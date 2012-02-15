---------------------------(8:04 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,878.28 +4.24 Nikkei 9,189.42 +137.35 NASDAQ 2,931.83 +4.44 FTSE 5,899.87 -5.83 S&P 500 1,350.50 -1.27 Hang Seng 21,036.90 +119.07 CRB Index 313.95 -0.11 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.926 -0.052 US 30 YR Bond 3.069 -0.053 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3128 1.3133 Yen US$ 78.50 78.53 INR US$ 49.36 49.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1722.00 Silver (Lon) 33.510 Gold (NY) 1722.49 Light Crude 100.76 ----------------------------( Feb 15 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday after a Greek government source said the conservative party leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,931.83. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares went into retreat on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. retail sales data raised concern over the strength of the economic recovery, prompting a move out of banks and miners into more defensive sectors. The UK benchmark closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,899.87, having risen 0.9 percent on Monday after Athens's approval of austerity measures helped ease fears over a messy default. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a six-month high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying programme the day before and set an inflation target to pull the economy out of deflation. The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 9,144.00 after hitting a high of 9,153.87, its highest level since August. The broader Topix climbed 1 percent to 794.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains for the territory's property developers and Chinese banks, with all eyes on the 21,000 level, which has stymied gains on the Hang Seng Index for more than a week. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.36 percent at 20,993.58. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35 percent at 11,453.39. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar held chunky gains chalked up overnight in Asia on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset-buying program the day before and with the euro hurt by more bad news from the euro zone. The dollar traded at 78.45 yen, having surged more than 1 percent to its strongest since Nov. 1 at 78.55 the day before. Tuesday marked its biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 31, when Tokyo stepped into the market to weaken the yen. The greenback held well above strong support at its 200-day moving average, currently 78.04 yen, having closed above it for the first time since mid-April. The euro was also gently bid against the yen in Asian morning trade, fetching 103.00 yen, a little below an overnight high of 103.20. The pair has met heavy resistance in the 103.20-30 area over the past few sessions, with selling by Japanese exporters cited as behind the pressure on the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. retail sales and on doubts Greece will make spending cuts necessary to secure a second bailout package. Fed bond purchases, which are set to continue through June, have kept a lid on Treasuries yields and for the most part held benchmark 10-year note yields below 2 percent since mid-December. The notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 1.92 percent, down from 1.98 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce on Wednesday as investors hesitated to make big bets because Greece has yet to convince European leaders of its ability to stick to unpopular reforms needed to secure a bailout. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.59 an ounce by 0048 GMT. * U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,721.90. * Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. * Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson cut his gold ETF bullion holdings by about $600 million in the fourth quarter, a second straight reduction that was likely driven by client redemption needs as he remained upbeat on the metal. * U.S. retail sales in January fell short of expectations, but still picked up after a sluggish December, providing a firm foundation for the economy's recovery. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper opened almost unchanged on Wednesday after falling for three sessions as markets waited for Greece to take the final steps to implement a debt deal and avert a messy default, while interest from top consumer China remained soft. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,427.25 a tonne by 0118 GMT, up 0.15 percent. Copper posted a third straight session of losses on Tuesday and has been falling since it hit a five-month high of $8,765 a tonne last week. However, it is still up more than 10 percent so far this year. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded up 0.43 percent at 60,340 yuan a tonne. * Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. * U.S. retail sales picked up last month after a sluggish December, providing a firm foundation for the economy's recovery. * ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, swung to a surprise loss in the last quarter of 2011 on the back of asset writedowns, costs in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis, which hit prices. * Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's third largest iron ore miner, nearly tripled its half-year net profit but cut its production guidance for the quarter because of disruptions caused by cyclones. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by concerns on oil production in the Middle East, but the rise was limited by continuing euro zone debt woes and higher than expected U.S. crude stock inventories. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery rose 20 cents a barrel at $100.94 as of 0012 GMT after settling down 0.17 percent at $100.74 on Tuesday. * In London, ICE March Brent crude expired and settled at $118.16, gaining 23 cents, or 0.2 percent on the previous session. * Oil prices were supported by production concerns in the Middle East as oil production and exports from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest, have stopped after workers from state-owned PetroMasila went on strike over pay issues last Thursday, oil ministry officials told Reuters. * Israel says Iranian man seriously wounded in Bangkok on Tuesday when a bomb he was carrying exploded was an attempted terrorist attack by Iran. * Israel has accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia on Monday, wounding four people. * But the rise in the oil prices were limited as U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week as imports rebounded and oil product stocks were mixed, weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its own report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT). * The markets were also pressured by persisting euro zone debt woes, as European finance ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on Greece's new bailout and the Greek cabinet argued up to the last minute on how to plug a 325 million euro ($427 million) gap in its austerity plan. * Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the euro zone debt crisis, Monti said on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)