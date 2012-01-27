---------------------------(07:49 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,734.63 -22.33 Nikkei 8,873.36 +23.89 NASDAQ 2,805.28 -13.03 FTSE 5,795.20 +72.20 S&P 500 1,318.43 -7.62 Hang Seng 20,580.40 +141.26 CRB Index 317.42 +1.05 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.937 -0.065 US 30 YR Bond 3.101 -0.051 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3098 1.3102 Yen US$ 77.40 77.44 INR US$ 50.09 50.10 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1727.00 Silver (Lon) 33.350 Gold (NY) 1709.39 Light Crude 99.74 --------------------------( Jan 27 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible warning of weakness ahead. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.33 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,734.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.60 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,318.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.03 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,805.28. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to support economic growth, boosting miners and other cyclicals stocks and setting the index on course for another week of gains. They helped the FTSE 100 rise 72.20 points to 5,795.20, although the index failed to close above a key technical resistance at 5,800, a bearish signal that points to possible consolidation in coming days. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's shares held steady on Friday, halting recent rally, as disappointing corporate earnings from NEC Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd countered signals of improving U.S. economic growth. The Nikkei was flat at 8,847.75, while the broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 763.70 . For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a flat start on Friday, held back by weakness in Chinese stocks as some investors took profit ahead of the weekend after five consecutive sessions of gains. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.02 percent at 20,443.46. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.35 percent at 11,376.58. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held onto most recent hefty gains against the dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years encouraged carry trades funded in dollars. The euro traded at $1.3106, on track to be one of the best performers this week with a gain of 1.8 percent. It touched a high of $1.3184 Thursday but faltered short of major resistance in the $1.3199/1.3237 zone. The dollar has lost ground broadly since the Federal Reserve surprised many by committing to keep rates low right out to late 2014, while suggesting further quantitative easing might be necessary. That was a clear encouragement for using the dollar in carry trades and sparked big gains for gold and copper. The U.S. dollar index dropped to 79.414, having broken support at 97.50 to hit the lowest in over six weeks at 79.067. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday, and five-year note yields dipped to the lowest level since at least the 1960s, a day after the Federal Reserve said it will likely hold interest rates near zero at least through late 2014. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 2 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were 29/32 higher to yield 3.10 percent, from 3.15 percent. Five-year note yields dipped to as low as 0.75 percent, marking their lowest level since at least the 1960s. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was firmer near a 7-week high on Friday, heading for its fourth week of gains as the dollar lost ground after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates near zero for some time. * Spot gold added $1.65 an ounce to $1,721.69 an ounce by 0015 GMT after rising as high as $1,729.76 an ounce on Thursday, its strongest since early December. Gold hit a record around $1,920 last September. * Gold's record-breaking rally of the last decade is set to extend into this year and the next as monetary policy stays loose and central banks build reserves, a Reuters poll showed. * U.S. gold fell $4.1 an ounce to $1,722.60 an ounce. * Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell from a four-month high on Friday, but prices were on track for their third straight week of gains with the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus measures supporting sentiment. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.6 percent to $8,540.25 a tonne by 0115 GMT, reversing some of the previous session's 2.5 percent gain. The metal is headed for an almost 4 percent increase this week. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said earlier this week the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. * Japanese copper smelters are talking with miners in Canada and elsewhere on copper term processing fees for 2012, aiming to clinch fees of over $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 cent a pound after breaking up talks with global miner BHP . * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold is loading two ships at its Indonesian port, sources said on Thursday, in a fresh sign that work at the world's second-largest copper mine is returning to normal after a three-month strike. * Anglo American posted a rise in quarterly output for its key commodities, with iron ore up and copper boosted by a ramped-up Los Bronces mine in Chile. * Two of the world's biggest iron ore carriers are due to arrive in the Philippines for the first time next month, shipping data showed, as Brazilian mining giant Vale looks to use the country as an alternative base to reach Chinese ports. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures held steady close to $100 in early Asian trade on Friday as supply threats escalated after Iran said it may stop oil exports to the European Union, pre-empting an embargo by the zone to ban purchases from July 1. U.S. crude rose 4 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0025 GMT, settling 30 cents higher and touching a session high of $101.39. Brent crude settled up 98 cents at $110.79 a barrel, after hitting an intraday high of $111.89. * The European Union rather than Iran will lose out under new EU sanctions banning Iranian oil, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Thursday, as lawmakers said they might cut supplies to EU countries ahead of a July 1 deadline. * Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days. * A contribution from the European Central Bank to a Greek debt restructuring need not entail losses for the ECB, since it bought the Greek bonds it holds at a deep discount, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said. * New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose in December and a gauge of future business investment rebounded, showing the economy ended the year with more momentum than previously thought. * New investments in commodities almost ground to a halt last year, Barclays Capital said on Thursday, with inflows into the sector dropping almost 78 percent from 2010 to the lowest in nine years. * The Arab League chief and the Qatari prime minister will present an Arab peace plan for Syria to ambassadors in the U.N. Security Council in New York early next week, the council president said on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)