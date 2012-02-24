------------------------------(07:35 a.m.)----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,984.69 +46.02 Nikkei 9,600.82 +5.25
NASDAQ 2,956.98 +23.81 FTSE 5,937.89 +21.34
S&P 500 1,363.46 +5.80 Hang Seng 21,330.13 -50.86
CRB Index 323.40 +0.54
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.986 -0.016
US 30 YR Bond 3.127 -0.018
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3340 1.3277 Yen US$ 80.07 80.13
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1777.00 Silver (Lon) 34.550
Gold (NY) 1775.79 Light Crude 107.91
------------------------------(Feb 24)--------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data
showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the
market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the
2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.02 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 12,984.69. The S&P 500 Index rose
5.80 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq Composite
added 23.81 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,956.98.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Thursday as investors
welcomed robust corporate earnings newsflow, with Royal Bank of
Scotland spearheading an advance in banking stocks after
the lender unveiled in-line full-year results.
The UK benchmark closed up 21.34 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,937.89.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its rally and
rose to a 6-1/2-month high on Friday above 9,600, heading for
its best February performance in two decades.
The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,630.19 and the
broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 834.33, boosted by a
weaker yen.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Friday, bolstered by strength in AIA Group Ltd after
posting better-than-expected 2011 earnings that could help the
Hang Seng Index eke out an eighth-straight weekly gain.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.27 percent
at 21,438.97. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.3
percent at 11,749.37.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday,
holding on to chunky gains made the day before after data on
improving German business sentiment prompted traders to cover
short positions.
In early Asian trade, the euro was barely changed from late
New York levels of $1.3369, but a bleak economic forecast
from the European Commission clouded the long-term outlook for
the common currency.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as
intense bidding at a $29 billion seven-year debt auction spurred
buying in the broader bond market, pushing benchmark yields
below 2 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
5/32 in price for a yield of 1.98 percent, down almost 2 basis
points from late Wednesday. They were down 13/32 earlier with a
yield of about 2.05 percent.
The 30-year bond was up 11/32 after falling as
much as 25/32 earlier. The 30-year yield was last 3.13 percent
after trading between 3.11 percent and 3.19 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Friday, after hitting a
three-month high in the previous session on upbeat economic data
from Germany and the United States, while high oil prices also
helped underpin the sentiment.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,777.81 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a more than 3 percent weekly
rise, its strongest one-week gain in nearly a month.
U.S. gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,779.50.
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell for a second straight day on
Thursday, pressured by tepid Chinese buying at the start of the
year and expectations of recession in the euro zone and its
negative demand implications for industrial metals.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed
$45 to end at $8,390 a tonne.
In New York, the March COMEX contract fell by 2.75
cents to settle at $3.8060 per lb, after dealing between $3.7735
and $3.8395.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a
fresh nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday,
creating renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened
tensions between Iran and the West.
In London, Brent crude for April delivery settled at
$123.62 a barrel, rising 72 cents, to mark the highest
front-month settlement since May 2 last year, off its intraday
high of $124.50.
Rising for the sixth consecutive session, U.S. April crude
settled at $107.83, gaining $1.55, the highest
settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4 last year.
In post-settlement trading, U.S. April crude extended its
session high to $108.74, the highest intraday price for
front-month NYMEX crude since May last year.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)