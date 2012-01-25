---------------------------(07:40 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,675.75 -33.07 Nikkei 8,856.74 +71.41 NASDAQ 2,786.64 +2.47 FTSE 5,751.90 -30.66 S&P 500 1,314.65 -1.35 CRB Index 314.69 +1.11 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.067 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.161 +0.027 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3025 1.3022 Yen US$ 77.71 76.99 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1665.50 Silver (Lon) 31.950 Gold (NY) 1676.80 Light Crude 99.12 ---------------------------(Jan 25)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo. Hong Kong markets closed. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed investors. The Dow Jones industrial average finished down 33.07 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,675.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.37 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,314.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.47 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,786.64. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated from six-month peaks on Tuesday as euro zone debt woes prompted investors to take profits in banking stocks and rebalance portfolios in favour of high dividend payers. The FTSE 100 closed down 30.66 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,751.90, off Monday's six-month closing high of 5,782.56. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in blue-chip exporters like Toyota Motor, while market attention turned from the stalled Greek debt talks to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 8,846.10 by midmorning, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 762.57. For a full report, double click on. - - - - Hong Kong markets closed on Wednesday. For the latest stock market report, double-click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen hovered at one-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall since October's intervention after a break of technical levels forced sellers into the market. Speculation that Japanese data due at 2350 GMT would show the export-driven economy posting a trade deficit last year -- the first in more than three decades -- provided an excuse to dump the yen on Tuesday. That saw the dollar break past 77.10 to reach 77.84 yen , the highest level since Oct 31 when Japan's massive yen-selling intervention drove the greenback to a high around 79.50. The single currency stood at $1.3030, little changed from late New York levels and not far off a three-week peak of $1.3062 struck Tuesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries eased marginally on Tuesday as efforts by investors to push for concessions in new debt auctions this week were offset by sagging global stocks and a clash by Greek bondholders and euro zone officials over the terms of a debt swap. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed from late Monday at 2.06 percent, while 30-year bonds traded 10/32 lower to yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.14 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Wednesday after tracking the euro lower in the previous session, but prices were likely to be stuck in a range as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which could weigh on the dollar. Spot gold had hardly moved, at $1,665.59 an ounce by 0022 GMT, having fallen on Tuesday as the euro paused from its recent rallies after European talks to restructure Greek debt faltered. Gold hit a 6-week high at $1,681.16 on Monday. U.S. gold added $1.4 an ounce to $1,665.9 an ounce. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper rose to a four-month high on Wednesday, underpinned by a flurry of technical buying in low volume trade with top consumer China out on a week-long break. LME copper traded up more than 1 percent at $8,455.25 a tonne, its highest since mid-September. It traded at 8,425 a tonne at 0114 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday on revived concerns about the euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit losses. Brent March crude fell 55 cents to settle at $110.03 a barrel after reaching $111.11. It fell to $109.70 intraday, above front-month Brent's 100-day moving average (MA) at $109.55 and with the 50-day MA at $109.36 and the 300-day MA at $109.28 awaiting below as tests of support. U.S. March crude fell 63 cents to settle at $98.95 a barrel, below the front-month 50-day moving average of $99.19. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)