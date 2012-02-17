---------------------------(8:01 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,904.08 +123.13 Nikkei 9,413.45 +175.35 NASDAQ 2,959.85 +44.02 FTSE 5,885.38 -6.78 S&P 500 1,358.04 +14.81 Hang Seng 21,509.75 +232.47 CRB Index 316.41 +1.46 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.062 US 30 YR Bond 3.151 +0.060 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3133 1.3135 Yen US$ 79.05 79.07 INR US$ 49.29 49.30 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1713.00 Silver (Lon) 33.180 Gold (NY) 1727.45 Light Crude 102.38 ----------------------------( Feb 17 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week. The benchmark index posted its strongest percentage gain in two weeks, bouncing back from several sessions of back-and-forth action. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.21 points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,904.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 14.82 points, or 1.10 percent, to 1,358.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 44.02 points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,959.85. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed off intraday lows on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic data brought some cheer to an otherwise gloomy macro outlook, helping oil stocks pare losses, while banks and miners sagged as Greece's debt crisis rumbled on. London's blue chip index closed down 6.78 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,885.38, bouncing off an intraday low 5,829.38 as U.S. equity markets strengthened. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied nearly 2 percent on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street on robust U.S. economic data, while expectations grew that Greece would secure a long-awaited bailout next week. The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.9 percent to 9,416.02, breaching the 9,400 level for the first time since last August. It soared above its 200-day moving average near 9,047 and edged closer to its 1-year moving average of 9,426. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, lifted by strength in financials on robust U.S. data and optimism over a deal for Greece, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its seventh straight weekly gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.06 percent at 21,503.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.13 percent at 11,708.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar rose to a fresh 3-1/2 month high above 79 yen on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data the previous day added fuel to the U.S. currency's rally sparked by the Bank of Japan's easing earlier in the week. The dollar rose as far as 79.07 yen, its highest since Nov 1, with some traders looking at its Oct 31 high of 79.55 yen as a possible immediate target. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as U.S. employment and other data showed a brightening economic picture and new reports indicated that Greece was getting closer to reaching an agreement to swap its debt and avoid a disorderly default. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits fell to a near four-year low last week and factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area grew in February. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-06/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.09 percent on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 19/32 in price to yield 2 percent, up from 1.93 percent late on Wednesday. The yields have traded within a range from around 2.05 pecent and 1.80 percent for the last two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices held steady on Friday, after optimism that Greece may soon secure an urgently needed bailout helped the metal recover from a one-week low hit in the previous session. * Spot gold edged down 51 cents to $1,727.89 an ounce by 0030 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly rise after two weeks of straight losses. * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,730. * Hopes that Greece has finally done enough to secure a bailout on Monday helped buoy appetite in the euro and equities. * Encouraging U.S. labour, manufacturing and housing data also helped boost sentiment in the financial markets. * Industry group, the World Gold Council, believed that China's central bank made significant gold purchases in the final months of 2011, said the Financial Times, quoting a senior official at the group. * Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will renegotiate its contract with the Indonesian government to run Grasberg, the world's biggest gold mine and second-largest copper mine, the energy ministry said on Thursday. * Spot silver was flat at $33.47, recovering from a three-week low of $32.64 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper prices rose on Friday, with London futures gaining more than 1 percent and snapping a five-day losing streak, on optimism that debt-laden Greece would secure a second bailout next week to avert a default. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.3 percent to $8,406.25 a tonne by 0124 GMT, after touching a three-week trough on Thursday. * If copper builds on its gains, it could avoid falling for a second straight week. So far, copper is down less than 1 percent for the week. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.5 percent to 60,100 yuan a tonne. * Optimism is growing that Greece has finally done enough to secure a second bailout after it set out extra budget savings, boosting commodities and equities. * More evidence of a sustained recovery momentum in the U.S. economy is also lending support. U.S. data released on Thursday showed jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, solid growth in factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area and a faster-than-expected rise in housing starts. * Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it wants to extend its contract with Indonesia's government to enable it to run the world's second-biggest copper mine beyond 2021. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures held steady above $102 per barrel on Friday, supported by concerns about supply disruptions from Iran and hopes that an agreement on the Greece debt bailout plan would be reached next week. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude rose 3 cents a barrel to $102.34 as of 0006 GMT. In the previous session U.S. crude closed at $102.31, gaining 51 cents, the highest settlement since the Jan. 4 settlement at $103.22. It hit a session high of $102.69, the highest since Jan. 12's peak of $102.98. * In London, ICE Brent April crude settled at $120.11 a barrel, gaining $1.18, or 0.99 percent, on Thursday -- the highest settlement for front-month Brent since June 14.  * Iran, facing sanctions that could cripple its oil exports, has told world powers it wants to resume long-stalled talks with "new initiatives", and France said it might be open to addressing suspicions about its nuclear programme. * Iran's top oil buyers in Europe are making substantial cuts in supply months in advance of European Union sanctions, reducing flows to the continent in March by more than a third - or over 300,000 barrels daily, industry sources said. * Greece expects to get approval from euro zone finance ministers on Monday to begin a debt swap scheme with private bondholders, the spokesman for the Greek government said on Thursday. * The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was quickening. * Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)