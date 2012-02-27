---------------------------(7:35 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,982.95 -1.74 Nikkei 9,692.76 +45.38
NASDAQ 2,963.75 +6.77 FTSE 5,935.13 -2.76
S&P 500 1,365.74 +2.28 Hang Seng 21,528.78 +121.92
CRB Index 325.91 +2.51
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.977 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.099 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3452 1.3368 Yen US$ 81.28 80.52
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1777.50 Silver (Lon) 35.570
Gold (NY) 1776.09 Light Crude 109.77
---------------------------(Feb 27)-----------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the
highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S.
economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.74 points
to close flat at 12,982.95. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.28
points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,963.75.
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed slightly lower on
Friday after Lloyds Banking Group reported a huge
full-year loss, while oil-related stocks firmed as oil prices
remained near recent highs on global supply issues.
London's blue chip index closed down 2.76 points, or
0.1 percent, at 5,935.13.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh
seven-month high in early trade on Monday, with exporters
rallying on the back of the yen's fall to a nine-month low
against the dollar.
Among exporters, Toyota Motor Co surged 2.1 percent
and Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 2.9 percent.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,710.58, while the
broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 840.52.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open the week lower
on Monday, dragged by Chinese banks ahead of a busy week of
earnings and data that could offer fresh clues on the state of
the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.12 percent
at 21,381.66. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.24
percent at 11,661.88.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen slid to a new seven-month low against the
dollar in Asia on Monday, while the euro held remarkably firm as
investors continued to unwind negative bets against the single
currency ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the ECB.
The Japanese currency, which has been under pressure since
the surprise easing by the Bank of Japan earlier this month,
fell to depths not seen since July.
The dollar reached a high of 81.48 yen, matching the
July 8 peak, up from 81.00 late in New York Friday. The euro
climbed to 109.81, the highest since Oct. 31.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as
lingering worries about Europe's debt crisis and concerns over
soaring oil prices stoked safe-haven demand for bonds, giving
longer-dated issues their best week in four weeks.
On unusually light volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
finished up 4/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent,
down from 2 percent late Thursday. They touched a 2.08 percent
yield on Tuesday in reaction to the Greece bailout.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices slipped on Monday, extending losses
from the previous session after posting the biggest weekly gain
in a month, while bullion should find support from lofty oil
prices that threaten global growth.
Spot gold lost nearly half a percent to $1,772.19 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, after posting a 3.3-percent gain last week.
U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,774.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell for a third time in
four sessions on Monday as high oil prices threatened to hurt an
already fragile global economy, weakening the outlook for
industrial metal demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.6 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0119 GMT, after posting
its best week since mid-January last week.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 1.3 percent to 60,370 yuan ($9,600) a
tonne, chasing the LME's gains on Friday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high
above $125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly
gain as heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its
nuclear program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both
sides of the Atlantic.
Brent April crude rose $1.85 to close at $125.47 a
barrel, the highest settlement since April 29. Friday's $125.55
peak was the highest intraday price since May 2.
U.S. April crude rose $1.94 to settle at $109.77 a
barrel, the highest close since May 3, and up a seventh straight
session, the longest string of gains since a 10-day stretch
starting in late December 2009 and extending into January 2010.
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)