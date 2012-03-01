---------------------------(8:50 a.m.)--------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,952.07 -53.05 Nikkei 9,757.20 +33.96
NASDAQ 2,966.89 -19.97 FTSE 5,871.51 -56.40
S&P 500 1,365.68 -6.50 Hang Seng 21,607.41 -72.67
CRB Index 322.43 -0.69
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.988 +0.047
US 30 YR Bond 3.099 +0.026
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3342 1.3346 Yen US$ 81.09 81.14
INR US$ 49.0050 49.0150
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1770.00 Silver (Lon) 37.230
Gold (NY) 1783.99 Light Crude 107.01
----------------------------( March 1 )-------------------------
Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a
four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong
signal of more stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 53.05 points,
or 0.41 percent, to close at 12,952.07. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index slipped 6.50 points, or 0.47 percent, to
1,365.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.87
points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,966.89.
LONDON - Britain's top shares ended lower on Wednesday, in
spite of getting intial support from the European Central Bank
making cheap loans available to lenders, after bearish comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hurt sentiment.
The UK benchmark suffered a late sell-off, closing
down 56.40 points, or 1 percent, at 5,871.51, its lowest close
since Feb. 10 and well off the intra-session high of 5,944.75.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average pared earlier gains, but held
near 9,800 on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected jump in
fourth-quarter capital expenditure by Japanese companies, while
the softening yen and the European Central Bank's liquidity move
underpinned sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to
9,757.20 by the midday trading break. The index pared gains
after earlier hitting an intraday high of 9,865.75 after the
previous day's rally above the key 9,800 level also proved
unsustainable and the benchmark ended flat.
The broader Topix index added 0.1 percent at 836.69.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Thursday, dragged down by weakness in the financial and property
sectors after data suggesting China's manufacturing sector
expanded slightly more than expected in February.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.47 percent
at 21,578.19. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.51
percent at 11,766.77.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy
losses in Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions
after key events including the European Central Bank's cash
injection passed without surprise.
The single currency last stood at $1.3328, having
dropped more than 1 percent from a high of $1.3485 on Wednesday.
It was still up nearly 2 percent for all of February.
Immediate support is seen at $1.3321, the Feb 9 high, and
$1.3293, the 100-day moving average.
The Australian dollar tumbled more than a full cent
to $1.0724, from a six-month peak of $1.0857, while the New
Zealand currency also skidded from six-month highs of
$0.8471, to reach $0.8339.
All this fuelled a rebound in the U.S. dollar from near
three-month lows. The dollar index rose 0.7 percent to
78.811. The greenback also shot up a full yen to 81.22,
nearing a nine-month peak of 81.61 set recently.
Caught up in this unwinding of positions, gold fell an
eye-watering 5 percent in its biggest one-day slide in
three years.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries slipped
on Wednesday as the completion of liquidity measures
in Europe and the lack of hints of further stimulus measures by
Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke spurred selling by investors
who had hoped for something more concrete.
Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 10/32 in price,
with their yields rising to just below 1.98 percent from 1.95
percent late Tuesday. The move extended an overall push higher
in yields in February, with benchmark notes on track for the
first monthly increase in yields since October.
That said, yields remain mired in a range of 1.79 percent to
2.17 percent that has held since early November.
Two-year Treasury notes, which have been
supported in price by the Fed's pledge to hold rates near zero
at least through late 2014, posted the biggest monthly rise in
yields in a year. Two-year Treasuries were trading unchanged in
price on Wednesday at 0.31 percent, up from 0.23 percent at the
beginning of the month.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday,
recovering from its biggest fall in more than three years in the
previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
failed to signal further monetary easing.
Prices moved up rapidly after the Shanghai Gold Exchange
started trading, as investors took advantage of a discount of
about $10 in spot gold to Shanghai prices.
Investors have been hoping the Fed will launch another round
of quantitative easing, pushing cheap money into the market that
would boost inflation, against which gold is a traditional
hedge, and give investors additional firepower to buy bullion.
But Bernanke stopped short of signaling more asset buying in
an otherwise dovish testimony in front of Congres, driving down
stock markets and boosting the dollar.
While the chances of quantitative easing were reduced, the
Fed will likely adopt some measures to promote growth, said Dong
Tao, chief regional economist for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.
"But liquidity will remain the driver of financial markets
-- this story has not changed, although it will be a fragile
story in the sense that markets will be highly volatile."
Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,719.19 an
ounce, rebounding after a 5 percent fall on Wednesday, its
largest one-day loss since November 2008.
The Shanghai gold spot deferred contract stood
at 349.30 yuan a gram, or $1,724.32 an ounce.
U.S. gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,721.20.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed early on
Thursday in Asia as investors digested data showing top copper
consumer China's manufacturing sector grew faster than forecast
in February.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was nearly flat at $8,500.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT, after falling
more than 1 percent on Wednesday.
* China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 51 in
February from 50.5 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics
said, above market expectations of 50.7. PMI readings above 50
signal factory expansion while those below 50 point to
contraction.
* Comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
that the U.S. economy needs to strengthen to further cut the
still high jobless rate and the absence of indications of more
Fed bond purchases fuelled a scramble out of risk assets on
Wednesday, including copper.
* That countered the positive impact from the half a
trillion euros in additional liquidity the European Central Bank
injected into the financial system to help fight a nagging debt
crisis.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 60,350 yuan
($9,600) a tonne, chasing losses in London in the previous
session.
* A stoppage at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s
Grasberg mine in Indonesia could be resolved within
days, with talks between workers and management progressing
well, a union official said.
* Glencore has agreed to buy zinc concentrates from
Peruvian miner Volcan without charging for processing, taking
the view that it will be able to more than recoup the charges by
profiting from rises in zinc prices, industry sources said.
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures were steady on Thursday after
gaining half a percent the previous day, spurred by data showing
a modest expansion in the U.S. economy that raised hopes for oil
demand in the world's top oil consumer.
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 1 cent at
$107.08 a barrel by 0016 GMT, after settling up 52 cents at
$107.07 on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve Beige Book report showed late on
Wednesday that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January
through mid-February.
For the month, U.S. crude gained $8.59, or 8.7 percent,
rebounding after two straight months of losses, and wrapping up
its best performance since October.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was still
untraded after it settled up $1.11 at $122.66.
* Oil-consuming nations have no need to release stockpiles
as they do not face a supply crunch, EU officials and the
International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, after Washington
announced it may use stocks to stem soaring gasoline prices.
* The U.S. economy expanded at a 3 percent annual rate, the
quickest pace since the second quarter of 2010, the Commerce
Department said in its second estimate.
* U.S. crude inventories leaped 4.16 million barrels in the
week to Feb. 24, up for a second straight week, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said, dwarfing analysts' forecast in
a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million barrel rise.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels and distillate
stockpiles fell 2.07 million barrels, the EIA said.
* Western sanctions have already disrupted Iran's oil flows
as U.S. and European companies refuse to insure deliveries,
according to a U.S. EIA report on Wednesday obtained by Reuters.
* Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries rose last month to its highest since October 2008 due
to a further recovery in Libya's production and higher supplies
from Angola and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey
showed.
* U.S. oil demand in December was stronger than expected but
remained significantly lower than a year earlier, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
