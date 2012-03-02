---------------------------(8:04 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,980.30 +28.23 Nikkei 9,746.73 -39.36 NASDAQ 2,988.97 +22.08 FTSE 5,931.25 +59.74 S&P 500 1,374.09 +8.41 Hang Seng 21,597.05 +209.09 CRB Index 324.32 +1.89 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.035 +0.061 US 30 YR Bond 3.154 +0.072 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3321 1.3326 Yen US$ 81.16 81.21 INR US$ 49.21 49.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1714.00 Silver (Lon) 34.560 Gold (NY) 1695.24 Light Crude 108.66 ---------------------------( March 2 )-------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.23 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.41 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,374.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.08 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,988.97.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Banks and other financial stocks, buoyed by central bank infusions of money into the system, helped Britain's top share index rebound on Thursday with fund manager Man Group , surging after it reported client outflows have slowed.

London's blue-chip index closed up 59.74 points, or 1 percent, at 5,931.25, erasing the 1 percent drop on Wednesday after downbeat comments on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday following the rise on Wall Street, but gave up some early gains on profit-taking as some traders said the market's rally last month was too fast.

Although the benchmark Nikkei opened 0.9 percent, it ceded much of gains to stand at 9,734.32, up 0.3 percent on the day. The broader Topix is up 0.3 percent at 834.14.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, bolstered by local developers as a fresh liquidity injection by the European Central Bank begins to trickle into the territory's market.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.08 percent at 21,618.15. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.02 percent at 11,720.32.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having fallen to one-week lows against the greenback and other currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.

The single currency stood at $1.3314, having briefly dipped below $1.3300 overnight. It slid past 108.00 yen again and touched a 1-1/2 week low around A$1.2310 .

The greenback rose to a one-week high against a basket of major currencies, although its rally on the yen looked to have lost some steam.

It bought 81.07 yen and has been struggling to break higher since surging 6.6 percent in February to reach a nine-month peak of 81.61.

Still, the outlook for the G3 currencies against higher yielding assets remains dim.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as a pushback in expectations on when the Federal Reserve might launch another round of monetary easing continued to weigh on the market and riskier assets drew money away from safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded 17/32 lower in price, and their yields rose to 2.03 percent from 1.97 percent late on Wednesday. The notes were on track for the biggest two-day rise in yields since Feb. 2-3.

The 30-year bond fell 1-6/32 to yield 3.15 percent from 3.09 percent late Wednesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday as buyers trickled back to the market, drawn by this week's plunge of 5 percent, although bullion is still looking at its worst week since December after Wednesday's sell-off.

* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,720.55 an ounce by 0040 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of 3.4 percent, its biggest one-week fall since mid-December.

* U.S. gold was flat at $1,722.20.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top central bank officials highlighted risks to the economic recovery despite recent signs of strength, but offered few hints that any additional monetary stimulus might be needed.

* On Wednesday bullion prices tumbled 5 percent as Bernanke refrained from signaling further bond purchases, which had been one of the drivers sending gold prices up 10 percent so far this year.

* Prospects for a sustained global economic recovery dimmed on Thursday as manufacturing cooled in the United States and European factories sputtered at a time when central banks are running out of policy options.

* Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds gained 238,674 ounces to a record high of 70.76 million ounces, suggesting investors remained keen in gold.

* Supporting sentiment in platinum group metals, U.S. auto sales rose nearly 16 percent in February and annual sales rate leapt to its best level in four years.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper drifted lower on Friday as investors locked in some gains after the metal rebounded in the previous session on better than forecast factory data out of top copper user China.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $8,608 a tonne by 0118 GMT. Copper is heading for its second straight weekly gain, although at less than 1 percent so far, it would be the smallest since early February.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 60,890 yuan ($9,700) a tonne, tracking the LME's gains in the previous session.

* China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 51.0 in February from 50.5 in January, as new export orders for big firms bounced back, data showed on Thursday.

* While Chinese manufacturing is growing, factory activity cooled in the United States in February and consumer spending was flat for a third straight month in January, suggesting the economy lost more steam early this year than expected.

* Manufacturing activity in the euro zone continued to contract although the International Monetary Fund said the probability of a sharp global slowdown had eased due to recent policy measures adopted in the euro zone to tackle its debt crisis.

* Chinese refined copper importers have delayed some February-March shipments and diverted some arriving shipments to South Korea due to weak demand in top copper consumer China, raising availability in the global market, traders said.

* Two aluminium buyers in Japan have agreed second-quarter premiums of $115 per tonne to be paid to producers, slightly higher than for the current quarter, while most other Japanese firms are still negotiating for lower premiums, two sources directly involved in the matter said.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

TOKYO - U.S. crude futures were steady on Friday, off a near 10-month high in post-settlement trade, after a Saudi official was reported to have denied Iranian media reports of an explosion at an unknown oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

Prices were sharply higher after the settlement following the report of the explosion in the oil-rich Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, although the report was not verified.

But they pulled back after Dow Jones newswires reported a Saudi oil official as saying the report was untrue, according to CNBC television.

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 12 cents at $108.96 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling up $1.77 at $108.84 on Thursday.

It rose as high as $110.55 in post-settlement trading, the highest since May 4, 2011.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was untraded yet. The contract on Thursday settled up $3.54 at $126.20. In post-settlement trading, it rose as high as $128.40, the highest since July 2008.

* Thursday's gains also got support on news that Israel will soon test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile, escalating tensions over the crisis that has included tough sanctions against Iran.

* U.S. jobless claims fell last week -- the latest sign that the labor market recovery was gaining momentum.

* Global oil producers appear to have enough spare capacity to make up for Iranian exports curtailed by tough new sanctions, U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said on Thursday.

* BP shut a 77,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil gathering center at a key Prudhoe Bay oil field due to a fire on Wednesday, a state regulator said Thursday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)