---------------------------(07: 40 a.m.)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,883.95 +5.75 Nikkei 8,963.63 -51.96
NASDAQ 2,915.86 +11.78 FTSE 5,875.93 -14.33
S&P 500 1,349.96 +2.91 Hang Seng 20,864.74 -153.72
CRB Index 314.77 -0.23
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.973 -0.003
US 30 YR Bond 3.140 -0.010
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3262 1.3271 Yen US$ 76.98 76.98
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1746.00 Silver (Lon) 34.370
Gold (NY) 1744.90 Light Crude 98.89
------------------------------(Feb 09)-------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded
session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over
accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to
avoiding a chaotic default.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.75 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,349.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.78 points, or 0.41
percent, at 2,915.86.
LONDON - Britain's blue chips closed a touch lower on
Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on a Greek debt
deal.
Uncertainty over Greece's future weighed on Britain's blue
chip index, which closed 14.33 points lower, or 0.2 percent, at
5,875.93 points, having traded 92 percent of an already anaemic
90-day volume average and after hitting a six-month high of
5,916.20 in intra-day trade.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dipped below 9,000 on
Thursday as market participants awaited closely watched Chinese
inflation data for any signal of policy easing and weighed the
possibility of a Greek bailout deal later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,991.27,
moving further away from its 200-day moving average near 9,063.
The broader Topix inched down 0.2 percent to 781.08.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Thursday, with HSBC Holdings Plc the top drag on the
Hang Seng Index as the benchmark retreated from chart resistance
ahead of the release of China's January inflation data.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent
at 20,922.29. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.68
percent at 11,625.73.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday
after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations
with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes
that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage.
The euro slipped about 0.15 percent to $1.3236, off a
two-month high of $1.32890 hit on Wednesday, though it has
gained nearly 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in
January.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly in late
trade on Wednesday after a $24 billion sale of 10-year U.S.
government debt - offering a yield above 2 percent - attracted
good demand.
The benchmark 10-year note was down 1/32 at
100-6/32 in price, yielding 1.98 percent. The 10-year yield
traded between 1.95 to 2.025 percent.
The 30-year bond was unchanged with a yield of
3.14 percent. It traded half a point in either direction with
its yield range between 3.12 and 3.18 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold inched lower on Thursday, after a
nearly 1-percent drop in the previous session, as Greece was
seen moving closer to a debt deal after talks that have dragged
on for days.
Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,730.99 an
ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to
$1,733.80.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper jumped more than 1 percent to its highest
in more than a week on Wednesday after China's central bank
pledged support for its property market, a key demand outlet for
the industrial metal from the world's largest consumer.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper firmed
$99 or about 1.2 percent to close at $8,640 a tonne.
In New York, the key March COMEX contract settled up
3.35 cents at $3.9095 per lb, after dealing between $3.8535 and
$3.9350.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh
straight day on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than
six months on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece
was near.
In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $117.20
a barrel, rising 97 cents, after further extending the day's
high to $177.50 in late trade, matching Tuesday's high. It was
the highest settlement for front-month Brent since July 28, when
prices ended at $117.36.
U.S. March crude settled at $98.71, edging up 30
cents, after hitting a session high of $100.09 early.
