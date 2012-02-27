---------------------------(7:35 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,982.95 -1.74 Nikkei 9,692.76 +45.38 NASDAQ 2,963.75 +6.77 FTSE 5,935.13 -2.76 S&P 500 1,365.74 +2.28 Hang Seng 21,528.78 +121.92 CRB Index 325.91 +2.51 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.977 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.099 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3452 1.3368 Yen US$ 81.28 80.52 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1777.50 Silver (Lon) 35.570 Gold (NY) 1776.09 Light Crude 109.77 ---------------------------(Feb 27)----------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.74 points to close flat at 12,982.95. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,963.75.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed slightly lower on Friday after Lloyds Banking Group reported a huge full-year loss, while oil-related stocks firmed as oil prices remained near recent highs on global supply issues.

London's blue chip index closed down 2.76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,935.13.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh seven-month high in early trade on Monday, with exporters rallying on the back of the yen's fall to a nine-month low against the dollar.

Among exporters, Toyota Motor Co surged 2.1 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 2.9 percent.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,710.58, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 840.52.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open the week lower on Monday, dragged by Chinese banks ahead of a busy week of earnings and data that could offer fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.12 percent at 21,381.66. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.24 percent at 11,661.88.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen slid to a new seven-month low against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while the euro held remarkably firm as investors continued to unwind negative bets against the single currency ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the ECB.

The Japanese currency, which has been under pressure since the surprise easing by the Bank of Japan earlier this month, fell to depths not seen since July.

The dollar reached a high of 81.48 yen, matching the July 8 peak, up from 81.00 late in New York Friday. The euro climbed to 109.81, the highest since Oct. 31.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as lingering worries about Europe's debt crisis and concerns over soaring oil prices stoked safe-haven demand for bonds, giving longer-dated issues their best week in four weeks.

On unusually light volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries finished up 4/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2 percent late Thursday. They touched a 2.08 percent yield on Tuesday in reaction to the Greece bailout.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices slipped on Monday, extending losses from the previous session after posting the biggest weekly gain in a month, while bullion should find support from lofty oil prices that threaten global growth.

Spot gold lost nearly half a percent to $1,772.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after posting a 3.3-percent gain last week.

U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,774.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell for a third time in four sessions on Monday as high oil prices threatened to hurt an already fragile global economy, weakening the outlook for industrial metal demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0119 GMT, after posting its best week since mid-January last week.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3 percent to 60,370 yuan ($9,600) a tonne, chasing the LME's gains on Friday.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of the Atlantic.

Brent April crude rose $1.85 to close at $125.47 a barrel, the highest settlement since April 29. Friday's $125.55 peak was the highest intraday price since May 2.

U.S. April crude rose $1.94 to settle at $109.77 a barrel, the highest close since May 3, and up a seventh straight session, the longest string of gains since a 10-day stretch starting in late December 2009 and extending into January 2010.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)