Stock Markets
DJIA 12,705.41 -11.05 Nikkei 8,858.74 -18.08
NASDAQ 2,859.68 +11.41 FTSE 5,796.07 +5.35
S&P 500 1,325.56 +1.47 Hang Seng 20,710.86 -28.59
CRB Index 310.90 -0.63
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.825 -0.005
US 30 YR Bond 3.008 +0.013
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3145 1.3175 Yen US$ 76.18 76.12
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1751.00 Silver (Lon) 33.670
Gold (NY) 1743.70 Light Crude 96.66
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on
Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's
key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong
earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.05
points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,705.41. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 1.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,325.54.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.41 points, or 0.40
percent, to 2,859.68.
LONDON - Britain's top share index paused on Thursday after
recent sharp gains with a rally in miners on the prospects of a
big sector merger counterbalanced by warnings from bluechips of
a tough year ahead.
The FTSE-100 finished 0.1 percent, or 5.35 points, higher at
5,796.07, retreating from a six-month intra-day high of
5,809.82 after stumbling into resistance above the key 5,800
level.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade
on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data, though Sony Corp
rose as traders said investors were hoping its new CEO would
turn things around after it forecast a $2.9 billion annual loss.
Sony soars 6.8 percent, while the Nikkei was down
0.2 percent at 8,862.86.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 763.50.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on
Friday, with China Mobile the top drag on the Hang
Seng Index, but losses are seen limited by the 200-day moving
average, at about 20,511, ahead of fresh U.S. employment data
later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.28
percent at 20,680.71. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.36
percent at 11,541.54.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Major global currencies marked time early in Asia
on Friday, as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a
U.S. jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in
risk sentiment, or unravel it.
Markets were also wary of possible official intervention to
weaken the yen and Swiss franc, after Japanese and Swiss
authorities indicated they were unhappy with their currency's
strength.
The dollar bought 76.18 yen, having slid from 78.28
on Jan 25.
Against the greenback, the single currency stood at $1.3142
, little changed from late New York levels.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. government bonds were little
changed on Thursday as investors held their breath before
crucial U.S. jobs data on Friday and a highly anticipated
outcome to Greece's debt swap talks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 1/32 in
price to yield 1.83 percent, while 30-year bonds
declined 14/32 to yield 3.02 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a
fifth straight week of gains, as investors await a key U.S.
labour market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the
previous session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,758.14 an ounce by
0042 GMT, on course for a 1-percent gain from a week earlier. It
hit a two-month high of $1,760.96 on Thursday.
U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,761.60, headed
for a 1.5-percent weekly rise.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper sagged on Friday on caution ahead
of key U.S. employment data, and is heading for its first weekly
loss in the past month as slow Chinese demand and worries about
Greece's drawn-out debt deal took the steam out of last week's
rally to four-month highs.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.3 percent to $8,320 a tonne by 0116 GMT, and down 2.4
percent so far this week.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 59,500 yuan a
tonne.
OIL
NEWS YORK - Brent prices rose for a third straight day on
Thursday and U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy
trading that saw the price differential between the two
contracts widen close to three-month highs.
In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery
settled at $112.07 a barrel, gaining 51 cents, climbing back in
late trade towards its early high of $112.50.
U.S. crude settled at $96.36, falling $1.25, moving
back above its 200-day moving average of $96.22, after falling
to the day's low of $95.44, the lowest intraday since Dec. 20.
Front-month crude extended losses to the fifth day in a row.
