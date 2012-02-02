----------------------------(07:30 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,716.46 +83.55 Nikkei 8,878.68 +68.96 NASDAQ 2,848.27 +34.43 FTSE 5,790.72 +109.11 S&P 500 1,324.09 +11.68 Hang Seng 20,601.72 +268.35 CRB Index 311.53 -0.78 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.839 +0.043 US 30 YR Bond 3.005 +0.067 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3162 1.3035 Yen US$ 76.22 76.21 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1740.00 Silver (Lon) 33.800 Gold (NY) 1737.19 Light Crude 97.65 ----------------------------(Feb 2)----------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.55 points, or 0.66 percent, to 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,324.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 34.43 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,848.27. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Bullish company earnings reports and the prospect of Greece nearing a debt deal helped lift Britain's FTSE 100 higher on Wednesday, while robust manufacturing data from China, the U.S. and Europe boosted appetite for the mining sector. London's blue chip index rose 109.11 points, or 1.9 percent to 5,790.72. Although the index closed below 5,800, where traders said they were seeing some technical resistance. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by strong economic data out of the United States and China, but trading was skewed after a system glitch hit the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,876.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 764.01. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains, with Chinese financials and oil counters among leading boosts on the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.5 percent at 20,638.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.74 percent at 11,450.15. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar struggled against the yen in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a fresh three-month low for a third straight day, raising the danger that Japan would act to weaken its currency. The greenback also lost ground against the euro and commodity currencies as risk sentiment improved after a batch of manufacturing data from China to Germany allayed the market's worst fears about global growth. The dollar stood at 76.17 yen, having slid as far as 76.00. That was not far off a record low of 75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb the yen's strength. The euro rose to $1.3166 from a one-week low of $1.3023. Further supporting the single currency was news that Greece's long-delayed deal with private sector creditors to cut its debt burden is nearly wrapped up. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as investors, encouraged by improving manufacturing data and hopes of an orderly debt restructuring by Greece, snapped up riskier assets such as stocks and corporate bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 12/32 point in price to yield 1.83 percent, up from a near four-month low of 1.79 percent hit on Tuesday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were down 1-10/32 to yield 3.0 percent, up from 2.94 percent the previous day. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold firmed on Thursday, holding near its highest level in nearly two months, as the euro gained against the U.S. dollar on upbeat global manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek debt deal was close at hand. Spot gold added $1.99 an ounce to $1,745.69 an ounce by 0026 GMT, having risen as high as $1,750.70 an ounce on Wednesday, its strongest since Dec. 8. Gold remains below a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce hit last September. U.S. gold slipped $1 to $1,748.50 an ounce. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper slipped on Thursday as gains in the past month kept Chinese buyers at bay and the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh on sentiment, but upbeat global manufacturing data is expected to keep a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.4 percent to $8,410 a tonne by 0108 GMT, partly reversing gains from the previous session. The metal rose 9.5 percent in January, the biggest monthly increase in three. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to 60,050 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and concerns about the standoff between Iran and the West outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil inventories. In London, Brent crude for March delivery settled 58 cents higher at $111.56 a barrel, after hitting an early high of $112.82. Front-month Brent rose for a second straight day. U.S. crude fell 87 cents to close at $97.61, the fourth straight daily decline and the lowest settlement in six weeks. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)