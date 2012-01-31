---------------------------(07:35 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,653.72 -6.74 Nikkei 8,813.31 +20.13 NASDAQ 2,811.94 -4.61 FTSE 5,671.09 -62.36 S&P 500 1,313.01 -3.32 Hang Seng 20,304.59 +144.18 CRB Index 313.91 -3.90 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.828 -0.063 US 30 YR Bond 2.969 -0.088 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3122 1.3145 Yen US$ 76.26 76.67 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1729.00 Silver (Lon) 33.180 Gold (NY) 1737.20 Light Crude 98.75 ------------------------------(Jan 31)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,653.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.31 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,313.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.61 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,811.94. - - - - LONDON - Weakness in banks and commodity stocks dragged Britain's leading share index lower on Monday as the protracted search for a Greek bond deal and concerns about economic growth kept investors nervous. The FTSE 100 index closed down 62.36 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,671.09, extending Friday's falls and retreating further from Thursday's six-month closing high. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Tuesday, down for the fourth straight session, as Canon Inc and Fujiflim Holdings fell after their earnings results, though Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained. The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,781.25, while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 755.16. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese financials, with the benchmark indexes poised for their best month since October last year. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.82 percent at 20,326.49. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.15 percent at 11,273.82 points. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive. The greenback stood at 76.35 yen, having fallen as low as 76.20 overnight, nearing an all-time low around 75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31 when Japanese authorities intervened to quell the yen's strength. Against the dollar, the euro stood at $1.3139, having been knocked off a 6-1/2 week high of $1.3230. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Monday as fears that Portugal could follow Greece into a difficult debt restructuring caused investors to rush to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 17/32 in price, while their yields fell to 1.83 percent, the lowest level since Dec. 19, 2011, and down from 1.89 percent late on Friday. Pries for 30-year Treasuries rose as much as two points during the session, with yields falling below 3 percent for the first time since Jan. 18. They were up 1-22/32 in the afternoon to yield 2.97 percent. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session on a weaker euro, while prices were on track for their biggest monthly increase since August. Spot gold added $1.05 an ounce to $1,729.69 an ounce by 0030 GMT, having hit an intraday low around $1,716 on Monday. Gold struck a record at $1,920.30 last September. - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell 1 percent on Monday, retreating further from a four-month high when strong Chinese buying did not materialize on the first session after a week-long holiday, and investors also worried about a lack of progress in talks to resolve Europe's debt crisis. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper shed $101 to close at $8,429 a tonne, breaking below its 200-day moving average and falling further away from last Friday's peak at $8,679.50 -- its highest price since Sept. 16. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday as stalled negotiations on a deal to restructure Greece's debt revived concerns about the economy while the risk that Iran might quickly halt crude exports to Europe limited losses. Brent March crude fell 71 cents to $110.75 a barrel, having traded from $110.25 to$111.78. The intraday peak was in sight of front-month Brent's 200-day moving average of $111.89. U.S. March crude fell 78 cents to settle at $98.78 a barrel, trading from $98.43 to $100.05, and closing below the front-month 50-day moving average at $99.27.