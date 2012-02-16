---------------------------(7:59 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,780.95 -97.33 Nikkei 9,254.73 -5.67
NASDAQ 2,915.83 -16.00 FTSE 5,892.16 -7.71
S&P 500 1,343.23 -7.27 Hang Seng 21,254.54 -110.69
CRB Index 314.95 +1.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.912 -0.026
US 30 YR Bond 3.081 -0.006
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.3030 1.3031 Yen US$ 78.38 78.42
INR US$ 49.29 49.30
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1733.00 Silver (Lon) 33.690
Gold (NY) 1719.10 Light Crude 101.62
---------------------------( Feb 16 )---------------------------
Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third
session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the
swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 97.33
points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,780.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 7.27 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,343.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 16.00 points, or 0.55
percent, to 2,915.83.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell in light, choppy
trade on Wednesday, pressured by heavyweights such as BP
trading ex-dividend, and miners and broadcasters after analysts
cautioned against further upside to recent sector gains.
London's blue chip index closed down 7.71 points or
0.1 percent at 5,892.16. The FTSE 100 has barely moved outside
of the range between 5,850 and 5,900 since Feb. 3.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended the week's
hefty gains to hit a fresh six-month high on Thursday, sustained
by easing steps from the Bank of Japan that have weakened the
yen and shrugging off reports that Greece's bailout may be
delayed.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to
9,294.26, well above its 200-day moving average near 9,048,
while the broader Topix was up 0.3 percent higher at
805.15.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on
Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index retreating from a 6-month
high, dragged by Chinese financials and energy names as
investors take some profits after a three-day rally.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent
at 21,266.51. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.82
percent at 11,590.49.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro was on the defensive in early trade on
Thursday as officials in Europe considered delaying a second
bailout package for Greece even as the indebted country met
demands set by international lenders.
The euro traded at $1.3057, down 0.1 percent from
late U.S. levels, but so far holding above important support at
$1.3056, a 38.2 percent retracement of its rally this year, and
its 55-day moving average of $1.3052.
A break of these supports would likely lead to a test of a
double-bottom hit earlier this year around $1.3026 and a 50
percent retracement of the same rally at $1.2974.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 102.45 yen,
unable to clear important resistance including the 90-day
average at 102.74 and Ichimoku cloud top at 102.79.
The dollar hovered below a 3-1/2 month high of 78.67 yen hit
on Wednesday, stabilising at 78.47 yen.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries finished little changed in price
on Wednesday as conflicting reports on Greece's progress to
secure a second bailout muddied the outlook for Europe's debt
crisis.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded steady
in price to yield 1.93 percent, very near the middle of a range
of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early
November.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 5/32 lower in
price with yields little changed from late Tuesday at 3.09
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday as news
of delays to a bailout for Greece dampened investors' hopes for
a resolution of the eurozone's economic problems.
* Spot gold was flat at $1,727.39 an ounce by 0033
GMT, after rising half a percent on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold edged up $1.50 to $1,729.60.
* Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying
parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while
still avoiding a disorderly default, several EU sources said on
Wednesday.
* Adding to concerns about the euro zone's financial
problems, Moody's said it was taking ratings actions on 114
financial institutions in 16 European countries to reflect the
impact of the continent's debt crisis and the deteriorating
creditworthiness of governments in the region.
* A few Federal Reserve officials in January believed
another round of bond buying by the central bank would be needed
before long to support the U.S. economy while others withheld
judgment to await more data.
* The rising tensions between Iran and the West could
potentially support safe-haven interest in gold.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Thursday, having lost ground for
the last four sessions, after signs of a delay to a bailout for
Greece soured sentiment and put the euro on the defensive
against the dollar.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.39 percent to $8,337.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session. The metal has fallen
back by nearly five percent from a five-month high of $8,765 hit
last week. A break of $8,280 a tonne, a key chart level of
support, could open the way to further technical selling,
analysts said.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell by -1.40 percent to 59,580 yuan
($9,500)a tonne.
* Greece expressed hope it can secure its second EU/IMF
bailout in as many years and a deal on easing its debt burden
next week, but its euro zone peers made clear the months of
increasingly ill-tempered argument are not quite over yet.
* Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying
parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while
still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default, several EU
sources said on Wednesday.
* Moody's Investor Service warned on Thursday it could
downgrade the credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities
firms due to more fragile funding conditions, increased
regulatory burdens and a more difficult operating environment.
The announcement came shortly after Moody's said it was
taking ratings action on 114 financial institutions in 16
European countries to reflect the impact of the continent's debt
crisis and the deteriortating creditworthiness of governments in
the region.
* Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's
Escondida, plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to
its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking ore grades and a
two-week strike, the mine said on Wednesday.
* Zinc miners are pushing smelters for a significant drop in
fees they charge to convert concentrate into refined metal in
2012, due to prospects of tighter supply and lower spot premiums
in China, industry sources said ahead of a gathering next week.
* Copper prices could fall to $7,500 a tonne by the end of
this quarter, erasing an 11 percent gain in the year to date,
technical analysts say, as chart patterns throw up negative
signals
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - U.S. crude futures held near $102 a barrel,
supported by concerns about possible supply disruptions and a
small decline in U.S. inventory build, although European debt
woes continued to cap the market's upward moves.
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude
fell 3 cents a barrel to $101.77 as of 0034 GMT. In the previous
session, it settled 1.05 percent up at $101.80, having traded
from $100.61 to $102.54, the highest price reached intraday
since Jan. 12.
* In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $118.93
a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June
14's close at $120.16.
* Iran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including new
centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a move that may
hasten a drift towards confrontation with the West over
suspicions it is seeking the means to make nuclear weapons.
* The European Union has received a response from Iran to the
EU's October offer of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program,
a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.
* The United States is pressuring the European Union and a
global electronic banking system to expel Iranian banks from a
network used to transfer money, another step in Western efforts
to deprive Tehran of funds needed to develop nuclear
weapons.
* More than 120 protesters have been wounded in clashes with
police in Bahrain this week, activists said, and a top
opposition figure said the government had put out feelers about
talks to resolve the Gulf state's year-long crisis.
* An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in
Syria on Wednesday and a strike in Yemen has halted output at
its largest oilfield. In addition, Sudan seized more of South
Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues which has shut down
the 350,000 barrel per day pumped by the new nation.
* U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly, dropping for the first
time in four weeks even as imports rose, U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude stocks fell
171,000 barrels to 339.08 million barrels in the week to Feb.
10, the data showed, compared with a 1.5 million-barrel build
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
* The market kept a close eye on a possible delay of parts or
even all of the second international bailout for Greece as
efforts to avoid a messy default were discussed by euro zone
officials.
The officials appeared unconvinced that Greece's political
leaders were sufficiently committed to the bailout deal that
requires Athens to make further spending cuts and adopt
unpopular labor reforms.
Late Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
said that party leaders have met the final two demands set by
international lenders to seal a bailout, paying the way for a
deal and an agreement to ease its debt burden to be announced on
Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)