----------------------------(07:42 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,962.81 -14.76 Nikkei 9,664.08 -34.51 NASDAQ 2,950.48 -25.71 FTSE 5,874.82 -36.31 S&P 500 1,364.33 -5.30 Hang Seng 21,022.93 -242.38 CRB Index 319.45 -1.72 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.016 US 30 YR Bond 3.129 +0.023 Currencies AUD US$ 1.0667 1.0713 NZD US$ 0.8212 0.8281 EUR US$ 1.3219 1.3200 Yen US$ 81.37 81.25 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1705.00 Silver (Lon) 34.180 Gold (NY) 1711.77 Light Crude 106.73 ----------------------------(March 06)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 14.76 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,962.81 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.71 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 2,950.48. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, as weakness in miners and engineers outstripped strength in defensive stocks after China cut its growth forecasts, while mixed economic data in Europe and the United States dimmed the outlook for global growth. London's blue chip index shed 36.31 points or 0.6 percent to 5,874.82, although it held within its recent tight range between 5,830 and 5960, in place since early February. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped below 9,700 on Tuesday as investors took profits on bluechips after February's rally and concerns mounted of a near-term correction, while attractive valuations and the softer yen supported market sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei edged down 0.4 percent to 9,658.70 after shedding 0.8 percent to a one-week closing low of 9,698.59 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Tuesday, dragged lower by a 7 percent slide in AIA Group Ltd after American International Group Inc raised $6 billion through a partial stake sale. The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.43 percent at 21,173.74. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to fall 0.39 percent at the open. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years. This took some pressure off the euro, which recovered from a two-week low against the greenback as it roared higher on the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The euro stood at $1.3216, having slid as low as $1.3160. Against the Aussie, it fetched A$1.2384 after climbing nearly 1 percent on Monday. It jumped more than 1 percent on the kiwi to NZ$1.6107. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Data suggesting the U.S. economy was picking up steam nudged U.S. government bond prices lower on Monday, though recession fears in Europe and slower growth in China kept losses in check. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes initially edged up to 2.01 percent, from 1.98 percent Friday, but retreated to 2 percent by late afternoon. The note was last down 5/32 in price. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 17/32 lower in price to yield 3.14 percent, from 3.11 percent Friday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Tuesday after falling 1 percent in the previous session as China, viewed by many as the engine of the global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices were expected to attract more buying from jewellers in Asia. Spot gold hardly moved at $1,705.85 an ounce by 0008 GMT -- off a 1-month low at $1,687.99 struck in end-February. Bullion hit a record around $1,920 last September. U.S. gold for April delivery added 0.18 percent at $1,707.00 an ounce. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed early on Tuesday, after falling about 1 percent in the previous session, reflecting caution among investors worried a slower growth forecast in China may curb demand from the world's biggest consumer of the metal. China cut its economic growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, sending global equities and commodities lower. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange stood at $8,505.75 a tonne by 0110 GMT after closing at $8,505 on Monday. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to 60,600 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, but concerns about global economic growth limited gains. Brent April crude rose 15 cents to settle at $123.80 a barrel, after falling to $122.66 and dipping below the 10-day moving average of $123.62. Brent peaked at $124.66 intraday. U.S. April crude edged up 2 cents to settle at $106.72 a barrel, having dropped to $105.50 and reaching $107.42, a penny under the front-month's 10-day moving average. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)