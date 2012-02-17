---------------------------(8:01 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,904.08 +123.13 Nikkei 9,413.45 +175.35
NASDAQ 2,959.85 +44.02 FTSE 5,885.38 -6.78
S&P 500 1,358.04 +14.81 Hang Seng 21,509.75 +232.47
CRB Index 316.41 +1.46
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.062
US 30 YR Bond 3.151 +0.060
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3133 1.3135 Yen US$ 79.05 79.07
INR US$ 49.29 49.30
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1713.00 Silver (Lon) 33.180
Gold (NY) 1727.45 Light Crude 102.38
----------------------------( Feb 17 )-------------------------
Overnight market action with Friday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong
open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday,
fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a
deal on a Greek bailout next week.
The benchmark index posted its strongest percentage gain in
two weeks, bouncing back from several sessions of back-and-forth
action.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.21
points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,904.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index climbed 14.82 points, or 1.10 percent, to 1,358.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 44.02 points, or 1.51
percent, to 2,959.85.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed off intraday lows on
Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic data brought some cheer to an
otherwise gloomy macro outlook, helping oil stocks pare losses,
while banks and miners sagged as Greece's debt crisis rumbled
on.
London's blue chip index closed down 6.78 points, or
0.1 percent at 5,885.38, bouncing off an intraday low 5,829.38
as U.S. equity markets strengthened.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied nearly 2
percent on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street on
robust U.S. economic data, while expectations grew that Greece
would secure a long-awaited bailout next week.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.9 percent to 9,416.02,
breaching the 9,400 level for the first time since last August.
It soared above its 200-day moving average near 9,047 and edged
closer to its 1-year moving average of 9,426.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Friday, lifted by strength in financials on robust U.S. data and
optimism over a deal for Greece, with the Hang Seng Index poised
for its seventh straight weekly gain.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.06 percent
at 21,503.59. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.13
percent at 11,708.44.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar rose to a fresh 3-1/2 month high above 79
yen on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data the
previous day added fuel to the U.S. currency's rally sparked by
the Bank of Japan's easing earlier in the week.
The dollar rose as far as 79.07 yen, its highest since
Nov 1, with some traders looking at its Oct 31 high of 79.55 yen
as a possible immediate target.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as U.S.
employment and other data showed a brightening economic picture
and new reports indicated that Greece was getting closer to
reaching an agreement to swap its debt and avoid a disorderly
default.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for new jobless benefits fell to a near four-year low last week
and factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area grew in
February.
Thirty-year bonds fell 1-06/32 in price to
yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.09 percent on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 19/32 in
price to yield 2 percent, up from 1.93 percent late on
Wednesday. The yields have traded within a range from around
2.05 pecent and 1.80 percent for the last two months.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices held steady on Friday, after
optimism that Greece may soon secure an urgently needed bailout
helped the metal recover from a one-week low hit in the previous
session.
* Spot gold edged down 51 cents to $1,727.89 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly rise after two
weeks of straight losses.
* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,730.
* Hopes that Greece has finally done enough to secure a
bailout on Monday helped buoy appetite in the euro and equities.
* Encouraging U.S. labour, manufacturing and housing data
also helped boost sentiment in the financial markets.
* Industry group, the World Gold Council, believed that
China's central bank made significant gold purchases in the
final months of 2011, said the Financial Times, quoting a senior
official at the group.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will
renegotiate its contract with the Indonesian government to run
Grasberg, the world's biggest gold mine and second-largest
copper mine, the energy ministry said on Thursday.
* Spot silver was flat at $33.47, recovering from a
three-week low of $32.64 hit in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper prices rose on Friday, with London
futures gaining more than 1 percent and snapping a five-day
losing streak, on optimism that debt-laden Greece would secure a
second bailout next week to avert a default.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 1.3 percent to $8,406.25 a tonne by 0124 GMT, after
touching a three-week trough on Thursday.
* If copper builds on its gains, it could avoid falling for
a second straight week. So far, copper is down less than 1
percent for the week.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 1.5 percent to 60,100 yuan a
tonne.
* Optimism is growing that Greece has finally done enough to
secure a second bailout after it set out extra budget savings,
boosting commodities and equities.
* More evidence of a sustained recovery momentum in the U.S.
economy is also lending support. U.S. data released on Thursday
showed jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, solid
growth in factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area and a
faster-than-expected rise in housing starts.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it wants
to extend its contract with Indonesia's government to enable it
to run the world's second-biggest copper mine beyond 2021.
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures held steady above $102 per
barrel on Friday, supported by concerns about supply disruptions
from Iran and hopes that an agreement on the Greece debt bailout
plan would be reached next week.
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude
rose 3 cents a barrel to $102.34 as of 0006 GMT.
In the previous session U.S. crude closed at $102.31, gaining
51 cents, the highest settlement since the Jan. 4 settlement at
$103.22. It hit a session high of $102.69, the highest since
Jan. 12's peak of $102.98.
* In London, ICE Brent April crude settled at $120.11
a barrel, gaining $1.18, or 0.99 percent, on Thursday -- the
highest settlement for front-month Brent since June 14. *
Iran, facing sanctions that could cripple its oil exports, has
told world powers it wants to resume long-stalled talks with
"new initiatives", and France said it might be open to
addressing suspicions about its nuclear
programme.
* Iran's top oil buyers in Europe are making substantial cuts
in supply months in advance of European Union sanctions,
reducing flows to the continent in March by more than a third -
or over 300,000 barrels daily, industry sources said.
* Greece expects to get approval from euro zone finance
ministers on Monday to begin a debt swap scheme with private
bondholders, the spokesman for the Greek government said on
Thursday.
* The number of Americans filing for new unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low last week,
suggesting the labor market recovery was quickening.
* Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of
17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another
sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is
spreading throughout the global financial system.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)