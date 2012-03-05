-----------------------------(07:29 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,977.57 -2.73 Nikkei 9,764.57 -12.46 NASDAQ 2,976.19 -12.78 FTSE 5,911.13 -20.12 S&P 500 1,369.63 -4.46 Hang Seng 21,520.04 -42.22 CRB Index 321.17 -3.15 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.979 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.106 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3185 1.3298 Yen US$ 81.80 81.51 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1707.00 Silver (Lon) 35.210 Gold (NY) 1712.09 Light Crude 106.70 -----------------------------(07:30 a.m.)----------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,976.19. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Miners dragged down Britain's blue-chip index on Friday in a wave of profit-taking which could push the market down to levels that will lure in the large numbers of investors who have sat out the early 2012 rally. The FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent, or 20.12 points, lower on the day at 5,911.13 and below the 10-day moving average - a mildly bearish signal from a technical perspective. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average eased further from the closely watched 9,800 mark on Monday as market players said technical indicators pointed to a correction after February's steep rally, despite the softer yen underpinning risk appetite. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,759.30, failing to top the 9,800 level that it has balked at for three consecutive sessions. Hovering above 9,800 is a technical resistance near 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 836.94. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, with financials soft ahead of a busy week dotted with earnings, data and annual meetings of China's leaders that could offer clues on the state of the world's second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.21 percent at 21,518.03. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.22 percent at 11,713.08. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, benefiting by default as both the euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets. The euro bought $1.3195 on Monday, well down from last week's high of $1.3485. Support is seen around $1.3170, the 61.8 percent retracement of the Feb 16-24 rally from $1.2973 to $1.3486. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after a three-day losing streak, as long-dated government debt led the market higher, supported by purchases of 30-year bonds by the Federal Reserve. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 12/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.03 percent late Thursday. The 30-year bond rose 17/32 to yield 3.12 percent from 3.14 percent on Thursday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around $1,710 an ounce on Monday after suffering its biggest one-week loss, as a stronger dollar weighed on market sentiment and investors watched the latest developments in the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,712.36 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after posting a weekly decline of 3.9 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,713.80. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday after losses in the previous session as market players debate whether rising stockpiles of the metal in top user China point to sluggish demand or a case of importers positioning for a recovery in consumption. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,634 a tonne by 0115 GMT, matching its gain for all of last week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008. U.S. April crude fell $2.14 to settle at $106.70 a barrel, dropping as low as $105.80 and pushing below the 10-day moving average of $107.04 after reaching $110.55 during the previous day's surge. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)