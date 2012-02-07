---------------------------(7:34 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,845.13 -17.10 Nikkei 8,908.19 -20.01 NASDAQ 2,901.99 -3.67 FTSE 5,892.20 -8.87 S&P 500 1,344.33 -0.57 Hang Seng 20,756.68 +44.20 CRB Index 314.20 -0.02 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.896 -0.028 US 30 YR Bond 3.084 -0.039 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3117 1.3063 Yen US$ 76.53 76.64 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 33.520 Gold (NY) 1725.80 Light Crude 96.92 ---------------------------(Feb 7)------------------------------ Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,344.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,901.99. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Miners dragged Britain's top share index lower on Monday, after doubt surfaced about Glencore's potential merger with Xstrata, while banks waned in the absence of a debt deal for Greece. The FTSE 100 index ended down 8.87 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,892.20, remaining near six-month highs after strong U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for cyclical stocks. It had risen 4 percent over the previous four trading days. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout dampened growing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,902.64, while the broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 769.25. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, boosted by strength in Chinese oil majors, but gains on the Hang Seng Index are seen capped by the 250-day moving average at about 21,055 as investors await the outcome of Greek debt deal talks. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.47 percent at 20,808.05. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.4 percent at 11,611.48. For a full report, double click on. - - -- FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held steady in Asia on Tuesday as markets remained sanguine that Greece will eventually clinch a rescue package, even as the country's political leaders delayed their decision to accept painful terms by yet another day. Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue would risk pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and destabilise the entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme to contemplate. That was seen keeping euro bears restrained for now at least, resulting in a volatile but resilient single currency. It stood at $1.3122 on Tuesday, little changed from late New York levels. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday in thin trading as vague worries over the outcome of the Greek debt swap and European leaders' ability to deal with the sovereign debt crisis drove some buyers back into safe-haven debt. In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in price for a yield of 1.90 percent, while 30-year bonds rose 27/32 with their yield falling to 3.08 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors remain focused on the development in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout. Spot gold was little changed at $1,718.59 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after touching a 1-1/2-week low of $1,711.29 in the previous session. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,721.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI - London copper rose on Tuesday as investors bet that a bailout deal for Greece would be safely delivered and on growing hopes the global economy was finding its feet. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.32 percent to $8,527 a tonne by 0129 GMT, clawing back some losses from the previous session, when it slipped by almost one percent. Copper hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday and rose for a fourth consecutive week. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.23 percent to 60,670 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil to the highest since November. European gasoil led gains across the oil complex, rising more than 3.5 percent as bitter weather killed another 33 people in Europe.. Brent March crude rose $1.35 to settle at $115.93 a barrel, highest close since Aug. 2. Monday's trade ranged from $113.65 to $116.22. The $116.22 was the highest since $116.48 intraday on Nov. 8. U.S. March crude fell 93 cents to settle at $96.91 a barrel, having slumped as low as $96.38. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)