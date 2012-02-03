---------------------------(07:37 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,705.41 -11.05 Nikkei 8,858.74 -18.08 NASDAQ 2,859.68 +11.41 FTSE 5,796.07 +5.35 S&P 500 1,325.56 +1.47 Hang Seng 20,710.86 -28.59 CRB Index 310.90 -0.63 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.825 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.008 +0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3145 1.3175 Yen US$ 76.18 76.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1751.00 Silver (Lon) 33.670 Gold (NY) 1743.70 Light Crude 96.66 ------------------------------(Feb 03)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.05 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,705.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,325.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.41 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,859.68.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index paused on Thursday after recent sharp gains with a rally in miners on the prospects of a big sector merger counterbalanced by warnings from bluechips of a tough year ahead.

The FTSE-100 finished 0.1 percent, or 5.35 points, higher at 5,796.07, retreating from a six-month intra-day high of 5,809.82 after stumbling into resistance above the key 5,800 level.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data, though Sony Corp rose as traders said investors were hoping its new CEO would turn things around after it forecast a $2.9 billion annual loss.

Sony soars 6.8 percent, while the Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,862.86.

The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 763.50.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, with China Mobile the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, but losses are seen limited by the 200-day moving average, at about 20,511, ahead of fresh U.S. employment data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.28 percent at 20,680.71. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.36 percent at 11,541.54.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Major global currencies marked time early in Asia on Friday, as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in risk sentiment, or unravel it.

Markets were also wary of possible official intervention to weaken the yen and Swiss franc, after Japanese and Swiss authorities indicated they were unhappy with their currency's strength.

The dollar bought 76.18 yen, having slid from 78.28 on Jan 25.

Against the greenback, the single currency stood at $1.3142 , little changed from late New York levels.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. government bonds were little changed on Thursday as investors held their breath before crucial U.S. jobs data on Friday and a highly anticipated outcome to Greece's debt swap talks.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.83 percent, while 30-year bonds declined 14/32 to yield 3.02 percent.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth straight week of gains, as investors await a key U.S. labour market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,758.14 an ounce by 0042 GMT, on course for a 1-percent gain from a week earlier. It hit a two-month high of $1,760.96 on Thursday.

U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,761.60, headed for a 1.5-percent weekly rise.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper sagged on Friday on caution ahead of key U.S. employment data, and is heading for its first weekly loss in the past month as slow Chinese demand and worries about Greece's drawn-out debt deal took the steam out of last week's rally to four-month highs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $8,320 a tonne by 0116 GMT, and down 2.4 percent so far this week.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 59,500 yuan a tonne.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - -

OIL

NEWS YORK - Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw the price differential between the two contracts widen close to three-month highs.

In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery settled at $112.07 a barrel, gaining 51 cents, climbing back in late trade towards its early high of $112.50.

U.S. crude settled at $96.36, falling $1.25, moving back above its 200-day moving average of $96.22, after falling to the day's low of $95.44, the lowest intraday since Dec. 20. Front-month crude extended losses to the fifth day in a row.

For a full report, double click on.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)