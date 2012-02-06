----------------------------(7: 35 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,862.23 +156.82 Nikkei 8,924.93 +93.00
NASDAQ 2,905.66 +45.98 FTSE 5,901.07 105.00
S&P 500 1,344.90 +19.36 Hang Seng 20,911.13 +154.15
CRB Index 314.22 +3.32
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.924 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.123 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3108 1.3143 Yen US$ 76.57 76.20
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1759.50 Silver (Lon) 33.930
Gold (NY) 1725.02 Light Crude 97.84
----------------------------(Feb 6)-----------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy
last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as
optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to
recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82
points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 45.98 points, or 1.61
percent, to 2,905.66.
LONDON - Britain's top shares surged on Friday as a
surprisingly strong U.S. employment report offered further proof
of a healthier global economy, enabling the FTSE-100 to post its
biggest weekly gain in two months.
London's blue chip index closed up 105 points, or
1.8 percent, at 5,901.07, its highest close since July and
taking its gains for the week to nearly 3 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1
percent in early trade on Monday after stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data boosted hopes of further improvement in the U.S.
economy.
The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,935.65, while the
broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 770.32.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
higher on Monday, led by financials and growth-sensitive
sectors, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday after U.S. jobs
data bettered expectations.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.25 percent
at 21,015.55. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.25
percent at 11,750.24.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro and risk sentiment took a bit of a hit
first thing in Asia on Monday with markets getting anxious as
the deadline for Greece to clinch a second rescue package loomed
large.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly
default.
The euro stood at $1.3110, down some 30 pips from
late New York levels on Friday. It fell as far as $1.3080 in
thin early trade. Against the yen, the single currency fetched
100.43 versus New York's 100.62.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices plunged on Friday as a
surge in U.S. payrolls surprised investors who had bought bonds
aggressively last week after the Federal Reserve vowed to keep
ultra-low interest rates until late 2014.
Ten-year notes dropped 1-4/32 in price to yield
1.95 percent, the highest yield in more than one week and up
from 1.82 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds
plunged 1-26/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, up
from 3.01 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold edged higher on Monday after
surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data sent prices down nearly 2
percent in the previous session, as investors shifted focus to a
looming deadline for Greece to accept the terms of a new bailout
deal.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,728.90 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, after finishing the previous week down 0.7 percent.
U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,731.60.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper surged nearly 3 percent to its priciest
level in one week high on Friday, driven by strong labour market
and services sector data from the United States that reinforced
confidence about the pace of recovery in the economy.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper
jumped $230 or 2.7 percent to close at $8,575 a tonne.
Gains were extended in after-hours to $8,597, its highest level
in one week.
In New York, the key March COMEX contract settled up
12.05 cents or 3.2 percent at $3.9015 per lb, after dealing
between $3.7775 and $3.9055.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month
peak on Friday in heavy volume trading after a report showed the
U.S. economy in January created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months, fueling hopes of stronger demand in the top
petroleum-consuming nation.
Brent March crude rose $2.51 to settle at $114.58 a
barrel, a fourth straight rise and the highest settlement since
Nov. 8. For the week, Brent was up 2.8 percent.
U.S. crude futures, snapping a string of five straight lower
settlements, rose $1.48 to settlement $97.84 a barrel. But it
posted a 1.73 percent weekly loss.
