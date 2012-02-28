---------------------------(8:02 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,981.51 -1.44 Nikkei 9,574.81 -59.10
NASDAQ 2,966.16 +2.41 FTSE 5,915.55 -19.58
S&P 500 1,367.59 +1.85 Hang Seng 21,337.81 -119.95
CRB Index 325.09 -0.82
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.919 -0.059
US 30 YR Bond 3.038 -0.061
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3412 1.3415 Yen US$ 80.24 80.25
INR US$ 49.215 49.225
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1772.00 Silver (Lon) 35.090
Gold (NY) 1772.19 Light Crude 108.63
Overnight market action with Tuesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The benchmark S&P 500
closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending
gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent
rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing
market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.44
points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points, or 0.08
percent, at 2,966.16.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index ended lower on
Monday, pressured by weakness in banking issues after
international leaders said more money was needed from Europe to
help ease the region's debt crisis, and with heavyweight HSBC
falling after its results.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 19.58
points, or 0.3 percent at 5,915.55, albeit rallying late on to
recapture the 5,900 level relinquished earlier in the session.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average retreated from a seven-month
high on Tuesday as participants took profits ahead of a key
selling level at 9,700, while Elpida Memory Inc was
untraded with a glut of sell orders after seeking bankruptcy
protection.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 9,539.41,
while the broader Topix index eased 1.1 percent to
826.38.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Tuesday, bolstered by Chinese financials, but gains on the day
are expected to be capped ahead of corporate earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.4 percent at
21,303.39. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.81 percent at
11,633.81.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday,
while the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood
of cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster
risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again.
The euro stood at $1.3392 versus $1.3397 late in New
York, having retreated from a near three-month peak of $1.3486
set Friday. Immediate support is seen in the $1.3355/64 area,
recent lows, with $1.3291 marking the 38.2 percent retracement
of the Feb 16-24 rise.
Against the yen, the single currency slid to 107.90
from a four-month peak of 109.90 touched on Monday.
That helped the yen halt its broad slide against other
currencies as well. The dollar fell to 80.44 yen, off a
nine-month peak of 81.61 set on Monday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as oil
prices and Europe's festering debt crisis undermined confidence
in a potential global economic recovery and boosted demand for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries traded 15/32 higher
in price, their yields easing to 1.93 percent from 1.98 percent
late Friday, well within the range of 1.79 percent and 2.17
percent in place since early November.
Thirty-year bonds traded 1-5/32 higher in price
to yield 3.04 percent from 3.10 percent on Friday. Bond yields
on Monday touched 3.03 percent, marking the lowest in over three
weeks.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Tuesday after posting
modest losses in the previous session, tracking a pullback in
oil prices, while sentiment is supported ahead of a major cash
injection action from the European Central Bank later this week.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,767.14 an ounce
by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.3 percent to
$1,768.80.
* Banks will guzzle another half a trillion euros of cheap
three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank on
Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders,
who said the opportunity would be the last of its kind.
* The first 3-year funding operation by the ECB late last
year flooded the market with 489 billion euros of ultra-cheap
cash and helped avert a credit crunch in the region.
* U.S. crude oil futures extended losses, after overbought
conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the impact of
higher oil prices on global growth prompted investors to book
profits, and ended a seven-day winning run in the previous
session.
* Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece long-term ratings
to "selective default", the second ratings agency to proceed
with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a
bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.
* The U.S. economy continued to show signs of recovery.
Pending homes sales neared a two-year high in January, an
industry group said on Monday, further evidence the housing
market was slowly turning the corner.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged
its members on Monday to accept an offer by Impala Platinum
to rehire miners at its Rustenburg operation, the scene
of a violent, illegal strike that has pushed platinum prices
higher.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Tuesday,
weighed down by slow demand from top consumer China, although
more signs of a mending U.S. economy are helping limit any
losses.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.2 percent to $8,517.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after
ending nearly flat on Monday.
* Copper has gained 12 percent this year, but has been
struggling to trade higher, given slack Chinese demand since
after the Lunar New Year break in January. Copper has lost 2.8
percent since hitting a five-month high of $8,765 on Feb. 9.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,620 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* Diversified miner Teck Resources
believes concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy are
overblown. Chief Executive Don Lindsay said recent economic data
and Beijing's latest cut in the bank reserve requirement ratio
suggest neither a hard nor soft landing will occur.
* Continuously positive economic data out of the United
States is helping shield copper from a sell-off. There was
further evidence of a recovering U.S. housing market on Tuesday,
with data showing that contracts to purchase previously owned
U.S. homes neared a two-year high in January. That data, along
with oil's fall, helped the S&P 500 close at its highest since
June 2008.
* In the troubled euro zone, Standard & Poor's cut Greece's
long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings
agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the
country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil futures extended losses in early Asian
trading on Tuesday, snapping a recent surge that threatened to
hurt the fragile global economy, while concerns over supply from
the Middle East helped stem the slide.
U.S. crude slipped 58 cents to $107.98 a barrel by
0030 GMT, after settling 1.7 percent below, the lowest since
Jan. 20. Brent fell $1.30 to settle at $124.17 a barrel.
* The struggling U.S. housing market is a "significant drag"
on the overall economic recovery, Federal Reserve Governor
Elizabeth Duke told Congress in testimony obtained by Reuters on
Monday.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel scraped through a
parliamentary vote endorsing a second bailout for Greece on
Monday but faced a growing backbench revolt against pouring in
more money in support of the euro zone.
* Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings
to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to proceed
with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a
bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.
* Syrian artillery pounded rebel-held areas of Homs as
President Bashar al-Assad's government announced that voters had
overwhelmingly approved a new constitution in a referendum
derided as a sham by his critics at home and abroad.
* Iran is still relying on decades-old technology to expand
its nuclear programme, a fact that suggests it might be having
difficulties developing more modern machines that could speed
production of potential bomb material, experts say.
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)