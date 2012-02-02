----------------------------(07:30 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,716.46 +83.55 Nikkei 8,878.68 +68.96
NASDAQ 2,848.27 +34.43 FTSE 5,790.72 +109.11
S&P 500 1,324.09 +11.68 Hang Seng 20,601.72 +268.35
CRB Index 311.53 -0.78
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.839 +0.043
US 30 YR Bond 3.005 +0.067
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3162 1.3035 Yen US$ 76.22 76.21
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1740.00 Silver (Lon) 33.800
Gold (NY) 1737.19 Light Crude 97.65
----------------------------(Feb 2)-----------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday
after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as
Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.55 points,
or 0.66 percent, to 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 11.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,324.08. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 34.43 points, or 1.22
percent, to 2,848.27.
- - - -
LONDON - Bullish company earnings reports and the prospect
of Greece nearing a debt deal helped lift Britain's FTSE 100
higher on Wednesday, while robust manufacturing data from China,
the U.S. and Europe boosted appetite for the mining sector.
London's blue chip index rose 109.11 points, or 1.9
percent to 5,790.72. Although the index closed below 5,800,
where traders said they were seeing some technical resistance.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average gained for a third straight
session on Thursday, helped by strong economic data out of the
United States and China, but trading was skewed after a system
glitch hit the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to
8,876.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.9
percent to 764.01.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains, with Chinese financials
and oil counters among leading boosts on the Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.5 percent
at 20,638.96. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.74
percent at 11,450.15.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar struggled against the yen in Asia on
Thursday, having plumbed a fresh three-month low for a third
straight day, raising the danger that Japan would act to weaken
its currency.
The greenback also lost ground against the euro and
commodity currencies as risk sentiment improved after a batch of
manufacturing data from China to Germany allayed the market's
worst fears about global growth.
The dollar stood at 76.17 yen, having slid as far as
76.00. That was not far off a record low of 75.31 plumbed on
Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb the yen's
strength.
The euro rose to $1.3166 from a one-week low of
$1.3023. Further supporting the single currency was news that
Greece's long-delayed deal with private sector creditors to cut
its debt burden is nearly wrapped up.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as
investors, encouraged by improving manufacturing data and hopes
of an orderly debt restructuring by Greece, snapped up riskier
assets such as stocks and corporate bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 12/32
point in price to yield 1.83 percent, up from a near four-month
low of 1.79 percent hit on Tuesday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds
were down 1-10/32 to yield 3.0 percent, up from 2.94
percent the previous day.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold firmed on Thursday, holding near its
highest level in nearly two months, as the euro gained against
the U.S. dollar on upbeat global manufacturing data and
expectations that a Greek debt deal was close at hand.
Spot gold added $1.99 an ounce to $1,745.69 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, having risen as high as $1,750.70 an ounce on
Wednesday, its strongest since Dec. 8. Gold remains below a
lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce hit last September.
U.S. gold slipped $1 to $1,748.50 an ounce.
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper slipped on Thursday as gains in
the past month kept Chinese buyers at bay and the euro zone debt
crisis continued to weigh on sentiment, but upbeat global
manufacturing data is expected to keep a floor under prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched down 0.4 percent to $8,410 a tonne by 0108 GMT, partly
reversing gains from the previous session. The metal rose 9.5
percent in January, the biggest monthly increase in three.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to 60,050 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese
manufacturing data and concerns about the standoff between Iran
and the West outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil
inventories.
In London, Brent crude for March delivery settled 58
cents higher at $111.56 a barrel, after hitting an early high of
$112.82. Front-month Brent rose for a second straight day.
U.S. crude fell 87 cents to close at $97.61, the
fourth straight daily decline and the lowest settlement in six
weeks.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)