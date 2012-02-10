---------------------------(7: 35 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,890.46 +6.51 Nikkei 8,972.23 -30.01 NASDAQ 2,927.23 +11.37 FTSE 5,895.47 +19.54 S&P 500 1,351.95 +1.99 Hang Seng 20,922.58 -87.43 CRB Index 315.50 +0.73 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.057 +0.075 US 30 YR Bond 3.203 +0.054 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3290 1.3304 Yen US$ 77.61 77.18 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1748.00 Silver (Lon) 33.800 Gold (NY) 1733.39 Light Crude 99.75 ---------------------------(Feb 10)----------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,927.23. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed modestly higher on Thursday, supported by oil and banking stocks after BG Group reported strong results and Greece moved closer to securing a bailout package that will avert a chaotic default. The FTSE 100 closed 19.54 points or 0.3 percent higher at 5,895.47 after hitting a six-month intraday high of 5,916.31 in the afternoon, when Greek political leaders agreed on reforms required to receive a new rescue package and the European Central Bank opened the door to helping Athens. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down to below 9,000 on Friday after Greece's political leaders agreed to a long-delayed deal on a second bailout, although investors remained wary about whether Athens can deliver the reforms. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,986.08, with the 200-day moving average near 9,057 acting as resistance, while the broader Topix eased 0.4 percent to 781.78. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Friday, with 21,000 proving tough resistance on the Hang Seng Index, trimming its sixth straight weekly gain ahead of January trade data from China that is expected shortly after the market opens. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.11 percent at 20,986.25. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.51 percent at 11,610.03. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro was steady, trading near two-month highs against the dollar and the yen on Friday after Greece agreed to a deal on reforms needed to avoid a chaotic default and destabilisation of the euro zone. But investors wondered whether the Greeks will actually meet the harsh demands of the package and if the single currency's recent strength could prove fleeting, particularly as the problems of larger debt-ridden countries, such as Italy and Spain, are also coming into focus. The euro was last at $1.3275, barely changed from late New York levels and a shade below a two-month high of $1.3322 hit overnight. Support was seen at $1.3213 and $1.3206 with resistance seen at the 90-day moving average at $1.3319. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday after Greece agreed to stringent fiscal and austerity measures needed to secure critical bailout funds, cutting the safety bid for bonds. The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell 25/32, its yield rising to 3.19 percent from 3.15 percent late on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 17/32, their yield rising to 2.05 percent from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold hovered around $1,730 an ounce on Friday, as investors remained cautious with euro zone finance ministers demanding reassurance even after Greece clinched a long-stalled bailout deal, while a CME margin cut only received subdued reaction. Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.31 an ounce by 0039 GMT, on course for a 0.3-percent weekly rise. U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,733.40. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, after rising to five-month highs in the previous session, as euro zone finance ministers sought more measures from Greece before it provides its second EU bailout. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.9 percent to $8,680.50 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after peaking at $8,765 on Thursday, its loftiest since Sept. 16. Copper is still eyeing a fifth straight week of gains. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an unruly default. In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $118.59 a barrel, rising $1.39, or 1.2 percent, the highest close for front-month Brent since July 22, when prices ended at $118.67. U.S. March crude closed at $99.84, gaining $1.13, or 1.14 percent, the highest for front-month NYMEX crude since Jan. 19's settlement at $100.39.