---------------------------(7:34 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,845.13 -17.10 Nikkei 8,908.19 -20.01
NASDAQ 2,901.99 -3.67 FTSE 5,892.20 -8.87
S&P 500 1,344.33 -0.57 Hang Seng 20,756.68 +44.20
CRB Index 314.20 -0.02
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.896 -0.028
US 30 YR Bond 3.084 -0.039
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3117 1.3063 Yen US$ 76.53 76.64
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 33.520
Gold (NY) 1725.80 Light Crude 96.92
---------------------------(Feb 7)------------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as
lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate
earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth
after a five-week rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.10
points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,344.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,901.99.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
LONDON - Miners dragged Britain's top share index lower on
Monday, after doubt surfaced about Glencore's potential
merger with Xstrata, while banks waned in the absence of
a debt deal for Greece.
The FTSE 100 index ended down 8.87 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,892.20, remaining near six-month highs after
strong U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for cyclical stocks. It
had risen 4 percent over the previous four trading days.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a
three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to
the painful terms for a new bailout dampened growing optimism
over the U.S. economic outlook.
The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,902.64, while the
broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 769.25.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Tuesday, boosted by strength in Chinese oil majors, but gains on
the Hang Seng Index are seen capped by the 250-day moving
average at about 21,055 as investors await the outcome of Greek
debt deal talks.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.47 percent
at 20,808.05. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.4
percent at 11,611.48.
For a full report, double click on.
- - --
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro held steady in Asia on Tuesday as markets
remained sanguine that Greece will eventually clinch a rescue
package, even as the country's political leaders delayed their
decision to accept painful terms by yet another day.
Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue
would risk pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and
destabilise the entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme
to contemplate.
That was seen keeping euro bears restrained for now at
least, resulting in a volatile but resilient single currency. It
stood at $1.3122 on Tuesday, little changed from late New
York levels.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday in thin
trading as vague worries over the outcome of the Greek debt swap
and European leaders' ability to deal with the sovereign debt
crisis drove some buyers back into safe-haven debt.
In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 8/32 in price for a yield of 1.90 percent,
while 30-year bonds rose 27/32 with their yield
falling to 3.08 percent.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors remain
focused on the development in Greece's struggle with its debt
crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms
of a new bailout.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,718.59 an ounce by
0041 GMT, after touching a 1-1/2-week low of $1,711.29 in the
previous session.
U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,721.50.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI - London copper rose on Tuesday as investors bet
that a bailout deal for Greece would be safely delivered and on
growing hopes the global economy was finding its feet.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
by 0.32 percent to $8,527 a tonne by 0129 GMT, clawing back some
losses from the previous session, when it slipped by almost one
percent. Copper hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday and
rose for a fourth consecutive week.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.23 percent to 60,670 yuan a tonne.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on
Monday to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe
boosted heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to
U.S. oil to the highest since November.
European gasoil led gains across the oil complex,
rising more than 3.5 percent as bitter weather killed another 33
people in Europe..
Brent March crude rose $1.35 to settle at $115.93 a
barrel, highest close since Aug. 2. Monday's trade ranged from
$113.65 to $116.22. The $116.22 was the highest since $116.48
intraday on Nov. 8.
U.S. March crude fell 93 cents to settle at $96.91 a
barrel, having slumped as low as $96.38.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)