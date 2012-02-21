MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - ----------------------------(07:35 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets U.S. markets were closed on Monday. Nikkei 9,482.64 -2.45 FTSE 5,945.25 +40.18 Hang Seng 21,377.98 -46.81 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3241 1.3208 Yen US$ 79.55 79.52 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1733.00 Silver (Lon) 33.560 Gold (NY) 1723.19 Light Crude 104.92 ----------------------------(Feb 21)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. financial markets were closed for a public holiday. For an earlier report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - A surprise easing in China's monetary policy drove Britain's FTSE 100 within striking distance of a 7-1/2 month closing high as miners rallied on the prospect of revived demand from the world's most voracious consumer of raw materials. Miners were the top gainers as London's blue chip index climbed 40.18 points, or 0.7 percent, to end on 5,945.25 on Monday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Tuesday after a recent sharp rally, though shippers outperformed on an improved outlook after last year's battering. The Nikkei was flat at 9,484.22, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 819.74. The sea transport subindex rose 0.9 percent, making it among the best sectoral performers. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with strength in financials outweighing weakness in resources-related issues and any gains seen capped by chart resistance levels. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.04 percent at 21,434.31. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.14 percent at 11,685.63. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro slipped from a one-week high on Tuesday with hopes that euro zone policymakers would approve a bailout for Greece eclipsed by concerns of more uphill battles for Europe to fix its economy. The euro stood at $1.3218, down 0.3 percent from late London trade on Monday, on jitters about the lack of a deal from euro zone ministers even as the clock hits midnight in Europe. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. financial markets were closed for a public holiday. For an earlier report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold held steady above $1,730 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors watch euro zone finance ministers inch towards a deal to grant Greece a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default. Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.74 an ounce by 2358 GMT. U.S. gold gained half a percent to $1,734.60. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, spurred by hopes Greece will soon clinch a second bailout deal although gains looked tentative amid slow demand from top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $8,301.75 a tonne by 0112 GMT, extending Monday's modest gains. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL LONDON - Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than eight months on Monday, pushing Brent crude above $120 a barrel as Iran cut off oil exports to Britain and France while economic developments in Asia and Europe lifted riskier assets. Brent crude rallied as high as $121.15 a barrel during the thinly traded day, but later pared gains as traders reckoned that Iran's retaliatory ban on shipments to the UK and France had more political than practical impact. April Brent settled at $120.05 a barrel, up 47 cents or 0.4 percent on the day, the first close above $120 since June 15. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)