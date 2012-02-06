----------------------------(7: 35 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,862.23 +156.82 Nikkei 8,924.93 +93.00 NASDAQ 2,905.66 +45.98 FTSE 5,901.07 105.00 S&P 500 1,344.90 +19.36 Hang Seng 20,911.13 +154.15 CRB Index 314.22 +3.32 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.924 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.123 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3108 1.3143 Yen US$ 76.57 76.20 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1759.50 Silver (Lon) 33.930 Gold (NY) 1725.02 Light Crude 97.84 ----------------------------(Feb 6)----------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82 points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 45.98 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,905.66. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares surged on Friday as a surprisingly strong U.S. employment report offered further proof of a healthier global economy, enabling the FTSE-100 to post its biggest weekly gain in two months. London's blue chip index closed up 105 points, or 1.8 percent, at 5,901.07, its highest close since July and taking its gains for the week to nearly 3 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Monday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted hopes of further improvement in the U.S. economy. The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,935.65, while the broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 770.32. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, led by financials and growth-sensitive sectors, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday after U.S. jobs data bettered expectations. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.25 percent at 21,015.55. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.25 percent at 11,750.24. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro and risk sentiment took a bit of a hit first thing in Asia on Monday with markets getting anxious as the deadline for Greece to clinch a second rescue package loomed large. Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly default. The euro stood at $1.3110, down some 30 pips from late New York levels on Friday. It fell as far as $1.3080 in thin early trade. Against the yen, the single currency fetched 100.43 versus New York's 100.62. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices plunged on Friday as a surge in U.S. payrolls surprised investors who had bought bonds aggressively last week after the Federal Reserve vowed to keep ultra-low interest rates until late 2014. Ten-year notes dropped 1-4/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, the highest yield in more than one week and up from 1.82 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds plunged 1-26/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.01 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold edged higher on Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data sent prices down nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as investors shifted focus to a looming deadline for Greece to accept the terms of a new bailout deal. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,728.90 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after finishing the previous week down 0.7 percent. U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,731.60. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper surged nearly 3 percent to its priciest level in one week high on Friday, driven by strong labour market and services sector data from the United States that reinforced confidence about the pace of recovery in the economy. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper jumped $230 or 2.7 percent to close at $8,575 a tonne. Gains were extended in after-hours to $8,597, its highest level in one week. In New York, the key March COMEX contract settled up 12.05 cents or 3.2 percent at $3.9015 per lb, after dealing between $3.7775 and $3.9055. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month peak on Friday in heavy volume trading after a report showed the U.S. economy in January created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months, fueling hopes of stronger demand in the top petroleum-consuming nation. Brent March crude rose $2.51 to settle at $114.58 a barrel, a fourth straight rise and the highest settlement since Nov. 8. For the week, Brent was up 2.8 percent. U.S. crude futures, snapping a string of five straight lower settlements, rose $1.48 to settlement $97.84 a barrel. But it posted a 1.73 percent weekly loss. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)