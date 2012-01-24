----------------------------(7:38 a.m.)------------------------- DJIA 12,708.82 -11.66 Nikkei 8,799.48 +33.58 NASDAQ 2,784.17 -2.53 FTSE 5,782.56 +54.01 S&P 500 1,315.07 -0.31 Hang Seng ---mkts closed--- CRB Index 313.58 +3.67 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.072 +0.048 US 30 YR Bond 3.154 +0.052 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3009 1.3012 Yen US$ 76.97 77.00 INR US$ 50.09 50.10 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1675.50 Silver (Lon) 32.450 Gold (NY) 1657.76 Light Crude 99.76 --------------------------( Jan 24 )---------------------------- Overnight market action with Tuesday midmorning Tokyo. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished almost flat on Monday as investors took a break from a recent rally, awaiting earnings from bellwethers such as Apple later in the week. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.66 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 12,708.82. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.62 point, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,316.00. And the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.53 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 2,784.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a six-month closing high on Monday, fuelled by banks and commodity stocks, as fears receded over the potential for a messy Greek default in Europe's debt crisis. The UK benchmark index ended up 54.01 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,782.56, its highest close since July 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit its highest level in nearly three months on Tuesday on hopes that a Greek debt deal will still be reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 8,810.54, unscathed by news out of Europe that euro zone ministers took issue with the average coupon on new bonds offered by private Greek bondholders, effectively raising the stakes of the negotiations and heightening the risk of a chaotic default. The Topix index added 0.3 percent to 759.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Markets closed till Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its pullback after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a setback. The single currency shed some 30 pips on news that euro zone finance ministers had sent back for further negotiations a debt restructuring offer from private Greek bondholders to achieve a lower average coupon on new Greek bonds. The euro dipped to $1.3005 from $1.3034 late in New York, before steadying at $1.3014. On Monday, it jumped more than 1 percent to around $1.3050 as hopes of an eventual Greek deal drove a wave of short covering. The euro's retreat helped the dollar index bounce off a three-week low of 79.602 to last stand at 79.788. Against the yen, the greenback fetched 77.00, in the middle of a prevailing trading range roughly between 76.6 and 77.20. The rally in commodity currencies also took a bit of a breather with the Australian dollar at $1.0518, slightly off a 12-week peak of $1.0574 set overnight. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as the purchase of Spanish and Italian government bonds by European banks eased some funding pressure for those countries, raising hopes that the European debt crisis would stabilize soon. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 11/32 lower in price, and yields rose to 2.07 percent from 2.03 percent late Friday. The yields earlier touched a more than six-week high of 2.09 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond traded 28/32 lower in price to yield 3.14 percent, up from 3.1 percent late Friday. The bond yield rose to 3.18 percent, marking the highest rate since Nov. 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Tuesday as gains on Tokyo futures helped the metal defy pressure from a weak euro after Eurpean finance minsters rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors to help restructure the country's debts. * Spot gold hardly moved at $1,676.79 an ounce by 0026 GMT, having risen to $1,681.16 on Monday, its strongest since December 12 on technical buying. * The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, December, rose as high as 4,167 yen a gram, its biggest gain since mid-December. * Central bank gold purchases are expected to have hit another record in 2011, while demand for gold-backed exchange-traded products fell to less than half of that seen in 2010 last year, according to a report from the World Gold Council on Monday. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, slipped about 0.41 percent on Monday from Friday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust remained unchanged in the same period. * Euro zone finance ministers have rejected an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, euro zone officials said on Monday, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of default. * The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman, Ben Bernanke. * U.S. gold barely changed at $1,678.2 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures were little changed on Tuesday after posting their biggest single-day gain in nearly two weeks in the previous session, boosted by hopes of brisk Chinese demand and dwindling inventories at LME warehouses. Trading in Asia remained slow with most markets, including top copper consumer China, still away for the Lunar New Year holiday. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was off $5 at $8,360 a tonne by 0120 GMT. Volume on LME Select was a slim 71 lots. * The industrial metal jumped 1.8 percent on Monday, its sharpest rise since Jan. 12, helped by the euro's surge to near three-week highs against the dollar, China's record imports of refined copper in December and falling stockpiles at LME warehouses. * Hopes that Chinese demand will stay strong and large stock withdrawals in London warehouses, along with expections global production may continue to be hit by disruptions, have combined to lift copper by 10 percent so far this year. * Copper stockpiles monitored by the London Metal Exchange MCU-STOCKS stood at 345,775 tonnes, the lowest since October 2009. * The world refined copper market was in deficit by 296,000 tonnes during the first 10 months of 2011, down from a deficit of 439,000 tonnes in the same period in 2010, the International Copper Study Group said. * Euro zone finance ministers have rejected an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, euro zone officials said, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of default. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday due to concerns over supply after the European Union agreed to ban imports of Iranian crude, while Tehran threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. March crude rose 17 cents to $99.75 a barrel by 0032 GMT. It settled $1.25 higher in the previous session, closing above the front-month 50-day moving average of $99.13 and touching an intraday high of $100.24. * Iran accused Europeans on Monday of waging "psychological warfare" after the EU banned imports of Iranian oil, and U.S. President Barack Obama said Washington would impose more sanctions to address the "serious threat presented by Iran's nuclear program." * Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default. * Fighters loyal to Libya's overthrown leader Muammar Gaddafi took control of a town south-east of the capital on Monday, flying their green flags in defiance of the country's fragile new government. * The United States on Monday sought to tighten the financial screws on Iran by imposing sanctions on the country's third-largest bank for allegedly helping Tehran develop its nuclear program. * Saudi Arabia has promised Spain that it will make up for supplies of oil its loses as a result of EU sanctions on Iran and at the same price, Spain's foreign minister said on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)