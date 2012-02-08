----------------------------(07:40 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,878.20 +33.07 Nikkei 8,975.32 +57.80 NASDAQ 2,904.08 +2.09 FTSE 5,890.26 -1.94 S&P 500 1,347.05 +2.72 Hang Seng 20,824.49 +129.30 CRB Index 314.99 +0.79 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.966 +0.065 US 30 YR Bond 3.144 +0.052 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3236 1.3102 Yen US$ 76.89 76.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1724.00 Silver (Lon) 33.280 Gold (NY) 1719.20 Light Crude 98.48 --------------------------------(Feb 8)------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.07 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,878.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.72 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,347.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.09 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,904.08. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index closed flat on Tuesday after staging a late recovery on talk that Greece was making progress towards securing a bailout deal and avert a messy default. The FTSE 100 gauge ended the session 1.94 points lower at 5,890.26 as gains among banks and oil stocks offset heavy losses in the mining sector, which was hit by signs of slowing demand in China and a mixed reception to a proposed merger between Glencore and Xstrata. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a better-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp and a stronger yen, which offset worries after Greek leaders delayed a decision yet again on unpopular terms of a new European bailout. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 8,981.03, hitting a fresh three-month high, while the broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 777.48. Toyota jumped 3.2 percent to 3,080 yen. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, lifted by Chinese financials and oil majors, but gains could be limited ahead of China January data later this week and as Greek debt restructuring talks stretch on. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.62 percent at 20,827.89. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.7 percent at 11,580.51. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro was holding near a two-month peak in Asia on Wednesday, as hopes that Greece was nearer a debt deal sparked a broad short-covering rally and a pick up in risk sentiment. Investors have been worried that a failure to secure a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue could push Athens into a chaotic debt default and destabilise the entire euro zone. The euro stood at $1.3248, having jumped one percent on Tuesday to a peak of $1.3270, its highest since mid-December, after knocking option barriers at $1.32 and stops at $1.3220. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors set up for this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and a safety bid waned following a report Greece was close to agreeing terms of a financial bailout. The benchmark 10-year note traded 16/32 lower in price to yield 1.98 percent, up from 1.9 percent late Monday. The long bond fell 25/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.09 percent. The bond yield touched 3.18 percent, which was the highest since Jan. 23. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day rise in nearly two weeks in the previous session, while investors remained cautious as Greece again delayed making a decision on a bailout package. Spot gold edged up 29 cents to $1,745.19 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,748.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - London copper ended lower on Tuesday pressured by the Greek debt discussions, but the market turned higher in later electronic trade pulled by the rally in the euro amid expectations a Greek rescue deal will be completed soon. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper eased $19 to close at $8,481 a tonne. After the close, the price bounced back to above $8,500 as risk sentiment improved after the Greek official's statement. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped more than 1.5 percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a Canadian oil sands plant and optimism about an agreement on Greece's debt problems. Brent March crude rose 30 cents to settle at $116.23 a barrel, a sixth straight higher close, having traded from $115.60 to $117.50, its highest intraday price since Aug. 2. U.S. March crude rose $1.50 to settle at $98.41 a barrel, having swung from $95.84 to $99.13. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)