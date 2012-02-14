---------------------------(7:58 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,874.04 +72.81 Nikkei 8,976.81 -22.37 NASDAQ 2,931.39 +27.51 FTSE 5,905.70 +53.31 S&P 500 1,351.77 +9.13 Hang Seng 20,849.01 -38.39 CRB Index 314.06 +1.92 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.990 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.139 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3160 1.3162 Yen US$ 77.58 77.60 INR US$ 49.10 49.20 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1720.00 Silver (Lon) 33.840 Gold (NY) 1719.39 Light Crude 100.91 -----------------------------( Feb. 14 )------------------------ Overnight market action with Tuesday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month highs, after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76. The Nasdaq Composite rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39. LONDON - Britain's leading shares index closed higher on Monday, led by commodity and financial stocks, after Greece moved a step closer to securing an international bailout and avoiding a messy default. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 53.31 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,905.70, in volume just 70 percent of the 90-day average, with many traders in London away for the school half-term holiday. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday but still hovered near the 9,000 level, with non-life insurers underperforming after MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings cut guidance on heavy losses on the flooding in Thailand. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,982.86, with the 200-day moving average near 9,052 acting as resistance, while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 780.12. HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open weaker on Tuesday, dragged lower by Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors, with risk appetite in global markets crimped by uncertainty over the Greek parliament's ability to pursue approved reforms. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.2 percent at 20,845.24. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.41 percent at 11,420.25. FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro and sterling fell on Tuesday after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria while downgrading several euro zone countries, including Italy. The euro dipped around 40 pips after the Moody's announcement to as low as $1.3145 at one point, and last stood at $1.3162 , down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday. The sterling took a hit as Moody's became the first major rating agency to put a negative outlook on Britain's triple-A rating and fell 0.3 percent to $1.5727. TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasuries prices were mixed in choppy trading on Monday as investors weighed the impact of austerity in Greece and looked ahead to highly anticipated minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, little changed from Friday. Thirty-year bonds prices rose 8/32 in price to yield 3.1 percent, down from 3.14 percent. COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hesitated to make moves on Tuesday, as investors focus on whether Greece will be able to convince Europe to grant a much-needed bailout by Wednesday, while contagion concerns remain. * Spot gold inched down $1.40 to $1,721.09 an ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,723.50. * Investors remain jittery over Greece's bailout, as Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to convince sceptical international creditors that it would stick to the punishing terms of a multi-billion-euro rescue package, endorsed by parliament as rioters torched downtown Athens. * Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria, while it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta. * Meanwhile, Fitch lowered its ratings on four big Spanish banks while Standard & Poor's cut its rating for the industry as a whole. * The Shanghai Gold Exchange plans to launch over-the-counter gold trading on the interbank market, and to start exchange-traded gold funds, to tap rising demand in China. BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper steadied on Tuesday after a two-session losing streak, as investors cautiously welcomed Greece's approval of harsh austerity measures, but traders noted little buying from top consumer China. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.15 percent to trade at $8,437.50 a tonne by 0102 GMT, paring losses from the previous session. Prices remain within reach of near 5-month peaks of $8,765 a tonne reached last week. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.79 percent to 60,290 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens. * Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta. * BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have approved plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of the Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, where BHP said on Tuesday the ore reserve estimate has been increased by 25 percent. * Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it will restart copper mining at its Pinto Valley operation in the United States at the end of 2012. OIL SEOUL - U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday after gaining the most in six weeks in the previous session, as the dollar regained some strength on doubts Greece could stick to tough measures to secure rescue funds and after Moody's warned it may cut France's rating. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery lost 25 cents at $100.66 a barrel as of 0045 GMT, after climbing more than 2 percent on Monday, its biggest single-day rise since Jan. 3. * Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and International Monetary Fund to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens. * Elsewhere in Europe, Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta. * The rating agency said it was making the changes "in order to reflect their susceptibility to the growing financial and macroeconomic risks emanating from the euro area crisis". * The United States may be living through 10 years of sluggish growth that does little to boost domestic oil demand in the short term, said Lee Raymond, former chief executive of ExxonMobil at the sidelines of an energy conference in Oslo. * U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week for the fourth straight time on higher imports and as refinery utilization dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. * Israel accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia, wounding four people. * Iran denied involvement, while Hezbollah declined comment, but the incident amplified tensions between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program. 