Stock Markets
DJIA 12,632.91 -20.81 Nikkei 8,826.81 +24.80
NASDAQ 2,813.84 +1.90 FTSE 5,681.61 +10.52
S&P 500 1,312.41 -0.60 Hang Seng 20,498.75 +108.26
CRB Index 312.31 -1.60
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.811 -0.035
US 30 YR Bond 2.949 -0.048
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3079 1.3175 Yen US$ 76.25 76.31
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1744.00 Silver (Lon) 33.600
Gold (NY) 1728.64 Light Crude 98.59
-------------------------------(Feb 1)--------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street closed its best month since October
on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic
reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in
recent months.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.81
points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 0.60 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,312.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.90 points, or 0.07
percent, to 2,813.84.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index got a boost from strong
corporate results, higher oil prices and improved risk appetite
on Tuesday, enabling it to post its best performance in three
months in January.
London's benchmark index closed up 10.52 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,681.61 on Tuesday. That takes its gains for
January to 2 percent -- its best showing since a strong rally in
October and offering investors the chance to earn as much in one
month as they would in a whole year of holding gilts.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average dipped on Wednesday after
online retail giant Amazon.com warned it may log a
first quarter loss, while U.S. economic data revived concerns
about the strength of recovery in the world's largest economy.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,786.24
after ending flat on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index
was flat at 755.11.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a flat start on
Wednesday, with strength in utilities outweighing losses in
property stocks and after a survey showed China's big
manufacturers started the year with a slight upturn in
production.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.02 percent
at 20,394.67. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.09
percent at 11,309.77.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early
Asia on Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated
days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for
Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen.
The euro gained nearly 1 percent in January, its best
monthly performance since October, but succumbed to brutal
month-end selling as investors shifted their portfolios. It shed
two cents on Tuesday to a low of $1.3041.
The euro was last at $1.3076, from a near six-week
high of $1.3228 hit last week. Support is found at the Tenkan
line at $1.3049, ahead of $1.2997 with resistance at $1.3200.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained on Tuesday as the Federal
Reserve made new purchases of longer-dated debt, and as hope
faded that there would be an agreement for a stronger euro zone
rescue fund.
The benchmark 10-year notes were up 12/32 in
price to yield 1.80 percent. Thirty-year bonds
gained 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.94 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Wednesday, after posting its
biggest monthly gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the
first month of 2012, as concerns over global economic growth
lingered, while investors eyed manufacturing surveys for further
trading cues.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit
in the previous session.
U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,736.40.
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell for a third straight day on
Tuesday, hit by currency-related selling and weak U.S. data that
raised concerns about global growth and industrial metal demand
prospects, already down from China's engineered slowdown and
Europe's debt crisis.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed
down $109 at $8,320 a tonne, falling further away from last
week's four-month peak at $8,679.50.
In New York, the benchmark March COMEX contract fell
3.65 cents to settle at $3.7900 per lb, near the bottom end of
its $3.7650 to $3.8760 session range. It hit a four-month peak
last Friday at $3.9390.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude edged higher while U.S. oil slipped
on Tuesday, as disappointing U.S. data reined in prices that had
surged on hopes Greece could reach a debt deal and on a European
Union move toward budget discipline.
Brent March crude rose 23 cents to settle at $110.98
a barrel, ending back under Brent's 20-day and 200-day moving
averages after jumping $3.15 to an intraday peak of $113.90.
Brent rose 3.35 percent in January, after slumping in
December, the strongest monthly percentage rise since gaining
6.6 percent in October, according to Reuters data.
- - - -
