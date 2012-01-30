---------------------------(07:35 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,660.46 -74.17 Nikkei 8,788.25 -52.97 NASDAQ 2,816.55 +11.27 FTSE 5,733.45 -61.75 S&P 500 1,316.33 -2.10 Hang Seng 20,433.36 -68.31 CRB Index 317.46 +0.39 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.891 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.057 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3219 1.3111 Yen US$ 76.65 77.09 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1726.00 Silver (Lon) 33.480 Gold (NY) 1737.55 Light Crude 99.56 ---------------------------(Jan 30)----------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.17 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,660.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.11 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,316.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,816.55. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P was up 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.1 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday as U.S. growth data missed expectations and came with a warning of speed bumps ahead for the world's biggest economy, heaping pressure on mining and integrated oil stocks. London's blue chip index was down 61.75 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,733.45. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Monday, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings results, while U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth was weaker than expected though it grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,820.98, on track for its third straight session of losses, while the broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 759.74. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week slightly higher on Monday, with strong gains in Tencent Holdings Ltd the top boost on the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.08 percent at 20,518 points. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.07 percent at 11,438.55. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro hovered at six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, but faced a subdued session in Asia as investors awaited confirmation that Greece has secured a long-awaited debt deal that will help it avert a messy default. Against the yen, the euro bought 101.35, up from Friday's low of 100.56. It also firmed against the Australian dollar, climbing to A$1.2409, off an all-time low of A$1.2220 set earlier in the month. The buoyant euro kept the dollar index pinned at six-week lows. It was at 78.880, compared with a 16-month peak of 81.784 set on Jan 13. On the yen, the dollar stood at 76.73, steadying after two sessions of steep declines. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for a third day on Friday with support from worries over Europe's debt crisis and the Federal Reserve's pledge this week to keep interest rates near zero through late 2014. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 13/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.94 percent late Thursday, while the 30-year bond climbed 21/32 higher in price to yield 3.07 percent, down from Thursday's close of 3.10 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising to its highest in more than seven weeks as investors awaited the outcome of Greece's debt deal talks, but sentiment was supported by a firmer euro and lower-than-expected U.S. growth data. Spot gold hit a high of $1,739 an ounce, its strongest since Dec. 8, and was at $1,734.65 an ounce by 0022 GMT, down $2.55. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper recoiled on Monday from a four-month high on investor caution ahead of expected details on a debt swap agreement for Greece that's seen as key to avoiding a disorderly default. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down to $8,508.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after reaching $8,679.50 on Friday, the highest since Sept. 16. Prices are headed for the biggest monthly gain since October, with an increase of 12 percent. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.1 percent to 61,380 yuan ($9,700) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on Friday as Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports to the European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and another U.S. refinery problem helped send gasoline futures surging. Brent March crude rose 67 cents to settle at $111.46 a barrel, off its $111.99 intraday peak. Brent posted a 1.46 percent weekly rise. U.S. March crude fell 14 cents to settle at $99.56 a barrel, having swung from $99.13 to $100.63. For the week, it posted a 1.1 percent gain. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Cimpiled by Rajesh Pandathil)