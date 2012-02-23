---------------------------(08:03 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,938.67 -27.02 Nikkei 9,558.63 +4.63 NASDAQ 2,933.17 -15.40 FTSE 5,916.55 -11.65 S&P 500 1,357.66 -4.55 Hang Seng 21,366.86 -182.42 CRB Index 322.86 +0.41 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.005 -0.056 US 30 YR Bond 3.148 -0.061 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3248 1.3250 Yen US$ 80.18 80.23 INR US$ 49.22 49.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1752.00 Silver (Lon) 34.080 Gold (NY) 1758.99 Light Crude 106.17 -----------------------------( Feb 23 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 27.02 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,938.67. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.55 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,357.66. The Nasdaq Composite fell 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,933.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index edged lower on Wednesday as investors refocused on fundamentals, specifically weaker-than-expected euro zone data, with the Greek debt restructuring theatricals out of the way for now. The FTSE 100 index ended down 11.65 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,916.55, retreating further from a seven-month closing peak reached on Monday, stuck in a tight trading range established earlier in February between around 5,850 and 5,920. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average eased from a six-month high, hurt by signs of weak business activity in Europe but managed to hold above 9,500, a level it topped in the previous session on improvement in China's manufacturing sector. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,540.52 after ending up 1 percent at 9,554 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged by weakness in financial stocks on renewed fears about slowing global growth after data from the euro zone and China and oil prices hit a 9-month high. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.89 percent at 21,356.53. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.81 percent at 11,727.39. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen nursed losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a 7-month low against the greenback, while sterling also struggled after minutes of the Bank of England February policy meeting were more dovish than expected. All this helped the euro stay firm, even after PMI surveys on Wednesday suggested the euro zone might slide back into recession and amid lingering doubts over Greece's recently hard-won bailout deal. The dollar stood at 80.30 yen, having risen to 80.406 -- highs not seen since July. It has gained nearly 6 percent from near 76.00 at the start of the month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday, as concerns Greece might not be able to avert a disastrous default despite a second financial bailout supported safe-haven bids for bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 16/32 in price, yielding 2.01 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late Tuesday. The 10-year yield briefly dipped below 2 percent after it retested its one-month high of 2.08 percent in early overseas trading. The 30-year bond was last up 1-2/32 with a yield of 3.15 percent, down 6 basis points from late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, hovering below a three-month high hit in the previous session when bullion rallied 1 percent on technical buying, while high oil prices also lent support. * Spot gold inched down $1.60 to $1,774.19 an ounce by 0013 GMT, off a three-month high of $1,781.40. It pierced through a key resistance level at $1,765 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,776, retracing from a three-month high of $1,783.4 hit on Wednesday. * Gold diverged from the recent pattern of moving in tandem with riskier assets, rallying 1 percent on Wednesday while the global stock market eased on growth concerns after weak data from the euro zone and China. * High oil prices helped buoy the sentiment in gold. Brent rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday on heightened tensions between the West and Iran, after U.N. inspectors sent to visit the country's nuclear installations declared their mission a failure. * Spot platinum was little changed at $1,719.49 an ounce, just below a five-month high of $1,725.25 hit in the previous session during which prices surged on chart breakthrough and supply concerns. * Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, has warned customers that its April platinum deliveries would be down about 50 percent due to labour problems at its Rustenburg mine. * Easing inflation and a revival in stock markets could dent gold imports by India, the world's biggest consumer, pushing shipments down by about 35 percent in value terms in 2012/13, a government panel said on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower for a second day on Thursday as worries over a faltering euro zone economy and a weak manufacturing sector in top copper consumer China made it difficult for investors to stretch this year's rally. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased $6.50 to $8,428.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, extending marginal losses on Wednesday. * Fresh evidence that the euro zone could slip into recession along with a continued contraction in China's manufacturing sector would make it hard for economy-sensitive copper to sustain or even keep its near 11 percent gain year to date. * Surveys of purchasing managers showed unexpectedly weak activity in the euro zone's most powerful economy, Germany, and in France. That weakness was echoed in China, where a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed export orders falling the most in eight months. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to 60,350 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Countering poor data in Europe and China, U.S. home resales rose to a 1-1/2-year high in January, pushing the supply of properties on the market to the lowest level in almost seven years in a hopeful sign for the housing sector. * Expectations of a global copper production deficit are supporting prices but it is unclear when demand will rise, said Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures slipped below a nine-month high on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build in crude inventories last week. U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than forecast as imports increased, and oil product stocks also rose unexpectedly, weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute showed. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery fell 35 cents to $105.93 a barrel by 0015 GMT. The contract settled at $106.28 a barrel, marking the highest settlement for front-month crude since May 4, 2011, when prices ended at $109.24. * The U.N. nuclear watchdog ended its latest mission to Iran after talks on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research failed, a setback likely to increase the risk of confrontation with the West. * Three Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged the White House to signal it is ready to tap the nation's oil stockpiles to combat surging fuel prices, arguing an "aggressive" strategy could tamp down speculation. * The German government has no plans to release any of its strategic oil reserves to combat rising oil prices, a spokeswoman from the Economy Ministry said. * Japan is in final talks for an agreement with Washington to cut the volume of its crude oil imports from Iran by over 20 percent per year to win waivers from U.S. sanctions, the Nikkei business daily reported. * India's Bharat Petroleum has turned to Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, for higher supplies in 2012/13, fearing global sanctions may jeopardise trade with Iran, industry sources said. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)