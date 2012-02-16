---------------------------(7:59 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,780.95 -97.33 Nikkei 9,254.73 -5.67 NASDAQ 2,915.83 -16.00 FTSE 5,892.16 -7.71 S&P 500 1,343.23 -7.27 Hang Seng 21,254.54 -110.69 CRB Index 314.95 +1.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.912 -0.026 US 30 YR Bond 3.081 -0.006 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3030 1.3031 Yen US$ 78.38 78.42 INR US$ 49.29 49.30 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1733.00 Silver (Lon) 33.690 Gold (NY) 1719.10 Light Crude 101.62 ---------------------------( Feb 16 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 97.33 points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,780.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 7.27 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,343.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 16.00 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,915.83. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell in light, choppy trade on Wednesday, pressured by heavyweights such as BP trading ex-dividend, and miners and broadcasters after analysts cautioned against further upside to recent sector gains. London's blue chip index closed down 7.71 points or 0.1 percent at 5,892.16. The FTSE 100 has barely moved outside of the range between 5,850 and 5,900 since Feb. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended the week's hefty gains to hit a fresh six-month high on Thursday, sustained by easing steps from the Bank of Japan that have weakened the yen and shrugging off reports that Greece's bailout may be delayed. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,294.26, well above its 200-day moving average near 9,048, while the broader Topix was up 0.3 percent higher at 805.15. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index retreating from a 6-month high, dragged by Chinese financials and energy names as investors take some profits after a three-day rally. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent at 21,266.51. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.82 percent at 11,590.49. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro was on the defensive in early trade on Thursday as officials in Europe considered delaying a second bailout package for Greece even as the indebted country met demands set by international lenders. The euro traded at $1.3057, down 0.1 percent from late U.S. levels, but so far holding above important support at $1.3056, a 38.2 percent retracement of its rally this year, and its 55-day moving average of $1.3052. A break of these supports would likely lead to a test of a double-bottom hit earlier this year around $1.3026 and a 50 percent retracement of the same rally at $1.2974. Against the yen, the euro fetched 102.45 yen, unable to clear important resistance including the 90-day average at 102.74 and Ichimoku cloud top at 102.79. The dollar hovered below a 3-1/2 month high of 78.67 yen hit on Wednesday, stabilising at 78.47 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries finished little changed in price on Wednesday as conflicting reports on Greece's progress to secure a second bailout muddied the outlook for Europe's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded steady in price to yield 1.93 percent, very near the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November. Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 5/32 lower in price with yields little changed from late Tuesday at 3.09 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday as news of delays to a bailout for Greece dampened investors' hopes for a resolution of the eurozone's economic problems. * Spot gold was flat at $1,727.39 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after rising half a percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold edged up $1.50 to $1,729.60. * Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while still avoiding a disorderly default, several EU sources said on Wednesday. * Adding to concerns about the euro zone's financial problems, Moody's said it was taking ratings actions on 114 financial institutions in 16 European countries to reflect the impact of the continent's debt crisis and the deteriorating creditworthiness of governments in the region. * A few Federal Reserve officials in January believed another round of bond buying by the central bank would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy while others withheld judgment to await more data. * The rising tensions between Iran and the West could potentially support safe-haven interest in gold. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Thursday, having lost ground for the last four sessions, after signs of a delay to a bailout for Greece soured sentiment and put the euro on the defensive against the dollar. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.39 percent to $8,337.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. The metal has fallen back by nearly five percent from a five-month high of $8,765 hit last week. A break of $8,280 a tonne, a key chart level of support, could open the way to further technical selling, analysts said. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by -1.40 percent to 59,580 yuan ($9,500)a tonne. * Greece expressed hope it can secure its second EU/IMF bailout in as many years and a deal on easing its debt burden next week, but its euro zone peers made clear the months of increasingly ill-tempered argument are not quite over yet. * Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default, several EU sources said on Wednesday. * Moody's Investor Service warned on Thursday it could downgrade the credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities firms due to more fragile funding conditions, increased regulatory burdens and a more difficult operating environment. The announcement came shortly after Moody's said it was taking ratings action on 114 financial institutions in 16 European countries to reflect the impact of the continent's debt crisis and the deteriortating creditworthiness of governments in the region. * Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking ore grades and a two-week strike, the mine said on Wednesday. * Zinc miners are pushing smelters for a significant drop in fees they charge to convert concentrate into refined metal in 2012, due to prospects of tighter supply and lower spot premiums in China, industry sources said ahead of a gathering next week. * Copper prices could fall to $7,500 a tonne by the end of this quarter, erasing an 11 percent gain in the year to date, technical analysts say, as chart patterns throw up negative signals For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude futures held near $102 a barrel, supported by concerns about possible supply disruptions and a small decline in U.S. inventory build, although European debt woes continued to cap the market's upward moves. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude fell 3 cents a barrel to $101.77 as of 0034 GMT. In the previous session, it settled 1.05 percent up at $101.80, having traded from $100.61 to $102.54, the highest price reached intraday since Jan. 12. * In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $118.93 a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June 14's close at $120.16. * Iran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a move that may hasten a drift towards confrontation with the West over suspicions it is seeking the means to make nuclear weapons. * The European Union has received a response from Iran to the EU's October offer of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief said. * The United States is pressuring the European Union and a global electronic banking system to expel Iranian banks from a network used to transfer money, another step in Western efforts to deprive Tehran of funds needed to develop nuclear weapons. * More than 120 protesters have been wounded in clashes with police in Bahrain this week, activists said, and a top opposition figure said the government had put out feelers about talks to resolve the Gulf state's year-long crisis. * An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in Syria on Wednesday and a strike in Yemen has halted output at its largest oilfield. In addition, Sudan seized more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues which has shut down the 350,000 barrel per day pumped by the new nation. * U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly, dropping for the first time in four weeks even as imports rose, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude stocks fell 171,000 barrels to 339.08 million barrels in the week to Feb. 10, the data showed, compared with a 1.5 million-barrel build forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. * The market kept a close eye on a possible delay of parts or even all of the second international bailout for Greece as efforts to avoid a messy default were discussed by euro zone officials. The officials appeared unconvinced that Greece's political leaders were sufficiently committed to the bailout deal that requires Athens to make further spending cuts and adopt unpopular labor reforms. Late Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said that party leaders have met the final two demands set by international lenders to seal a bailout, paying the way for a deal and an agreement to ease its debt burden to be announced on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)