth as markets await the outcome of a tense race by Greece with its creditors to avoid a messy default. U.S. crude fell 73 cents to $97.60 a barrel by 0004 GMT, sliding to the lowest since Dec. 21. Brent crude fell 28 cents to $109.58. * Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer. * German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday the crucial factor in negotiations over a debt-swap plan for Greece was that Athens should by 2020 have a sustainable level of borrowing. * The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman, Ben Bernanke. * European Union governments are expected to agree on Monday new economic sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme, including plans to phase in an oil embargo. * A U.S. aircraft carrier sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Gulf without incident on Sunday, a day after Iran backed away from an earlier threat to take action if an American carrier returned to the strategic waterway. * Arab League foreign ministers proposed on Sunday that Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad hand over power to a deputy and set up a new unity government, after their earlier peace plan failed to end 10 months of bloodshed. * More than 100 people were killed in bomb attacks and gunbattles in the Nigerian city Kano late on Friday, a local government security source said, in the deadliest strike claimed by Islamist sect Boko Haram to date. * Outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh apologised for "any shortcoming" in his 33-year rule before leaving Yemen for the United States on Sunday, paving the way for a transfer of power after a year of unrest. 