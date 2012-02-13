---------------------------(7:48 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,801.23 -89.23 Nikkei 8,963.59 +16.42 NASDAQ 2,903.88 -23.35 FTSE 5,852.39 -43.08 S&P 500 1,342.64 -9.31 Hang Seng 20,832.07 +48.21 SPI 200 Fut 4,199.00 -19.00 CRB Index 312.14 -3.36 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.984 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.136 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3227 1.3231 Yen US$ 77.63 77.68 INR US$ 49.40 49.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1711.50 Silver (Lon) 33.550 Gold (NY) 1721.65 Light Crude 98.67 --------------------------( Feb 13 )------------------------ EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline thus far in 2012 on Friday after an about-face on Greece's long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of gains for equities. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,801.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,342.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.35 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,903.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index closed lower and posted its worst week for two months after fresh Greek political drama around the terms of its second bailout package fuelled selling of cyclical stocks and brought fresh technical support into sight. By the close, the index had shed 43.08 points to trade at 5,852.39 points, while volatility, as measured by the FTSE 100 Volatility Index, was up 10.3 percent at 20.5, a near-two-week closing high. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved a highly unpopular austerity bill in return for a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to avoid a chaotic default. The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,974.97, with its 200-day moving average near 9,055 acting as resistance, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 780.77. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong stocks fell slightly at the open on Monday dragged by financials although losses were limited by positive sentiment after the Greek parliment passed an austerity bill, putting the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent at 20,675.22 at 0135 GMT. The China Enterprises Index was down 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell on Friday as Greece's far-right party leader refused to back a bailout agreement, raising concerns, once again, that Greece could face a disorderly default on its debt. The trajectory of the euro over the next week will hinge on news about Greece and whether it succeeds in getting its second bailout, with Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting seen as crucial. The market's pessimistic tone on Friday starkly contrasted with the previous session in which optimism over a Greek deal lifted the euro to an eight-week high against the dollar. Sharp daily swings in sentiment have largely defined the currency market in recent weeks, causing the euro to trade within a narrow range as the latest headlines dictated direction. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices jumped on Friday as fear Greece might not avoid a messy default brought the safe-haven bid for U.S. debt back into vogue. Reacting to this, 10-year Treasury notes rose 22/32. Their yields slipped below 2 percent again to 1.965 percent, up 3.5 basis points from where they stood a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold strengthened on Monday after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout to avoid national bankruptcy. * Spot gold added $3.70 an ounce to $1,723.09 an ounce by 0029 GMT, having fallen to $1,703.69 on Friday, its lowest since late January, as uncertainty over negotiations for Greece's bailout package prompted investors to cash in. * U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at $1,725.60 an ounce. * Cinemas, cafes, shops and banks were set ablaze in central Athens and black-masked protesters fought riot police outside parliament before lawmakers voted on an austerity bill that demands deep cuts to pay, pension and jobs - the price of a 130 billion euro bailout needed to keep Greece afloat. * Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said China will start to fine-tune its economic policy in the first quarter, the official Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying on Monday, the government's most explicit indication yet of a monetary easing. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper rallied on Monday, recovering from last week's sell-off that saw it post its first lower weekly close since early January after the safe passage of Greece's austerity bill brightened the allure of risky assets. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied by 0.37 percent to $8,516 a tonne by 0107 GMT, clawing back some losses from the previous session when prices fell 3 percent. Copper last week hit its highest in nearly five months at $8,765 and has rallied 12 percent so far this year. * The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1.3 percent to 60,740 yuan a tonne. * Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill on Monday to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens and violence spread around the country. * The world's top aluminium producer, Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , said on Monday that it may cut aluminium output by 6 percent in the next 18 months. * Excess capacity in aluminium smelting will drag on for years to come, even while losses weigh on producers, as political pressures in China and Russia to keep jobs and push self-sufficiency prevent or delay plant closures. * Money managers in gold, silver and copper futures and options raised their net long position in the week of Feb. 7, as investor interest in the three metals continued to recover after a recent disappointing performance. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar after Greek lawmakers passed an austerity bill needed to secure its second EU/IMF bailout. Brent March crude was up $1.04 at $118.35 a barrel by 0211 GMT. U.S. crude gained 93 cents to $99.60 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)