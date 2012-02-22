---------------------------(07:35 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,965.69 +15.82 Nikkei 9,479.96 +16.94 NASDAQ 2,948.57 -3.21 FTSE 5,928.20 -17.05 S&P 500 1,362.21 +0.98 Hang Seng 21,350.22 -128.50 CRB Index 322.45 +5.06 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.056 +0.056 US 30 YR Bond 3.203 +0.057 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3253 1.3282 Yen US$ 79.68 79.76 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1748.00 Silver (Lon) 33.650 Gold (NY) 1733.52 Light Crude 105.84 -------------------------------(Feb 22)------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 15.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.98 point, or 0.07 percent, at 1,362.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,948.57. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Tuesday, with investors taking profit on banks and cyclicals after Greece secured a long-awaited bailout deal that averted the immediate risk of a messy default but offered no long-term panacea. London's blue chip index closed down 17.05 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,928.20, retreating from a seven-month closing high it reached on Monday on expectations for the Greek deal and posting its biggest daily drop in seven sessions. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped further from 9,500 on Wednesday as investors took profits, with any momentum from relief over Greece's second bailout waning as the focus turns to Athen's ability to stick to painful cuts. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 9,461.43 in choppy trade, with 9,500 remaining a key resistance level. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 817.09. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness by financials as the Hang Seng Index retreated further from chart resistance ahead of a preliminary survey of factory activity in China scheduled to be released after the market opens. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.65 percent at 21,339.02. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.73 percent at 11,603.96. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to concerns about economic growth and implementation risks. The euro stood at $1.3235, down from Tuesday's high of $1.3293. It is seen capped at $1.3306, the 100-day moving average, and at last week's peak of $1.3321. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday after a long-awaited bailout deal for Greece dented appetite for safe-haven assets, but losses were moderated by concerns over Athens' implementation of stringent austerity measures. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 20/32 lower in price to yield 2.08 percent, up from 2 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 1-8/32 lower to yield 3.22 percent from 3.15 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Wednesday near its highest level in more than two weeks, taking a breather after the Greece bailout deal fuelled a rally in the previous session. Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,759.84 an ounce in early trade, before paring some gains to $1,756.81 an ounce by 0028 GMT, down 0.1 percent from the previous close. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,758.70. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took a breather after pushing up prices by more than 2 percent in the previous session as doubts remained over Greece's ability to restructure its debt after securing bailout funds. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was nearly flat at $8,445 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after rising 2.6 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day gain since Feb. 3. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1 percent to 60,620 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday after Greece received a financial bailout and top Asian consumers moved to cut crude purchases from Iran, following Western sanctions designed to limit the country's nuclear program. U.S. crude futures for March delivery, which expired at the end of trading on Tuesday, rose to a new nine-month high, gaining $2.60 to $105.84 per barrel. In London, Brent crude for April delivery was up $1.61 at $121.66, also a nine-month high settlement. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)