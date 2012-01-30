---------------------------(07:35 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,660.46 -74.17 Nikkei 8,788.25 -52.97
NASDAQ 2,816.55 +11.27 FTSE 5,733.45 -61.75
S&P 500 1,316.33 -2.10 Hang Seng 20,433.36 -68.31
CRB Index 317.46 +0.39
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.891 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.057 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3219 1.3111 Yen US$ 76.65 77.09
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1726.00 Silver (Lon) 33.480
Gold (NY) 1737.55 Light Crude 99.56
---------------------------(Jan 30)-----------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed
on Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity
to buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.17
points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,660.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.11 points, or 0.16 percent, at
1,316.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.27
points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,816.55.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P was up 0.1
percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.1 percent.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday as U.S. growth
data missed expectations and came with a warning of speed bumps
ahead for the world's biggest economy, heaping pressure on
mining and integrated oil stocks.
London's blue chip index was down 61.75 points, or
1.1 percent, at 5,733.45.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade
on Monday, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings
results, while U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth was weaker
than expected though it grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,820.98, on
track for its third straight session of losses, while the
broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 759.74.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
slightly higher on Monday, with strong gains in Tencent Holdings
Ltd the top boost on the Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.08 percent
at 20,518 points. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.07
percent at 11,438.55.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro hovered at six-week highs against the
dollar on Monday, but faced a subdued session in Asia as
investors awaited confirmation that Greece has secured a
long-awaited debt deal that will help it avert a messy default.
Against the yen, the euro bought 101.35, up from
Friday's low of 100.56. It also firmed against the Australian
dollar, climbing to A$1.2409, off an all-time low of
A$1.2220 set earlier in the month.
The buoyant euro kept the dollar index pinned at
six-week lows. It was at 78.880, compared with a 16-month peak
of 81.784 set on Jan 13.
On the yen, the dollar stood at 76.73, steadying
after two sessions of steep declines.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for a third day on
Friday with support from worries over Europe's debt crisis and
the Federal Reserve's pledge this week to keep interest rates
near zero through late 2014.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
13/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.94 percent
late Thursday, while the 30-year bond climbed 21/32
higher in price to yield 3.07 percent, down from Thursday's
close of 3.10 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising
to its highest in more than seven weeks as investors awaited the
outcome of Greece's debt deal talks, but sentiment was supported
by a firmer euro and lower-than-expected U.S. growth data.
Spot gold hit a high of $1,739 an ounce, its
strongest since Dec. 8, and was at $1,734.65 an ounce by 0022
GMT, down $2.55.
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - Copper recoiled on Monday from a four-month
high on investor caution ahead of expected details on a debt
swap agreement for Greece that's seen as key to avoiding a
disorderly default.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched down to $8,508.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after reaching
$8,679.50 on Friday, the highest since Sept. 16. Prices are
headed for the biggest monthly gain since October, with an
increase of 12 percent.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 1.1 percent to 61,380 yuan
($9,700) a tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on
Friday as Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports
to the European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and
another U.S. refinery problem helped send gasoline futures
surging.
Brent March crude rose 67 cents to settle at $111.46
a barrel, off its $111.99 intraday peak. Brent posted a 1.46
percent weekly rise.
U.S. March crude fell 14 cents to settle at $99.56 a
barrel, having swung from $99.13 to $100.63. For the week, it
posted a 1.1 percent gain.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)