---------------------------(8:02 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,981.51 -1.44 Nikkei 9,574.81 -59.10 NASDAQ 2,966.16 +2.41 FTSE 5,915.55 -19.58 S&P 500 1,367.59 +1.85 Hang Seng 21,337.81 -119.95 CRB Index 325.09 -0.82 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.919 -0.059 US 30 YR Bond 3.038 -0.061 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3412 1.3415 Yen US$ 80.24 80.25 INR US$ 49.215 49.225 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1772.00 Silver (Lon) 35.090 Gold (NY) 1772.19 Light Crude 108.63 ----------------------------( Feb 28 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Tuesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.44 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,966.16.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's leading share index ended lower on Monday, pressured by weakness in banking issues after international leaders said more money was needed from Europe to help ease the region's debt crisis, and with heavyweight HSBC falling after its results.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 19.58 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,915.55, albeit rallying late on to recapture the 5,900 level relinquished earlier in the session.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average retreated from a seven-month high on Tuesday as participants took profits ahead of a key selling level at 9,700, while Elpida Memory Inc was untraded with a glut of sell orders after seeking bankruptcy protection.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 9,539.41, while the broader Topix index eased 1.1 percent to 826.38.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, bolstered by Chinese financials, but gains on the day are expected to be capped ahead of corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.4 percent at 21,303.39. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.81 percent at 11,633.81.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood of cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again.

The euro stood at $1.3392 versus $1.3397 late in New York, having retreated from a near three-month peak of $1.3486 set Friday. Immediate support is seen in the $1.3355/64 area, recent lows, with $1.3291 marking the 38.2 percent retracement of the Feb 16-24 rise.

Against the yen, the single currency slid to 107.90 from a four-month peak of 109.90 touched on Monday.

That helped the yen halt its broad slide against other currencies as well. The dollar fell to 80.44 yen, off a nine-month peak of 81.61 set on Monday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as oil prices and Europe's festering debt crisis undermined confidence in a potential global economic recovery and boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries traded 15/32 higher in price, their yields easing to 1.93 percent from 1.98 percent late Friday, well within the range of 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent in place since early November.

Thirty-year bonds traded 1-5/32 higher in price to yield 3.04 percent from 3.10 percent on Friday. Bond yields on Monday touched 3.03 percent, marking the lowest in over three weeks.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Tuesday after posting modest losses in the previous session, tracking a pullback in oil prices, while sentiment is supported ahead of a major cash injection action from the European Central Bank later this week.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,767.14 an ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,768.80.

* Banks will guzzle another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders, who said the opportunity would be the last of its kind.

* The first 3-year funding operation by the ECB late last year flooded the market with 489 billion euros of ultra-cheap cash and helped avert a credit crunch in the region.

* U.S. crude oil futures extended losses, after overbought conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the impact of higher oil prices on global growth prompted investors to book profits, and ended a seven-day winning run in the previous session.

* Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece long-term ratings to "selective default", the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.

* The U.S. economy continued to show signs of recovery. Pending homes sales neared a two-year high in January, an industry group said on Monday, further evidence the housing market was slowly turning the corner.

* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged its members on Monday to accept an offer by Impala Platinum to rehire miners at its Rustenburg operation, the scene of a violent, illegal strike that has pushed platinum prices higher.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by slow demand from top consumer China, although more signs of a mending U.S. economy are helping limit any losses.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $8,517.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after ending nearly flat on Monday.

* Copper has gained 12 percent this year, but has been struggling to trade higher, given slack Chinese demand since after the Lunar New Year break in January. Copper has lost 2.8 percent since hitting a five-month high of $8,765 on Feb. 9.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,620 yuan ($9,600) a tonne.

* Diversified miner Teck Resources believes concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy are overblown. Chief Executive Don Lindsay said recent economic data and Beijing's latest cut in the bank reserve requirement ratio suggest neither a hard nor soft landing will occur.

* Continuously positive economic data out of the United States is helping shield copper from a sell-off. There was further evidence of a recovering U.S. housing market on Tuesday, with data showing that contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes neared a two-year high in January. That data, along with oil's fall, helped the S&P 500 close at its highest since June 2008.

* In the troubled euro zone, Standard & Poor's cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil futures extended losses in early Asian trading on Tuesday, snapping a recent surge that threatened to hurt the fragile global economy, while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide.

U.S. crude slipped 58 cents to $107.98 a barrel by 0030 GMT, after settling 1.7 percent below, the lowest since Jan. 20. Brent fell $1.30 to settle at $124.17 a barrel.

* The struggling U.S. housing market is a "significant drag" on the overall economic recovery, Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke told Congress in testimony obtained by Reuters on Monday.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel scraped through a parliamentary vote endorsing a second bailout for Greece on Monday but faced a growing backbench revolt against pouring in more money in support of the euro zone.

* Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.

* Syrian artillery pounded rebel-held areas of Homs as President Bashar al-Assad's government announced that voters had overwhelmingly approved a new constitution in a referendum derided as a sham by his critics at home and abroad.

* Iran is still relying on decades-old technology to expand its nuclear programme, a fact that suggests it might be having difficulties developing more modern machines that could speed production of potential bomb material, experts say.

For a full report, double click on

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)