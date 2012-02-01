----------------------------(07:32 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,632.91 -20.81 Nikkei 8,826.81 +24.80 NASDAQ 2,813.84 +1.90 FTSE 5,681.61 +10.52 S&P 500 1,312.41 -0.60 Hang Seng 20,498.75 +108.26 CRB Index 312.31 -1.60 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.811 -0.035 US 30 YR Bond 2.949 -0.048 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3079 1.3175 Yen US$ 76.25 76.31 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1744.00 Silver (Lon) 33.600 Gold (NY) 1728.64 Light Crude 98.59 -------------------------------(Feb 1)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.81 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.60 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,312.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.90 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,813.84. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index got a boost from strong corporate results, higher oil prices and improved risk appetite on Tuesday, enabling it to post its best performance in three months in January. London's benchmark index closed up 10.52 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,681.61 on Tuesday. That takes its gains for January to 2 percent -- its best showing since a strong rally in October and offering investors the chance to earn as much in one month as they would in a whole year of holding gilts. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average dipped on Wednesday after online retail giant Amazon.com warned it may log a first quarter loss, while U.S. economic data revived concerns about the strength of recovery in the world's largest economy. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,786.24 after ending flat on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index was flat at 755.11. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a flat start on Wednesday, with strength in utilities outweighing losses in property stocks and after a survey showed China's big manufacturers started the year with a slight upturn in production. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.02 percent at 20,394.67. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.09 percent at 11,309.77. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia on Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen. The euro gained nearly 1 percent in January, its best monthly performance since October, but succumbed to brutal month-end selling as investors shifted their portfolios. It shed two cents on Tuesday to a low of $1.3041. The euro was last at $1.3076, from a near six-week high of $1.3228 hit last week. Support is found at the Tenkan line at $1.3049, ahead of $1.2997 with resistance at $1.3200. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve made new purchases of longer-dated debt, and as hope faded that there would be an agreement for a stronger euro zone rescue fund. The benchmark 10-year notes were up 12/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent. Thirty-year bonds gained 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.94 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Wednesday, after posting its biggest monthly gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the first month of 2012, as concerns over global economic growth lingered, while investors eyed manufacturing surveys for further trading cues. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an ounce by 0035 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,736.40. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, hit by currency-related selling and weak U.S. data that raised concerns about global growth and industrial metal demand prospects, already down from China's engineered slowdown and Europe's debt crisis. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed down $109 at $8,320 a tonne, falling further away from last week's four-month peak at $8,679.50. In New York, the benchmark March COMEX contract fell 3.65 cents to settle at $3.7900 per lb, near the bottom end of its $3.7650 to $3.8760 session range. It hit a four-month peak last Friday at $3.9390. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude edged higher while U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday, as disappointing U.S. data reined in prices that had surged on hopes Greece could reach a debt deal and on a European Union move toward budget discipline. Brent March crude rose 23 cents to settle at $110.98 a barrel, ending back under Brent's 20-day and 200-day moving averages after jumping $3.15 to an intraday peak of $113.90. Brent rose 3.35 percent in January, after slumping in December, the strongest monthly percentage rise since gaining 6.6 percent in October, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)