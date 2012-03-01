---------------------------(8:50 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,952.07 -53.05 Nikkei 9,757.20 +33.96 NASDAQ 2,966.89 -19.97 FTSE 5,871.51 -56.40 S&P 500 1,365.68 -6.50 Hang Seng 21,607.41 -72.67 CRB Index 322.43 -0.69 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.988 +0.047 US 30 YR Bond 3.099 +0.026 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3342 1.3346 Yen US$ 81.09 81.14 INR US$ 49.0050 49.0150 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1770.00 Silver (Lon) 37.230 Gold (NY) 1783.99 Light Crude 107.01 ----------------------------( March 1 )-------------------------

Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 53.05 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 12,952.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.50 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,365.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.87 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,966.89.

LONDON - Britain's top shares ended lower on Wednesday, in spite of getting intial support from the European Central Bank making cheap loans available to lenders, after bearish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hurt sentiment.

The UK benchmark suffered a late sell-off, closing down 56.40 points, or 1 percent, at 5,871.51, its lowest close since Feb. 10 and well off the intra-session high of 5,944.75.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average pared earlier gains, but held near 9,800 on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected jump in fourth-quarter capital expenditure by Japanese companies, while the softening yen and the European Central Bank's liquidity move underpinned sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 9,757.20 by the midday trading break. The index pared gains after earlier hitting an intraday high of 9,865.75 after the previous day's rally above the key 9,800 level also proved unsustainable and the benchmark ended flat.

The broader Topix index added 0.1 percent at 836.69.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in the financial and property sectors after data suggesting China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly more than expected in February.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.47 percent at 21,578.19. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.51 percent at 11,766.77.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions after key events including the European Central Bank's cash injection passed without surprise.

The single currency last stood at $1.3328, having dropped more than 1 percent from a high of $1.3485 on Wednesday. It was still up nearly 2 percent for all of February.

Immediate support is seen at $1.3321, the Feb 9 high, and $1.3293, the 100-day moving average.

The Australian dollar tumbled more than a full cent to $1.0724, from a six-month peak of $1.0857, while the New Zealand currency also skidded from six-month highs of $0.8471, to reach $0.8339.

All this fuelled a rebound in the U.S. dollar from near three-month lows. The dollar index rose 0.7 percent to 78.811. The greenback also shot up a full yen to 81.22, nearing a nine-month peak of 81.61 set recently.

Caught up in this unwinding of positions, gold fell an eye-watering 5 percent in its biggest one-day slide in three years.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries slipped on Wednesday as the completion of liquidity measures in Europe and the lack of hints of further stimulus measures by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke spurred selling by investors who had hoped for something more concrete.

Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 10/32 in price, with their yields rising to just below 1.98 percent from 1.95 percent late Tuesday. The move extended an overall push higher in yields in February, with benchmark notes on track for the first monthly increase in yields since October.

That said, yields remain mired in a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November.

Two-year Treasury notes, which have been supported in price by the Fed's pledge to hold rates near zero at least through late 2014, posted the biggest monthly rise in yields in a year. Two-year Treasuries were trading unchanged in price on Wednesday at 0.31 percent, up from 0.23 percent at the beginning of the month.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, recovering from its biggest fall in more than three years in the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal further monetary easing.

Prices moved up rapidly after the Shanghai Gold Exchange started trading, as investors took advantage of a discount of about $10 in spot gold to Shanghai prices.

Investors have been hoping the Fed will launch another round of quantitative easing, pushing cheap money into the market that would boost inflation, against which gold is a traditional hedge, and give investors additional firepower to buy bullion.

But Bernanke stopped short of signaling more asset buying in an otherwise dovish testimony in front of Congres, driving down stock markets and boosting the dollar.

While the chances of quantitative easing were reduced, the Fed will likely adopt some measures to promote growth, said Dong Tao, chief regional economist for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.

"But liquidity will remain the driver of financial markets -- this story has not changed, although it will be a fragile story in the sense that markets will be highly volatile."

Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,719.19 an ounce, rebounding after a 5 percent fall on Wednesday, its largest one-day loss since November 2008.

The Shanghai gold spot deferred contract stood at 349.30 yuan a gram, or $1,724.32 an ounce.

U.S. gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,721.20.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed early on Thursday in Asia as investors digested data showing top copper consumer China's manufacturing sector grew faster than forecast in February.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was nearly flat at $8,500.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent on Wednesday.

* China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 51 in February from 50.5 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said, above market expectations of 50.7. PMI readings above 50 signal factory expansion while those below 50 point to contraction.

* Comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S. economy needs to strengthen to further cut the still high jobless rate and the absence of indications of more Fed bond purchases fuelled a scramble out of risk assets on Wednesday, including copper.

* That countered the positive impact from the half a trillion euros in additional liquidity the European Central Bank injected into the financial system to help fight a nagging debt crisis.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 60,350 yuan ($9,600) a tonne, chasing losses in London in the previous session.

* A stoppage at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s Grasberg mine in Indonesia could be resolved within days, with talks between workers and management progressing well, a union official said.

* Glencore has agreed to buy zinc concentrates from Peruvian miner Volcan without charging for processing, taking the view that it will be able to more than recoup the charges by profiting from rises in zinc prices, industry sources said.

OIL

TOKYO - U.S. crude futures were steady on Thursday after gaining half a percent the previous day, spurred by data showing a modest expansion in the U.S. economy that raised hopes for oil demand in the world's top oil consumer.

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 1 cent at $107.08 a barrel by 0016 GMT, after settling up 52 cents at $107.07 on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve Beige Book report showed late on Wednesday that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January through mid-February.

For the month, U.S. crude gained $8.59, or 8.7 percent, rebounding after two straight months of losses, and wrapping up its best performance since October.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was still untraded after it settled up $1.11 at $122.66.

* Oil-consuming nations have no need to release stockpiles as they do not face a supply crunch, EU officials and the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, after Washington announced it may use stocks to stem soaring gasoline prices.

* The U.S. economy expanded at a 3 percent annual rate, the quickest pace since the second quarter of 2010, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate.

* U.S. crude inventories leaped 4.16 million barrels in the week to Feb. 24, up for a second straight week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, dwarfing analysts' forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million barrel rise.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels and distillate stockpiles fell 2.07 million barrels, the EIA said.

* Western sanctions have already disrupted Iran's oil flows as U.S. and European companies refuse to insure deliveries, according to a U.S. EIA report on Wednesday obtained by Reuters.

* Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose last month to its highest since October 2008 due to a further recovery in Libya's production and higher supplies from Angola and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey showed.

* U.S. oil demand in December was stronger than expected but remained significantly lower than a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)