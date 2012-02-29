---------------------------(8:02 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,005.12 +23.61 Nikkei 9,849.22 +126.70 NASDAQ 2,986.76 +20.60 FTSE 5,927.91 +12.36 S&P 500 1,372.18 +4.59 Hang Seng 21,686.83 +118.10 CRB Index 323.12 -1.97 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.922 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.048 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3475 1.3477 Yen US$ 80.62 80.65 INR US$ 49.075 49.085 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1781.00 Silver (Lon) 35.600 Gold (NY) 1766.49 Light Crude 106.54 ----------------------------( Feb 29 )-------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.61 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 1,372.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish at 2,986.76.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 crept into positive territory on Tuesday, with miners tracking metal prices higher as the anticipation of cheap European Central Bank loans flooding the financial system boosted the outlook for raw materials demand and for lending.

London's blue-chip index closed up 12.36 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,927.91.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed above 9,800 on Wednesday for the first time since last August on the back of Wall Street gains, extending a rally of more than 10 percent this month and heading for its best February performance in two decades.

The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 9,835.09, a level not seen since early August, while the broader Topix added 1 percent to 846.75.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday bolstered by financials, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its third straight gaining month.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.35 percent at 21,643.85. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35 percent at 11,802.25.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies held their ground in Asia on Wednesday as hopes that European banks will take up a large offer of cheap three-year cash from the European Central Bank bolstered risk appetite.

The euro was at $1.3461, having climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. It was within easy reach of a 2-1/2 month peak of $1.3486 set on Friday and on track to end the month up some 3 percent, its best performance since October.

The worst performer this month is undoubtedly the yen, which is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years on the euro and over two years against the greenback.

The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month, which in part encouraged investors to use it as a funding currency for more lucrative carry trades.

The dollar bought 80.45 yen, having rallied some 6 percent from around 76.00 at the start of the month. It reached a nine-month peak of 81.61 on Monday. The euro fetched 108.31 , not far off a three-month high of 109.90 set Friday, a gain of nearly 9 percent this month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly lower on Tuesday as economic data painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, shifting investors' focus to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32 lower in price, with their yields rising marginally to 1.94 percent from 1.93 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have shed 13 basis points since late last Tuesday, but remain not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered below a three-month high on Wednesday, after rallying 1 percent in the previous session, supported by expectations for more cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in the day.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,784.64 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after hitting $1,789.40 on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-November.

* U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,786.50.

* Investors will be watching the second tranche of a three-year, low-interest financing operation by the European Central Bank later in the day. The expectation of the liquidity boost helped lift gold to its highest in more than three months on Tuesday.

* A survey showed that confidence in the euro zone's economy rose for a second successive month in February, confirming a wider stabilisation across Europe that probably signals only a mild recession this year.

* Uncertainty lingers over the euro zone's effort to solve the debt crisis, as Ireland planned a referendum on a euro zone budget discipline pact and a German court overruled government efforts on a fast-track panel on bailout funds.

* The latest U.S. data painted a mixed picture, showing that consumer confidence rose to a one-year high this month while orders for long-lasting factory goods plunged sharply.

* Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $36.86, after surging more than 4 percent and reaching a five-month high of $37.21 in the previous session.

* Spot platinum gained 0.1 percent to $1,716.49.

* Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday the costs of an illegal strike at its key Rustenburg operation in South Africa have reached 100,000 ounces and a loss of income of 2 billion rand ($263.66 million).

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper pulled back on Wednesday from two-week highs touched in the previous session ahead of a fresh injection of cash by the European Central Bank to ease debt strains, with another upbeat U.S. piece of data helping to stem losses.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to $8,569 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $8,689 on Tuesday.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to 60,820 yuan ($9,700) a tonne.

* Despite unimpressive demand from China, copper has gained nearly 13 percent so far this year, and is making its second successive monthly gain, with the euro zone debt crisis slowly resolving and the U.S. economy showing a more sustained path to recovery.

* The European Central Bank is expected to pump half a trillion euros into the euro zone's troubled financial system for the second time in as many months on Wednesday in what it hopes will be the last such operation to fight the euro zone crisis.

* A strengthening jobs market helped lift U.S. consumer confidence to a one-year high this month, helping the Dow close above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008. But a surprisingly large plunge in orders for some factory goods cast a cloud over signs of increased economic momentum.

* But analysts say Chinese copper demand, which comprises 40 percent of the global market, needs to bounce back, and strongly, to justify the metal trekking higher.

* The release of a key Chinese economic indicator on Thursday may help investors decipher the country's demand going forward. China's official purchasing managers' index, which measures activities in the domestic manufacturing sector, is forecast to rise to a five-month high in February, according to a Reuters poll.

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, slipping for a third day on fears a recent surge in prices could hurt the global economy, while worries over a possible Middle East disruption helped put a floor under the slide.

U.S. oil slipped 7 cents to $106.48 a barrel by 0021 GMT, after settling down $2.01 at $106.55. Brent crude fell $2.62 to settle at $121.55 a barrel, below the front-month contract's 10-day moving average of $121.82.

* The United States is considering a release of oil from its strategic reserves in an attempt to stem the surging price of gasoline, Energy Secretary Steven Chu told reporters on Tuesday.

* Iran, facing growing international pressure over its nuclear programme, called for more talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday and condemned production of atomic weapons as a "great sin".

* Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft made a small price concession to China, the single biggest consumer of oil from its new eastern fields, to resolve a long-running dispute, a Russian industry source said on Tuesday.

* The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will discuss whether Greece's debt swap should be considered a "credit event".

* Partners reversing the Seaway pipeline to carry more oil from Oklahoma to Texas are now asking shippers whether they want the system expanded further, joint news releases said Tuesday.

* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can be classified as a war criminal, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said, as the United Nations announced more than 7,500 civilians had been killed by his forces since the start of the revolt.

- - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)