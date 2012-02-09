---------------------------(07: 40 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,883.95 +5.75 Nikkei 8,963.63 -51.96 NASDAQ 2,915.86 +11.78 FTSE 5,875.93 -14.33 S&P 500 1,349.96 +2.91 Hang Seng 20,864.74 -153.72 CRB Index 314.77 -0.23 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.973 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.140 -0.010 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3262 1.3271 Yen US$ 76.98 76.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1746.00 Silver (Lon) 34.370 Gold (NY) 1744.90 Light Crude 98.89 ------------------------------(Feb 09)------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.75 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,349.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.78 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,915.86. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chips closed a touch lower on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on a Greek debt deal. Uncertainty over Greece's future weighed on Britain's blue chip index, which closed 14.33 points lower, or 0.2 percent, at 5,875.93 points, having traded 92 percent of an already anaemic 90-day volume average and after hitting a six-month high of 5,916.20 in intra-day trade. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dipped below 9,000 on Thursday as market participants awaited closely watched Chinese inflation data for any signal of policy easing and weighed the possibility of a Greek bailout deal later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,991.27, moving further away from its 200-day moving average near 9,063. The broader Topix inched down 0.2 percent to 781.08. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with HSBC Holdings Plc the top drag on the Hang Seng Index as the benchmark retreated from chart resistance ahead of the release of China's January inflation data. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent at 20,922.29. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.68 percent at 11,625.73. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage. The euro slipped about 0.15 percent to $1.3236, off a two-month high of $1.32890 hit on Wednesday, though it has gained nearly 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly in late trade on Wednesday after a $24 billion sale of 10-year U.S. government debt - offering a yield above 2 percent - attracted good demand. The benchmark 10-year note was down 1/32 at 100-6/32 in price, yielding 1.98 percent. The 10-year yield traded between 1.95 to 2.025 percent. The 30-year bond was unchanged with a yield of 3.14 percent. It traded half a point in either direction with its yield range between 3.12 and 3.18 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold inched lower on Thursday, after a nearly 1-percent drop in the previous session, as Greece was seen moving closer to a debt deal after talks that have dragged on for days. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,730.99 an ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,733.80. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper jumped more than 1 percent to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday after China's central bank pledged support for its property market, a key demand outlet for the industrial metal from the world's largest consumer. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper firmed $99 or about 1.2 percent to close at $8,640 a tonne. In New York, the key March COMEX contract settled up 3.35 cents at $3.9095 per lb, after dealing between $3.8535 and $3.9350. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near. In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $117.20 a barrel, rising 97 cents, after further extending the day's high to $177.50 in late trade, matching Tuesday's high. It was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since July 28, when prices ended at $117.36. U.S. March crude settled at $98.71, edging up 30 cents, after hitting a session high of $100.09 early. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)