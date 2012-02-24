------------------------------(07:35 a.m.)---------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,984.69 +46.02 Nikkei 9,600.82 +5.25 NASDAQ 2,956.98 +23.81 FTSE 5,937.89 +21.34 S&P 500 1,363.46 +5.80 Hang Seng 21,330.13 -50.86 CRB Index 323.40 +0.54 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.986 -0.016 US 30 YR Bond 3.127 -0.018 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3340 1.3277 Yen US$ 80.07 80.13 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1777.00 Silver (Lon) 34.550 Gold (NY) 1775.79 Light Crude 107.91 ------------------------------(Feb 24)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,984.69. The S&P 500 Index rose 5.80 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.81 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,956.98.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Thursday as investors welcomed robust corporate earnings newsflow, with Royal Bank of Scotland spearheading an advance in banking stocks after the lender unveiled in-line full-year results. The UK benchmark closed up 21.34 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,937.89.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its rally and rose to a 6-1/2-month high on Friday above 9,600, heading for its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,630.19 and the broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 834.33, boosted by a weaker yen. - - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, bolstered by strength in AIA Group Ltd after posting better-than-expected 2011 earnings that could help the Hang Seng Index eke out an eighth-straight weekly gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.27 percent at 21,438.97. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.3 percent at 11,749.37.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding on to chunky gains made the day before after data on improving German business sentiment prompted traders to cover short positions. In early Asian trade, the euro was barely changed from late New York levels of $1.3369, but a bleak economic forecast from the European Commission clouded the long-term outlook for the common currency. - - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as intense bidding at a $29 billion seven-year debt auction spurred buying in the broader bond market, pushing benchmark yields below 2 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 5/32 in price for a yield of 1.98 percent, down almost 2 basis points from late Wednesday. They were down 13/32 earlier with a yield of about 2.05 percent. The 30-year bond was up 11/32 after falling as much as 25/32 earlier. The 30-year yield was last 3.13 percent after trading between 3.11 percent and 3.19 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Friday, after hitting a three-month high in the previous session on upbeat economic data from Germany and the United States, while high oil prices also helped underpin the sentiment. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,777.81 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a more than 3 percent weekly rise, its strongest one-week gain in nearly a month. U.S. gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,779.50.
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell for a second straight day on Thursday, pressured by tepid Chinese buying at the start of the year and expectations of recession in the euro zone and its negative demand implications for industrial metals. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $45 to end at $8,390 a tonne. In New York, the March COMEX contract fell by 2.75 cents to settle at $3.8060 per lb, after dealing between $3.7735 and $3.8395.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions between Iran and the West. In London, Brent crude for April delivery settled at $123.62 a barrel, rising 72 cents, to mark the highest front-month settlement since May 2 last year, off its intraday high of $124.50. Rising for the sixth consecutive session, U.S. April crude settled at $107.83, gaining $1.55, the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4 last year. In post-settlement trading, U.S. April crude extended its session high to $108.74, the highest intraday price for front-month NYMEX crude since May last year.