----------------------------(07:42 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,962.81 -14.76 Nikkei 9,664.08 -34.51
NASDAQ 2,950.48 -25.71 FTSE 5,874.82 -36.31
S&P 500 1,364.33 -5.30 Hang Seng 21,022.93 -242.38
CRB Index 319.45 -1.72
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.016
US 30 YR Bond 3.129 +0.023
Currencies
AUD US$ 1.0667 1.0713 NZD US$ 0.8212 0.8281
EUR US$ 1.3219 1.3200 Yen US$ 81.37 81.25
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1705.00 Silver (Lon) 34.180
Gold (NY) 1711.77 Light Crude 106.73
----------------------------(March 06)--------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second
straight session and the third in the last four trading days,
led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its
growth target for 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 14.76 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 12,962.81 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to
1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.71 points,
or 0.86 percent, to close at 2,950.48.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, as weakness in
miners and engineers outstripped strength in defensive stocks
after China cut its growth forecasts, while mixed economic data
in Europe and the United States dimmed the outlook for global
growth.
London's blue chip index shed 36.31 points or 0.6
percent to 5,874.82, although it held within its recent tight
range between 5,830 and 5960, in place since early February.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped below 9,700 on
Tuesday as investors took profits on bluechips after February's
rally and concerns mounted of a near-term correction, while
attractive valuations and the softer yen supported market
sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei edged down 0.4 percent to
9,658.70 after shedding 0.8 percent to a one-week closing low of
9,698.59 in the previous session.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on
Tuesday, dragged lower by a 7 percent slide in AIA Group Ltd
after American International Group Inc raised
$6 billion through a partial stake sale.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.43 percent
at 21,173.74. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland companies was indicated to fall 0.39 percent at
the open.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia
on Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors
cut bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual
growth target in eight years.
This took some pressure off the euro, which recovered from a
two-week low against the greenback as it roared higher on the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The euro stood at $1.3216, having slid as low as
$1.3160. Against the Aussie, it fetched A$1.2384
after climbing nearly 1 percent on Monday. It jumped more than 1
percent on the kiwi to NZ$1.6107.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Data suggesting the U.S. economy was picking up
steam nudged U.S. government bond prices lower on Monday, though
recession fears in Europe and slower growth in China kept losses
in check.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
initially edged up to 2.01 percent, from 1.98 percent Friday,
but retreated to 2 percent by late afternoon. The note was last
down 5/32 in price.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 17/32
lower in price to yield 3.14 percent, from 3.11 percent Friday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Tuesday after falling 1 percent
in the previous session as China, viewed by many as the engine
of the global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but
cheaper prices were expected to attract more buying from
jewellers in Asia.
Spot gold hardly moved at $1,705.85 an ounce by 0008
GMT -- off a 1-month low at $1,687.99 struck in end-February.
Bullion hit a record around $1,920 last September.
U.S. gold for April delivery added 0.18 percent at
$1,707.00 an ounce.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed early on
Tuesday, after falling about 1 percent in the previous session,
reflecting caution among investors worried a slower growth
forecast in China may curb demand from the world's biggest
consumer of the metal.
China cut its economic growth target to an eight-year low of
7.5 percent on Monday, sending global equities and commodities
lower.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
stood at $8,505.75 a tonne by 0110 GMT after closing at $8,505
on Monday.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to 60,600 yuan ($9,600) a
tonne.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war
trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program
provided support, but concerns about global economic growth
limited gains.
Brent April crude rose 15 cents to settle at $123.80
a barrel, after falling to $122.66 and dipping below the 10-day
moving average of $123.62. Brent peaked at $124.66 intraday.
U.S. April crude edged up 2 cents to settle at
$106.72 a barrel, having dropped to $105.50 and reaching
$107.42, a penny under the front-month's 10-day moving average.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)