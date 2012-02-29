---------------------------(8:02 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,005.12 +23.61 Nikkei 9,849.22 +126.70
NASDAQ 2,986.76 +20.60 FTSE 5,927.91 +12.36
S&P 500 1,372.18 +4.59 Hang Seng 21,686.83 +118.10
CRB Index 323.12 -1.97
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.922 -0.003
US 30 YR Bond 3.048 +0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3475 1.3477 Yen US$ 80.62 80.65
INR US$ 49.075 49.085
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1781.00 Silver (Lon) 35.600
Gold (NY) 1766.49 Light Crude 106.54
----------------------------( Feb 29 )--------------------------
Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time
since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone,
as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil
prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.61
points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 13,005.12. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 4.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to
end at 1,372.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
20.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish at 2,986.76.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 crept into positive territory on
Tuesday, with miners tracking metal prices higher as the
anticipation of cheap European Central Bank loans flooding the
financial system boosted the outlook for raw materials demand
and for lending.
London's blue-chip index closed up 12.36 points, or
0.2 percent, at 5,927.91.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed above 9,800 on
Wednesday for the first time since last August on the back of
Wall Street gains, extending a rally of more than 10 percent
this month and heading for its best February performance in two
decades.
The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 9,835.09, a level
not seen since early August, while the broader Topix
added 1 percent to 846.75.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Wednesday bolstered by financials, with the Hang Seng Index
poised for its third straight gaining month.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.35 percent
at 21,643.85. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35
percent at 11,802.25.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies held their ground
in Asia on Wednesday as hopes that European banks will take up a
large offer of cheap three-year cash from the European Central
Bank bolstered risk appetite.
The euro was at $1.3461, having climbed 0.5 percent
on Tuesday. It was within easy reach of a 2-1/2 month peak of
$1.3486 set on Friday and on track to end the month up some 3
percent, its best performance since October.
The worst performer this month is undoubtedly the yen, which
is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years on the euro and over
two years against the greenback.
The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since
the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month,
which in part encouraged investors to use it as a funding
currency for more lucrative carry trades.
The dollar bought 80.45 yen, having rallied some 6
percent from around 76.00 at the start of the month. It reached
a nine-month peak of 81.61 on Monday. The euro fetched 108.31
, not far off a three-month high of 109.90 set Friday,
a gain of nearly 9 percent this month.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly
lower on Tuesday as economic data painted a mixed picture of the
U.S. economy, shifting investors' focus to testimony from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32
lower in price, with their yields rising marginally to 1.94
percent from 1.93 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have
shed 13 basis points since late last Tuesday, but remain not far
off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that
has held since early November.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered below a three-month high on
Wednesday, after rallying 1 percent in the previous session,
supported by expectations for more cheap loans to be offered by
the European Central Bank later in the day.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,784.64 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, after hitting $1,789.40 on Tuesday, its highest
level since mid-November.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,786.50.
* Investors will be watching the second tranche of a
three-year, low-interest financing operation by the European
Central Bank later in the day. The expectation of the liquidity
boost helped lift gold to its highest in more than three months
on Tuesday.
* A survey showed that confidence in the euro zone's economy
rose for a second successive month in February, confirming a
wider stabilisation across Europe that probably signals only a
mild recession this year.
* Uncertainty lingers over the euro zone's effort to solve
the debt crisis, as Ireland planned a referendum on a euro zone
budget discipline pact and a German court overruled government
efforts on a fast-track panel on bailout funds.
* The latest U.S. data painted a mixed picture, showing that
consumer confidence rose to a one-year high this month while
orders for long-lasting factory goods plunged sharply.
* Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $36.86,
after surging more than 4 percent and reaching a five-month high
of $37.21 in the previous session.
* Spot platinum gained 0.1 percent to $1,716.49.
* Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, said on Tuesday the costs of an illegal
strike at its key Rustenburg operation in South Africa have
reached 100,000 ounces and a loss of income of 2 billion rand
($263.66 million).
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper pulled back on Wednesday from
two-week highs touched in the previous session ahead of a fresh
injection of cash by the European Central Bank to ease debt
strains, with another upbeat U.S. piece of data helping to stem
losses.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.4 percent to $8,569 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after rising
to a two-week high of $8,689 on Tuesday.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to 60,820 yuan
($9,700) a tonne.
* Despite unimpressive demand from China, copper has gained
nearly 13 percent so far this year, and is making its second
successive monthly gain, with the euro zone debt crisis slowly
resolving and the U.S. economy showing a more sustained path to
recovery.
* The European Central Bank is expected to pump half a
trillion euros into the euro zone's troubled financial system
for the second time in as many months on Wednesday in what it
hopes will be the last such operation to fight the euro zone
crisis.
* A strengthening jobs market helped lift U.S. consumer
confidence to a one-year high this month, helping the Dow close
above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008. But a
surprisingly large plunge in orders for some factory goods cast
a cloud over signs of increased economic momentum.
* But analysts say Chinese copper demand, which comprises 40
percent of the global market, needs to bounce back, and
strongly, to justify the metal trekking higher.
* The release of a key Chinese economic indicator on
Thursday may help investors decipher the country's demand going
forward. China's official purchasing managers' index, which
measures activities in the domestic manufacturing sector, is
forecast to rise to a five-month high in February, according to
a Reuters poll.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on
Wednesday, slipping for a third day on fears a recent surge in
prices could hurt the global economy, while worries over a
possible Middle East disruption helped put a floor under the
slide.
U.S. oil slipped 7 cents to $106.48 a barrel by 0021
GMT, after settling down $2.01 at $106.55. Brent crude
fell $2.62 to settle at $121.55 a barrel, below the front-month
contract's 10-day moving average of $121.82.
* The United States is considering a release of oil from its
strategic reserves in an attempt to stem the surging price of
gasoline, Energy Secretary Steven Chu told reporters on Tuesday.
* Iran, facing growing international pressure over its
nuclear programme, called for more talks with the U.N. nuclear
watchdog on Tuesday and condemned production of atomic weapons
as a "great sin".
* Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft made
a small price concession to China, the single biggest consumer
of oil from its new eastern fields, to resolve a long-running
dispute, a Russian industry source said on Tuesday.
* The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the
arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default
swaps, said on Tuesday it will discuss whether Greece's debt
swap should be considered a "credit event".
* Partners reversing the Seaway pipeline to carry more oil
from Oklahoma to Texas are now asking shippers whether they want
the system expanded further, joint news releases said Tuesday.
* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can be classified as a war
criminal, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said, as the
United Nations announced more than 7,500 civilians had been
killed by his forces since the start of the revolt.
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)